FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sean of the South: Molino, Florida
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Molino, Florida. Population 1,306. It was 1,307, but I heard Miss Carolyn’s mother went on to Glory last night. You’re looking at hayfields, cowhouses, and a church every sixty feet. A night on the town would take four minutes. The sky is cloudy. The foraging grass has […]
WPMI
Reality Check: Williamson HS stadium meeting turns explosive
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A community meeting was called tonight to discuss the fate of an on campus football stadium at Williamson High School. The spot where the stadium would be built is landlocked and owned by the city of Mobile. Williamson alumni, parents, and faculty have been left wondering about the status.
WEAR
UWF graduate donates about 2-feet of hair to 'Wigs For Kids'
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A University of West Florida graduate has cut off about two feet of hair to donate to kids in need. Jonathan Padilla-Kirkland started growing his hair when he started college. Now that he's graduated, he chopped it all of to send it out to the organization "Wigs...
Okaloosa School Superintendent recognized by state association
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Association of District School Superintendents recognized Okaloosa County’s Marcus Chambers in their recent spotlight. Received Nov. 11, 2022, FADSS highlighted Chambers for his dedication to education in the state and a number of OCSD programs. “To me, there’s nothing more important than investing in our children. The future depends […]
pensacolastate.edu
Pensacola State fall graduation set for Dec. 11 at Bay Center
Pensacola State College will hold nursing pinnings and fall commencement on Thursday, Dec. 8, and Sunday, Dec. 11, respectively. Summer and Fall Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing, Associate of Science degree in Nursing and Career Certificate in Practical Nursing graduates will be pinned during a 3 p.m. Thursday ceremony at First Pentecostal Church, 6485 Pensacola Blvd., Pensacola.
rippreport.com
BAY MINETTE CHRISTMAS AND THE HOG FARM
Christmas comes early to Bay Minette Mayor Bob Wills. Ole Bobby is pushing the envelope when it comes to in your face “self Dealing”, using his office for personal gain. Mayor Wills has an outstanding ethics complaint involving his office and personal gain. Then there is the Alabama Bar complaint hanging over his head.
WEAR
UPDATE: Threat cleared at Pine Forest HS, Longleaf Elementary, Success Academy
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say the lockdowns have been lifted at Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary and Success Academy Friday morning. Deputies were investigating a social media threat, but have found no credibility to it. An investigation into the matter is still ongoing. Check back here for more...
WEAR
Pensacola Dream Defenders hold 'Peace Cypher' to address local gun violence
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Survivors of gun violence along with the community and faith leaders gathered together Saturday afternoon to talk about gun violence. The discussion was called "Peace Cypher" and was hosted by the Pensacola Dream Defenders. Part of the event was to bring awareness to different resources available to...
WEAR
New Escambia County program allows students to ride ECAT buses for free
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A new program is coming to Escambia County students. The county's area transit is set to launch the "Student Transit Empowerment Pass" program next Wednesday. The program allows students under the age of 18 to ride ECAT buses free-of-charge. The program's launch will take place at...
Student threatens to bring a gun to elementary school: Spanish Fort Police
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)– Spanish Fort Police were called to a local elementary school after receiving reports of a threat. Spanish Fort Police say a student at Rockwell Elementary School told several students he was going to bring a gun to school on Friday. Around lunch time Thursday, students told administrators about a sixth grader […]
House donated to City of Fairhope for nature park project
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A house, tucked away in the woods along Fly Creek near Scenic Highway 98, could soon be the focal point of a new public park in Fairhope. WKRG News 5 has been following this story for months since the project was first announced. “Either as an outdoor classroom, or as the […]
NAS Pensacola terrorist attack survivor hosts Annual wrestling tournament
GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — NAS Pensacola terrorist attack survivor, Ryan Blackwell is hosting the annual Ryan Blackwell invitational wrestling tournament Saturday, Dec. 10 at the University of West Florida. Just days after the anniversary of the attack, the 4th annual invitational will host over 200 youth wrestlers, almost 20 high school teams and a women’s […]
pensacolastate.edu
PSC Adult High graduates ready for next chapter – for some that means college
Twenty years after she would have graduated from high school, Denise Harris earned a GED and received her diploma. Harris was one of 50 graduates honored at the 2022 Pensacola State College General Education Diploma Recognition Ceremony held Wednesday in Ashmore Auditorium on the Pensacola campus. She’s not waiting that...
WEAR
Tree-lighting ceremony at Ascension Sacred Heart honors lost loved ones
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A special tree lighting ceremony Thursday at Ascension Sacred Heart's Pensacola campus. The hospital's "Tree of Life" was lit up in honor of organ, eye, and tissue donors who have passed away. Donor families decorated ornaments to hang on the tree to remember their loved ones. It's...
Water damage found during renovation of Orange Beach building
Medical Arts Building renovation price to go up by nearly $90,000. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – During the renovation of the Orange Beach Medical Arts Building, additional water damage was found in the walls after construction began. At the Dec. 13 council meeting, the council will discuss...
WEAR
40th Pensacola Christmas Parade kicks off in Downtown Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The 2022 Cox Pensacola Christmas Parade is taking place Saturday in Downtown Pensacola. The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. and will including more than 50 floats and marching bands from every high school in Escambia County and Pace High School from Santa Rosa County. The nationally renowned...
$5k hidden in ‘Golden Tickets’ at Crestview Christmas Parade
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — If you attended the Sweet Treats of Christmas Parade in Crestview on Dec. 3, be sure to check all of your candy bags. Property Group 850 gave out $5,000 disguised as golden ticket chocolate bars during the annual event. “We decided to do our float Willy Wonka themed and if you’ve […]
Two late touchdowns lift Alabama All-Stars over Mississippi All-Stars in Mobile
MOBILE — The Alabama All-Stars scored a pair of late touchdowns to beat their Mississippi counterparts 14-10 Saturday afternoon at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of South Alabama. Offense was hard to come by early in the ball game, as both teams adjusted to going against the stiff defenses ...
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wuwf.org
The 100-year-old Holt School is a 'relic of the past'
Holt School was once a place of learning for the young minds of rural Holt, Florida. It is now a relic of the past that sits vacant off of Highway 90. Built in 1922 as a first through twelfth grade school, Holt School had seven classrooms, a multipurpose room that functioned as a cafeteria, and a gym. At any given time, about 150 students were enrolled at the school.
