East Lansing – As Mel Tucker and his staff work toward the early signing period later this month, Michigan State’s 2023 class lost a prospect on Saturday. Colton Hood, three-star cornerback from Eagles Landing Christian Academy in Georgia, announced his decommitment from the Spartans in a post on Twitter. At 6-foot and 170 pounds, Hood, who committed to Michigan State in September, is ranked the No. 60 cornerback in the nation, according to the composite rankings at 247sports.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO