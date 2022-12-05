Read full article on original website
Change your Google Chrome settings now or it could cost you
CHANGING your Google settings is one of the best ways to stay safe online. If you're constantly panicking about being hacked, you should take take advantage of one of the best Google Chrome features. It could prevent hackers from breaking into your accounts. Not just your Google account either –...
Urgent scam warning from Google for all Gmail users – how to avoid becoming a victim
GMAIL users are being warned about the rise of scam emails being sent to accounts. Registered users are receiving a huge volume of fake emails as we head into the festive period – and are being told they need to take extra care. Google currently estimates that it has...
Google issues urgent safety alert to millions over stolen passwords – check your phone now
GOOGLE is issuing warnings to millions of Android users who have breached passwords. The tech firm has a genius feature that alerts people if their password was part of a hack – and it even works on Android phones. It's called Password Checkup and it's something that you should...
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
Apple Insider
Apple launches new Apple ID, iMessage, iCloud security protections
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has announced a series of three powerful new tools to protect users' most sensitive data, in new iCloud and iMessage features that will be rolling out between now and the end of 2023.
Google adds passkey support with its latest Chrome update
Google is introducing passkey support along with its latest Chrome 108 update. Passkeys offer another alternative to keep users' online lives safe, as a securely generated code is all that leaves their device to successfully log in.
Google rolls out amazing Chrome update that could save you money – how to get it
GOOGLE has introduced some useful new features on Chrome which may help you keep costs down. The tech behemoth has added a Battery Saver mode to the latest version of the popular web browser, as well as a way to make things run more smoothly. You can choose to switch...
itechpost.com
Around 300K Android Devices May Be Infected with Malware That Steals Facebook Credentials
Android malware has been spreading in the form of reading and education apps, which have been ongoing since 2018. The trojan has infected at least 300,000 devices from 71 countries, according to reports, with Vietnam taking in more hits than most. The malware could be found in Google Play, although it has already been taken down.
technewstoday.com
How to Turn Off Ad Blocker on Chrome
Although ad blockers make for a smoother browsing experience, they’re not always perfect. This is primarily because sometimes they accidentally block other types of content as well. In this way, there’s a chance you’ll miss out on some information. Another instance is that some websites detect ad-blockers and keep their content locked until you disable them.
technewstoday.com
How to Enable and Use Picture in Picture on Chrome
The Picture in Picture (PiP) mode truly revolutionized multitasking. Google Chrome being one of the most used web browsers, supports picture-in-picture mode for most video streaming platforms like YouTube. In platforms that do not support PiP, Google offers a special extension to enable the PiP mode. When you enable the...
itechpost.com
Malware Apps Found on Google Play Gets 2 Million Installs
Apps with malware have been infiltrating Google Play, and it still does now. Android apps with malware and adware have been found by Dr. Web antivirus, and as reports say, it leads to phishing attacks as well. Collectively, these new apps have amassed over two million downloads, which leads to a user's phone experience degrading.
Ars Technica
Samsung’s Android app-signing key has leaked, is being used to sign malware
A developer's cryptographic signing key is one of the major linchpins of Android security. Any time Android updates an app, the signing key of the old app on your phone needs to match the key of the update you're installing. The matching keys ensure the update actually comes from the company that originally made your app and isn't some malicious hijacking plot. If a developer's signing key got leaked, anyone could distribute malicious app updates and Android would happily install them, thinking they are legit.
ZDNet
Hackers are still finding - and using - flaws in Internet Explorer
Google has filled in the blanks about a curious zero-day flaw that Microsoft addressed in its November Patch Tuesday. The remote code execution flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-41128, was in one of its Windows JavaScript scripting languages, JScript9 – the JavaScript engine used in IE 11. The bug affected Windows 7 through to Windows 11, as well as Windows Server 2008 through 2022.
TechRadar
Tor browser finally gets Apple Silicon support in new update
A new version of the anonymous Tor browser has been released, bringing native support for Apple Silicon equipped devices, as well as optimizations for Android devices. The updated Tor browser uses a universal binary that contains both x86-64 and ARM64 architectures, so can decide which one to use based on whether an Apple M1 or M2 or Android device is being used - meaning Tor should now perform better on Apple Mac computers.
Chrome browser update means it won't hog your PC's memory so much
Maybe now you can leave it running in the background, and it'll actually give your games space to breathe.
itsecuritywire.com
North Korean Hackers Exploit IE Browser Zero-Day Vulnerability in Google Documents
Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) has disclosed technical information regarding an Internet Explorer zero-day vulnerability exploited by the North Korean hacking organization APT37. The browser’s “JScript9” JavaScript engine was found to be vulnerable and is tracked as CVE-2022-41128 (CVSS score of 8.8). Remote attackers can use this vulnerability to...
Google merges Maps and Waze teams, but will keep apps separate
Google operates two of the most popular navigation apps out there, Google Maps and Waze. It developed the first one from the ground up and acquired the second in 2013. Waze has always had a key advantage over Google Maps: support for crowd-sourced incident reporting. This lets the app adjust your route in real-time based on the most current data.
The Verge
Now you can go password-free in Chrome with passkeys
Passkeys are now available to use in Chrome. Google added the passwordless secure login standard this week to Chrome Stable M108 after going through a testing period that started in October. The feature now works using Chrome on both desktop and mobile running Windows 11, macOS, and Android. Google also...
Windows 11's snipping tool to receive screen recording function
Something to look forward to: The screenshot function is a helpful tool that has received much attention from Microsoft in recent years. The latest Windows 11 insider build finally adds a versatile record feature, so users no longer need to rely on workarounds to create video clips of their actions.
The Verge
Google discovered North Korea exploiting an Internet Explorer zero-day vulnerability in October
A new blog post from Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) reveals that an Internet Explorer zero-day vulnerability was actively exploited by North Korea in October 2022. The attack targeted South Korean users by embedding malicious malware into documents that reference the recent Itaewon crowd crush tragedy in Seoul. The...
