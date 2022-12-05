ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

WDBJ7.com

Three people taken to the hospital after Roanoke Co. crash

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Roanoke County Police say three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash. Franklin Road southbound is closed in the 6900 block near Pine Needle Drive due to a crash with injuries, according to Roanoke Police. The shoulder will...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

3 people hospitalized in Roanoke County head-on collision

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Three people have been hospitalized following a head-on collision in Roanoke County. Just before 7 p.m., Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a crash with injuries in the 6900 block of Franklin Road. Three subjects were...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81N in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers can expect delays on I-81 in Montgomery County due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT. The crash happened at mile marker 124.2, authorities said. As of 1:47 p.m., backups are approximately 5 miles.
WSET

Radford City Police captain charged with felony solicitation of a minor

RADFORD, Va. (WSET) — A former Radford City Police captain has been charged following a criminal investigation. On September 4, the Radford City Police Dept. was made aware of a Virginia State Police investigation of 47-year-old Captain Christopher Caldwell. Two days later, Caldwell - a Pulaski native - was told about the pending investigation and that he would be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Caldwell immediately submitted his resignation from the department.
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Power restored for most AEP customers

UPDATE: Power has been restored to most AEP customers in Roanoke, according to the company’s outage map. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,000 AEP customers in Roanoke are without power, according to the company’s outage map. According to the outage map, AEP says the power should...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Crews respond to fire at Givens Book Store in Salem

Salem Fire crews responded to a blaze last night at the old Givens Book Store at the corner of East Main Street and North Electric Road. When they arrived on scene, authorities found flames coming out of the building and the roof had fallen in. No one was believed to be in the building at the time of fire. There is no word on a possible cause.Just before 11 p.m., a bulldozer came and began demolishing the building. It was scheduled for demolition as part of a renovation project on that corner.
SALEM, VA
Virginian Review

VSP Investigating Shooting In Henry County

At the request of Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday (Dec. 2, 2022). Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, a white 1999 Buick LeSabre stopped on the northbound Rte. 220 on-ramp and its driver exited the vehicle armed with a hunting rifle. The driver, Donald W. Hodges, 57, of Bassett, Va., then began shooting at a vehicle as it drove past him. The vehicle was struck, but the driver escaped injury. Hodges then fired at a pickup truck as it approached him. The driver...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WFXR

On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem

MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Henry County Sheriff speaks about shooting on U.S. 220

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry shares that while it is an unfortunate ending, officials are pleased no innocent person died. It happened at the Greensboro Road Exit Ramp off U.S. 220 before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. State Police identified the man as 57-year-old Donald Hodges...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Metro News

Mercer County crash claims 2 lives

BRAMWELL, W.Va. — Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Mercer County. Deputies said it happened just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Simmons River Road and Suit Road in Bramwell. The vehicle ran off the road and into a river. Two people had to...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Prominent Beckley lawyer Pat Fragile dies

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County legal community reacted on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to the loss of a leading Beckley attorney. Pat Fragile passed away on December 2, 2022, at 77 years old. He practiced law in Beckley for over 45 years and served as dean of the Raleigh County Bar Association. The […]
BECKLEY, WV
The Roanoke Star

Calvary Baptist Church Sanctuary Sold to Local Developer

Calvary Baptist Church, a landmark building in downtown Roanoke has been sold to a third party following almost a century of serving as a Christian church. The historic sanctuary was built in 1925, and the congregation itself dates back to 1891. The Calvary Baptist Church congregation is now worshiping at Colonial Avenue Baptist Church located […]
ROANOKE, VA
WOWK 13 News

14-year-old girl reported missing in West Virginia

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A 14-year-old girl was reported missing on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Princeton. According to the Princeton Police Department, Kierra Jackson was last seen wearing white sweatpants and an Under Armour hoodie. Jackson is 5’9″, 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, multiple piercings, and clear glasses. Chief Tim Gray with the […]
PRINCETON, WV

