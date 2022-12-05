Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Detroit News
Cornerback Colton Hood decommits from Michigan State
East Lansing – As Mel Tucker and his staff work toward the early signing period later this month, Michigan State’s 2023 class lost a prospect on Saturday. Colton Hood, three-star cornerback from Eagles Landing Christian Academy in Georgia, announced his decommitment from the Spartans in a post on Twitter. At 6-foot and 170 pounds, Hood, who committed to Michigan State in September, is ranked the No. 60 cornerback in the nation, according to the composite rankings at 247sports.
Detroit News
Michigan beats Michigan State, earns split of weekend hockey series
Dylan Duke and T.J. Hughes scored and Michigan defeated Michigan State, 2-1, at Yost Arena in Ann Arbor. Duke scored on the power play at 9:11 of the first period, assisted by Luke Hughes and Jacob Truscott. Hughes doubled the lead at even strength at 17:49 of the second period,...
Detroit News
MSU rolls past Brown, Hauser tops 1,000, some rest on tap
East Lansing – There was just less than 10 minutes to play on Saturday afternoon and Michigan State players headed to the sideline, a timeout called as the Spartans were rolling over Brown, their Ivy League opponent. Just as the team hit the huddle, the announcement came. Joey Hauser...
Detroit News
UM offensive lineman Oluwatimi wins Outland, Rimington trophies
Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi was a double winner on Thursday, earning the Outland Trophy as the top interior lineman in the country and the Rimington Trophy awarded to the nation’s top center. Oluwatimi, a 6-foot-3, 307-pound graduate transfer from Virginia, has anchored Michigan’s offensive line this season and helped...
Detroit News
Trieu: Quarterback among visitors this weekend at Michigan State
Michigan State will have high school recruits, JUCO prospects and transfer-portal targets on campus this weekend for official visits. One of the intriguing names that has come onto the radar recently is West Linn (Oregon) quarterback Sam Leavitt. He is notable for several reasons. He is committed to Washington State...
Detroit News
'Locked in' Dug McDaniel more than an understudy in first start for Michigan
Minneapolis — Not long after the Wolverines learned that starting point guard Jaelin Llewellyn would be sidelined the rest of the season because of an ACL injury, coach Juwan Howard received a text from freshman Dug McDaniel. The message?. “I just told him I'm locked in,” McDaniel said. “I'm...
Detroit News
'Hungry to stop the bleeding,' Wolverines smash Golden Gophers in Big Ten opener
Minneapolis — The vibes weren’t exactly at an all-time high recently for Michigan. Over a 10-day stretch, the Wolverines suffered a pair of last-minute losses to ranked foes Virginia and Kentucky and lost starting point guard Jaelin Llewellyn to a season-ending ACL injury. Heading into Thursday’s Big Ten...
Detroit News
Not just fun and games: Outdoor recreation grows into a big Michigan business
As skiers at Mt. Brighton hit the slopes this week to kick off the new season, operators of the resort expect attendance to rise — in line with growth in Michigan's outdoor recreational industry. “What we're super excited to focus on this year is the fact that us here...
Detroit News
Editorial: Shut down Lansing influence peddling market
Another legislative session came to an end last week without lawmakers acting to improve Michigan's worst-in-the-the-nation ranking for government ethics and transparency. It wasn't as if they didn't have impetus to act. In the final days of the session more of the outrageous exploits of former House Speaker Lee Chatfield,...
Detroit News
Spare Whitmer kidnap plotter from life sentence, lawyer argues
Adam Fox does not deserve a life sentence for plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, his lawyer said late Friday while faulting federal prosecutors for comparing Fox to Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh and exaggerating the Potterville man's role. The life sentence sought by prosecutors and guidelines that call...
Detroit News
Insider: Michigan lawmakers' farewells warn of money's influence in Lansing
A few departing Michigan state lawmakers Tuesday and Wednesday used their farewell speeches to lament the Lansing political culture and warn their colleagues and successors of the need for change. Rep. Sue Allor, R-Wolverine, in her farewell address thanked former House Appropriations Chair Rep. Thomas Albert and House Speaker Jason...
Detroit News
Oakland Co. prosecutor: Case against Crumbley parents 'stronger' than ever
Oakland Couty Prosecutor Karen McDonald claims that her involuntary manslaughter case against the parents of the teen who went on a deadly shooting rampage at Oxford High School in November 2021 is stronger than ever. McDonald's argument was filed Friday in response to the sixth request for a lower bond...
Detroit News
Crumbleys ask for lower bond to get out of jail
The parents of the teen who pleaded guilty to the deadly Oxford High School shooting spree last year have again requested that their bond amounts be lowered so they can get released from jail on bond while they await trial next year in their involuntary manslaughter case. Attorneys for James...
Detroit News
State health officials warn of parasitic infections tied to livestock
Michigan health officials are investigating a parasitic infection connected to livestock after several suspected cases were found in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties. There have been one confirmed, four probable and seven suspected cases of cryptosporidiosis, a diarrheal disease caused by the Cryptosporidium parasite between Nov. 15 and 21. The health department believes the illnesses occurred after people came into contact with a group of sick calves.
Detroit News
Plans finally move forward to redevelop Northville Downs. Not everyone is happy
Northville — An ambitious plan to redevelop Northville Downs, a 100-year-old racetrack just south of this Victorian village's downtown, is moving forward with more than 400 housing units planned, along with several parks and commercial space, but some local residents still have concerns. After years of public hearings, the...
Detroit News
Farmington Hills police seek tips on possible stranger danger incident
Farmington Hills police plan to step up patrols around local bus stops after a man approached a girl and a boy this week and offered them candy from his car on Wednesday. The man is described as White and about 60 years old, according to police. He was driving a dark-colored, four-door sedan.
Detroit News
Holly Hotel-set rom-com viewings to raise funds to help repair hotel, Detroit museum
Six months before the historic Holly Hotel in Holly was nearly engulfed in flames, the historic landmark served as a Christmas winter wonderland movie set for the film “Christmas at the Holly Hotel.”. The Hallmark-style film, produced by Michigan-native Joel Resig, follows a woman returning home for Christmas as...
Comments / 0