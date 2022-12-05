ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Morocco coach: 'Impossible' top European clubs would hire Arab manager

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Morocco coach Walid Regragui is hoping that his team’s success at the 2022 World Cup opens the door for coaches from Africa and the Arab world at the highest levels of European club soccer. The North African country upset Spain in the round of...
FOX Sports

Lionel Messi on rally vs. Netherlands: ‘We have a weight off our shoulders’

AL RAYYAN, Qatar – Lionel Messi's World Cup dream could have ended in the wee hours on Saturday morning local time, and in the cruelest possible way. Up 2-0 with a quarter of an hour of regular time to play thanks to Messi’s goal from the penalty spot and a brilliant assist that only the 35-year-old living legend could have provided, Argentina surrendered two late goals to Netherlands substitute Wout Weghorst – with the equalizer arriving in the 11th minute of second half stoppage time. But the Albiceleste rallied during extra time, and eventually won the match on penalty kicks thanks to keeper Emiliano Martínez’s two saves.
FOX Sports

Morocco makes history as first African team to reach World Cup semis

DOHA, Qatar — Morocco became the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals by defeating Portugal 1-0 on Saturday, likely ending Cristiano Ronaldo's chances of winning soccer's biggest prize. Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute to continue Morocco's improbable run that has generated...
FOX Sports

Portugal manager: 'Leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone'

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Fernando Santos just wants everybody to leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone. The Portugal manager has been answering questions nonstop about the 37-year-old superstar since his team arrived at the World Cup last month. The latest drama is that Santos, who has been the head coach since...
FOX Sports

Croatia vs. Brazil highlights: Croatia comes back to stun Brazil in PKs

After a two-day break, the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Friday with Croatia stunning Brazil at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar in the tournament's first quarterfinals match. The match was scoreless through the first 90 minutes as Croatian goalie Dominik Livaković made several stops to keep Brazil off...
FOX Sports

England vs. France: 5 matchups that will decide quarterfinal

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — England and defending champion France face off Saturday (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) at Al Bayt Stadium in perhaps the marquee game of quarterfinal round at the 2022 World Cup. Here are five individual matchups that could decide the outcome. 
FOX Sports

Netherlands vs. Argentina highlights: Argentina advances in thriller

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Friday on FOX with Argentina defeating the Netherlands in penalty kicks at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's second quarterfinal match. Argentina appeared to be in control of the match with Nahuel Molina scoring in the first half and Lionel Messi scoring on a...
FOX Sports

World Cup Daily: Semifinals set as France, Morocco advance

Morocco upset yet another European powerhouse Saturday when it beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal 1-0 at Al Thumama Stadium. However, its toughest challenge to date is just around the corner, as it will play defending world champion France, which beat England 2-1, in Wednesday's semifinal (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
FOX Sports

Germany captain Manuel Neuer breaks leg skiing, out for season

Germany and Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has been ruled out for the rest of the European season after breaking his leg while skiing. The goalkeeper said in an Instagram post Saturday that he underwent surgery Friday. The post shows a photo of Neuer apparently in a hospital bed with his right leg in a cast and a bandage on his left hand.
FOX Sports

Brazil ousted on PKs as Croatia pulls off stunner

DOHA, Qatar — Neymar could only bury his head in his hands, sobbing into the turf, unable to comprehend what had just happened. It had looked like his night, his time, his star turn that would propel Brazil into the semifinals of the World Cup. The reasons why that...
FOX Sports

Neymar on future with Brazil: 'I don’t know'

Neymar tied Brazil legend Pelé's record Friday with his 77th international goal, but the current Seleção superstar's joy turned to heartbreak when Croatia's 117th-minute equalizer in extra time of their 2022 World Cup quarterfinals match paved the way for the 2018 World Cup runner-up to knock out Brazil on penalties, 1-1 (4-2).
FOX Sports

FIFA charges Argentina for disorder at World Cup vs. Netherlands

FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Argentina for its players’ actions during a contentious World Cup quarterfinal victory over the Netherlands. The soccer governing body cited "order and security at matches" in its disciplinary code for charging the Argentina soccer federation. Argentina substitutes and coaches encroached on the field...
FOX Sports

World Cup Daily: Argentina, Croatia advance after exciting finishes

Argentina will play in the World Cup semifinals after beating the Netherlands in a penalty shootout Friday — but it won't get its date with Brazil, which lost its penalty shootout with Croatia. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Friday and what to watch for Saturday.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: France defeats England, 2-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Saturday on FOX with France outlasting England, 2-1, at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar in the tournament's last quarterfinals match. Reigning World Cup champion France is hoping to join Italy and Brazil as the only countries in World Cup history to win back-to-back tournaments. With Saturday's victory, France has now won its past 12 World Cup matches.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: Betting long-shot Morocco upsets Portugal, makes history

Morocco continued its surprising World Cup run in Qatar by beating Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, No. 9 in FIFA's world rankings, 1-0 in a quarterfinal match Saturday. Morocco, No. 22 in the FIFA World rankings, will play two-time champion France in a semifinal on Wednesday on FOX. The Atlas Lions,...

