Milton, FL

The Trussville Tribune

Sean of the South: Molino, Florida

By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Molino, Florida. Population 1,306. It was 1,307, but I heard Miss Carolyn’s mother went on to Glory last night. You’re looking at hayfields, cowhouses, and a church every sixty feet. A night on the town would take four minutes. The sky is cloudy. The foraging grass has […]
MOLINO, FL
WPMI

Reality Check: Williamson HS stadium meeting turns explosive

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A community meeting was called tonight to discuss the fate of an on campus football stadium at Williamson High School. The spot where the stadium would be built is landlocked and owned by the city of Mobile. Williamson alumni, parents, and faculty have been left wondering about the status.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

UWF graduate donates about 2-feet of hair to 'Wigs For Kids'

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A University of West Florida graduate has cut off about two feet of hair to donate to kids in need. Jonathan Padilla-Kirkland started growing his hair when he started college. Now that he's graduated, he chopped it all of to send it out to the organization "Wigs...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa School Superintendent recognized by state association

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Association of District School Superintendents recognized Okaloosa County’s Marcus Chambers in their recent spotlight. Received Nov. 11, 2022, FADSS highlighted Chambers for his dedication to education in the state and a number of OCSD programs. “To me, there’s nothing more important than investing in our children. The future depends […]
NICEVILLE, FL
pensacolastate.edu

Pensacola State fall graduation set for Dec. 11 at Bay Center

Pensacola State College will hold nursing pinnings and fall commencement on Thursday, Dec. 8, and Sunday, Dec. 11, respectively. Summer and Fall Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, Associate of Science degree in Nursing and Career Certificate in Practical Nursing graduates will be pinned during a 3 p.m. Thursday ceremony at First Pentecostal Church, 6485 Pensacola Blvd., Pensacola.
PENSACOLA, FL
rippreport.com

BAY MINETTE CHRISTMAS AND THE HOG FARM

Christmas comes early to Bay Minette Mayor Bob Wills. Ole Bobby is pushing the envelope when it comes to in your face “self Dealing”, using his office for personal gain. Mayor Wills has an outstanding ethics complaint involving his office and personal gain. Then there is the Alabama Bar complaint hanging over his head.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WEAR

New Escambia County program allows students to ride ECAT buses for free

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A new program is coming to Escambia County students. The county's area transit is set to launch the "Student Transit Empowerment Pass" program next Wednesday. The program allows students under the age of 18 to ride ECAT buses free-of-charge. The program's launch will take place at...
WKRG News 5

House donated to City of Fairhope for nature park project

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A house, tucked away in the woods along Fly Creek near Scenic Highway 98, could soon be the focal point of a new public park in Fairhope. WKRG News 5 has been following this story for months since the project was first announced. “Either as an outdoor classroom, or as the […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

NAS Pensacola terrorist attack survivor hosts Annual wrestling tournament

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — NAS Pensacola terrorist attack survivor, Ryan Blackwell is hosting the annual Ryan Blackwell invitational wrestling tournament Saturday, Dec. 10 at the University of West Florida. Just days after the anniversary of the attack, the 4th annual invitational will host over 200 youth wrestlers, almost 20 high school teams and a women’s […]
PENSACOLA, FL
pensacolastate.edu

PSC Adult High graduates ready for next chapter – for some that means college

Twenty years after she would have graduated from high school, Denise Harris earned a GED and received her diploma. Harris was one of 50 graduates honored at the 2022 Pensacola State College General Education Diploma Recognition Ceremony held Wednesday in Ashmore Auditorium on the Pensacola campus. She’s not waiting that...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

40th Pensacola Christmas Parade kicks off in Downtown Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 2022 Cox Pensacola Christmas Parade is taking place Saturday in Downtown Pensacola. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. and will including more than 50 floats and marching bands from every high school in Escambia County and Pace High School from Santa Rosa County. The nationally renowned...
PENSACOLA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
wuwf.org

The 100-year-old Holt School is a 'relic of the past'

Holt School was once a place of learning for the young minds of rural Holt, Florida. It is now a relic of the past that sits vacant off of Highway 90. Built in 1922 as a first through twelfth grade school, Holt School had seven classrooms, a multipurpose room that functioned as a cafeteria, and a gym. At any given time, about 150 students were enrolled at the school.

