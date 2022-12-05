ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Cornerback Colton Hood decommits from Michigan State

East Lansing – As Mel Tucker and his staff work toward the early signing period later this month, Michigan State’s 2023 class lost a prospect on Saturday. Colton Hood, three-star cornerback from Eagles Landing Christian Academy in Georgia, announced his decommitment from the Spartans in a post on Twitter. At 6-foot and 170 pounds, Hood, who committed to Michigan State in September, is ranked the No. 60 cornerback in the nation, according to the composite rankings at 247sports.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Michigan beats Michigan State, earns split of weekend hockey series

Dylan Duke and T.J. Hughes scored and Michigan defeated Michigan State, 2-1, at Yost Arena in Ann Arbor. Duke scored on the power play at 9:11 of the first period, assisted by Luke Hughes and Jacob Truscott. Hughes doubled the lead at even strength at 17:49 of the second period,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

MSU rolls past Brown, Hauser tops 1,000, some rest on tap

East Lansing – There was just less than 10 minutes to play on Saturday afternoon and Michigan State players headed to the sideline, a timeout called as the Spartans were rolling over Brown, their Ivy League opponent. Just as the team hit the huddle, the announcement came. Joey Hauser...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

UM offensive lineman Oluwatimi wins Outland, Rimington trophies

Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi was a double winner on Thursday, earning the Outland Trophy as the top interior lineman in the country and the Rimington Trophy awarded to the nation’s top center. Oluwatimi, a 6-foot-3, 307-pound graduate transfer from Virginia, has anchored Michigan’s offensive line this season and helped...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Trieu: Quarterback among visitors this weekend at Michigan State

Michigan State will have high school recruits, JUCO prospects and transfer-portal targets on campus this weekend for official visits. One of the intriguing names that has come onto the radar recently is West Linn (Oregon) quarterback Sam Leavitt. He is notable for several reasons. He is committed to Washington State...
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Editorial: Shut down Lansing influence peddling market

Another legislative session came to an end last week without lawmakers acting to improve Michigan's worst-in-the-the-nation ranking for government ethics and transparency. It wasn't as if they didn't have impetus to act. In the final days of the session more of the outrageous exploits of former House Speaker Lee Chatfield,...
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Spare Whitmer kidnap plotter from life sentence, lawyer argues

Adam Fox does not deserve a life sentence for plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, his lawyer said late Friday while faulting federal prosecutors for comparing Fox to Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh and exaggerating the Potterville man's role. The life sentence sought by prosecutors and guidelines that call...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Insider: Michigan lawmakers' farewells warn of money's influence in Lansing

A few departing Michigan state lawmakers Tuesday and Wednesday used their farewell speeches to lament the Lansing political culture and warn their colleagues and successors of the need for change. Rep. Sue Allor, R-Wolverine, in her farewell address thanked former House Appropriations Chair Rep. Thomas Albert and House Speaker Jason...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Crumbleys ask for lower bond to get out of jail

The parents of the teen who pleaded guilty to the deadly Oxford High School shooting spree last year have again requested that their bond amounts be lowered so they can get released from jail on bond while they await trial next year in their involuntary manslaughter case. Attorneys for James...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

State health officials warn of parasitic infections tied to livestock

Michigan health officials are investigating a parasitic infection connected to livestock after several suspected cases were found in Livingston, Ingham and Oakland counties. There have been one confirmed, four probable and seven suspected cases of cryptosporidiosis, a diarrheal disease caused by the Cryptosporidium parasite between Nov. 15 and 21. The health department believes the illnesses occurred after people came into contact with a group of sick calves.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy