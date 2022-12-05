Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Morocco coach: 'Impossible' top European clubs would hire Arab manager
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Morocco coach Walid Regragui is hoping that his team’s success at the 2022 World Cup opens the door for coaches from Africa and the Arab world at the highest levels of European club soccer. The North African country upset Spain in the round of...
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi on rally vs. Netherlands: ‘We have a weight off our shoulders’
AL RAYYAN, Qatar – Lionel Messi's World Cup dream could have ended in the wee hours on Saturday morning local time, and in the cruelest possible way. Up 2-0 with a quarter of an hour of regular time to play thanks to Messi’s goal from the penalty spot and a brilliant assist that only the 35-year-old living legend could have provided, Argentina surrendered two late goals to Netherlands substitute Wout Weghorst – with the equalizer arriving in the 11th minute of second half stoppage time. But the Albiceleste rallied during extra time, and eventually won the match on penalty kicks thanks to keeper Emiliano Martínez’s two saves.
FOX Sports
Morocco makes history as first African team to reach World Cup semis
DOHA, Qatar — Morocco became the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals by defeating Portugal 1-0 on Saturday, likely ending Cristiano Ronaldo's chances of winning soccer's biggest prize. Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute to continue Morocco's improbable run that has generated...
FOX Sports
Portugal manager: 'Leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone'
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Fernando Santos just wants everybody to leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone. The Portugal manager has been answering questions nonstop about the 37-year-old superstar since his team arrived at the World Cup last month. The latest drama is that Santos, who has been the head coach since...
Gio Reyna's 'Lack of Effort' Contributed to USMNT World Cup Benching
The Borussia Dortmund midfielder apologized to his teammates after a talking-to from a pair of veterans.
FOX Sports
Croatia vs. Brazil highlights: Croatia comes back to stun Brazil in PKs
After a two-day break, the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Friday with Croatia stunning Brazil at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar in the tournament's first quarterfinals match. The match was scoreless through the first 90 minutes as Croatian goalie Dominik Livaković made several stops to keep Brazil off...
FOX Sports
England vs. France: 5 matchups that will decide quarterfinal
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — England and defending champion France face off Saturday (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) at Al Bayt Stadium in perhaps the marquee game of quarterfinal round at the 2022 World Cup. Here are five individual matchups that could decide the outcome.
FOX Sports
Netherlands vs. Argentina highlights: Argentina advances in thriller
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Friday on FOX with Argentina defeating the Netherlands in penalty kicks at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's second quarterfinal match. Argentina appeared to be in control of the match with Nahuel Molina scoring in the first half and Lionel Messi scoring on a...
FOX Sports
The 'FIFA World Cup Now' crew critiques Brazil's poor defense on Croatia's equalizer in extra time
Croatia eliminates the FIFA World Cup favorite in penalty kicks 4-2. The "FIFA World Cup Now" crew critiques Brazil's poor defensive effort on Croatia's equalizer.
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Semifinals set as France, Morocco advance
Morocco upset yet another European powerhouse Saturday when it beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal 1-0 at Al Thumama Stadium. However, its toughest challenge to date is just around the corner, as it will play defending world champion France, which beat England 2-1, in Wednesday's semifinal (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
FOX Sports
Messi and Martinez shine in Argentina's win over Netherlands
The "FIFA World Cup Now" crew discuss their most valuable players of the day. Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez impress in penalty kick victory over Netherlands.
FOX Sports
Should Cristiano Ronaldo start for Portugal against Morocco? The "World Cup Now" crew discusses
The "World Cup Now" crew discusses if Cristiano Ronaldo should start for Portugal against Morocco in tomorrow's Quarterfinals matchup. The crew decides whether or not they would start Ronaldo if they were head coach Fernando Santos.
FOX Sports
Germany captain Manuel Neuer breaks leg skiing, out for season
Germany and Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has been ruled out for the rest of the European season after breaking his leg while skiing. The goalkeeper said in an Instagram post Saturday that he underwent surgery Friday. The post shows a photo of Neuer apparently in a hospital bed with his right leg in a cast and a bandage on his left hand.
FOX Sports
Brazil ousted on PKs as Croatia pulls off stunner
DOHA, Qatar — Neymar could only bury his head in his hands, sobbing into the turf, unable to comprehend what had just happened. It had looked like his night, his time, his star turn that would propel Brazil into the semifinals of the World Cup. The reasons why that...
FOX Sports
Neymar on future with Brazil: 'I don’t know'
Neymar tied Brazil legend Pelé's record Friday with his 77th international goal, but the current Seleção superstar's joy turned to heartbreak when Croatia's 117th-minute equalizer in extra time of their 2022 World Cup quarterfinals match paved the way for the 2018 World Cup runner-up to knock out Brazil on penalties, 1-1 (4-2).
FOX Sports
FIFA charges Argentina for disorder at World Cup vs. Netherlands
FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Argentina for its players’ actions during a contentious World Cup quarterfinal victory over the Netherlands. The soccer governing body cited "order and security at matches" in its disciplinary code for charging the Argentina soccer federation. Argentina substitutes and coaches encroached on the field...
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Argentina, Croatia advance after exciting finishes
Argentina will play in the World Cup semifinals after beating the Netherlands in a penalty shootout Friday — but it won't get its date with Brazil, which lost its penalty shootout with Croatia. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Friday and what to watch for Saturday.
FOX Sports
Morocco celebrates after defeating Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal 1-0 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Morocco defeated Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and became the first African nation to advance to the Semifinals. See the celebrations here!
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: France defeats England, 2-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Saturday on FOX with France outlasting England, 2-1, at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar in the tournament's last quarterfinals match. Reigning World Cup champion France is hoping to join Italy and Brazil as the only countries in World Cup history to win back-to-back tournaments. With Saturday's victory, France has now won its past 12 World Cup matches.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Betting long-shot Morocco upsets Portugal, makes history
Morocco continued its surprising World Cup run in Qatar by beating Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, No. 9 in FIFA's world rankings, 1-0 in a quarterfinal match Saturday. Morocco, No. 22 in the FIFA World rankings, will play two-time champion France in a semifinal on Wednesday on FOX. The Atlas Lions,...
