Florida Man Caught Having Sex With A Dog, Runs To Church And Destroys Nativity

A 36-year-old Florida man was arrested on several charges Sunday evening, including sexual activity involving animals.

Chad Mason, 36, of Orlando, faces multiple charges in connection with that crime and others, police say.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail, where he is being held Monday.

Clearwater Police Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 2600 block of McMullen Booth Road at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday after residents there said a man was having sex with a dog.

The crime was witnessed by several people, including a juvenile.

When he was confronted by someone at the apartments, the man ran and ended up at nearby Northwood Presbyterian Church, police say.

He knocked over a nativity display and broke potted plants, causing about $400 damage.

Police say he then left the church and headed into an adjacent neighborhood, where he destroyed a mailbox and tried to steal a car.

In addition to the sexual activity involving animals charge, Mason also faces charges of two counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition, two counts of exposure of sexual organs, criminal mischief, and criminal mischief to a place of worship.

