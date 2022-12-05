Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Three people taken to the hospital after Roanoke Co. crash
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Roanoke County Police say three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash. Franklin Road southbound is closed in the 6900 block near Pine Needle Drive due to a crash with injuries, according to Roanoke Police. The shoulder will...
WSET
3 people hospitalized in Roanoke County head-on collision
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Three people have been hospitalized following a head-on collision in Roanoke County. Just before 7 p.m., Roanoke County Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a crash with injuries in the 6900 block of Franklin Road. Three subjects were...
WSET
Vehicle catches fire at Bedford gas station, spreads to pumps before being put out
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle caught fire at a Bedford gas station on Friday morning causing quite a stir for folks on their morning commutes. The Bedford Fire Department responded to the 1600 block of Rock Cliff Road for report of a vehicle fire threatening a structure. Crews...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81N in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers can expect delays on I-81 in Montgomery County due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT. The crash happened at mile marker 124.2, authorities said. As of 1:47 p.m., backups are approximately 5 miles.
WSET
Carbon monoxide alarm importance stressed after gas log malfunction at Roanoke Co. home
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Officials are reminding the Roanoke County community about the importance of having a working carbon monoxide (CO) alarm. On Thursday, the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department responded to a home after a report of a CO alarm sounding. After arriving on the scene,...
WSET
Radford City Police captain charged with felony solicitation of a minor
RADFORD, Va. (WSET) — A former Radford City Police captain has been charged following a criminal investigation. On September 4, the Radford City Police Dept. was made aware of a Virginia State Police investigation of 47-year-old Captain Christopher Caldwell. Two days later, Caldwell - a Pulaski native - was told about the pending investigation and that he would be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Caldwell immediately submitted his resignation from the department.
WDBJ7.com
Power restored for most AEP customers
UPDATE: Power has been restored to most AEP customers in Roanoke, according to the company’s outage map. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,000 AEP customers in Roanoke are without power, according to the company’s outage map. According to the outage map, AEP says the power should...
WSET
'Very proud:' Henry County Sheriff's Office congratulates their graduating deputies
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office congratulated their deputies who graduated Thursday. According to deputies, they graduated from the Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy Entry Level Jail School number 37. "We are very proud of these new deputies and all of their hard work,"...
wfirnews.com
Crews respond to fire at Givens Book Store in Salem
Salem Fire crews responded to a blaze last night at the old Givens Book Store at the corner of East Main Street and North Electric Road. When they arrived on scene, authorities found flames coming out of the building and the roof had fallen in. No one was believed to be in the building at the time of fire. There is no word on a possible cause.Just before 11 p.m., a bulldozer came and began demolishing the building. It was scheduled for demolition as part of a renovation project on that corner.
Raleigh County family looks for answers, after man left at McDowell County hospital
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A family searches for answers after a Raleigh County man was allegedly dropped off at a McDowell County hospital the week of Thanksgiving, with life-threatening injuries. According to the family, 27-year-old Gerald Bennett left home about 18 months ago to be with a woman he met on a dating site. […]
VSP Investigating Shooting In Henry County
At the request of Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday (Dec. 2, 2022). Shortly before 3 p.m. Friday, a white 1999 Buick LeSabre stopped on the northbound Rte. 220 on-ramp and its driver exited the vehicle armed with a hunting rifle. The driver, Donald W. Hodges, 57, of Bassett, Va., then began shooting at a vehicle as it drove past him. The vehicle was struck, but the driver escaped injury. Hodges then fired at a pickup truck as it approached him. The driver...
On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
WSLS
Henry County Sheriff speaks about shooting on U.S. 220
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry shares that while it is an unfortunate ending, officials are pleased no innocent person died. It happened at the Greensboro Road Exit Ramp off U.S. 220 before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. State Police identified the man as 57-year-old Donald Hodges...
WSET
Mountain View Humane gets $15,000 grant to purchase new sterilization equipment
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WSET) — Mountain View Humane has received a generous gift from the Banfield Foundation ahead of the holidays. They were given a $15,000 donation for the purchase of a new autoclave. The organization said the autoclave will be used to sterilize surgical equipment and supplies for use...
Metro News
Mercer County crash claims 2 lives
BRAMWELL, W.Va. — Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Mercer County. Deputies said it happened just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Simmons River Road and Suit Road in Bramwell. The vehicle ran off the road and into a river. Two people had to...
WDBJ7.com
Givens’ Books’ former owner remembers decades of serving the community after the store building burned down
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials are working to find out what started the fire on Tuesday night at a former bookstore in Salem. The building was vacant and set to be renovated by a property owner. Stories that once lined the shelves of Givens’ Books now sit among the rubble....
Prominent Beckley lawyer Pat Fragile dies
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County legal community reacted on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to the loss of a leading Beckley attorney. Pat Fragile passed away on December 2, 2022, at 77 years old. He practiced law in Beckley for over 45 years and served as dean of the Raleigh County Bar Association. The […]
Calvary Baptist Church Sanctuary Sold to Local Developer
Calvary Baptist Church, a landmark building in downtown Roanoke has been sold to a third party following almost a century of serving as a Christian church. The historic sanctuary was built in 1925, and the congregation itself dates back to 1891. The Calvary Baptist Church congregation is now worshiping at Colonial Avenue Baptist Church located […]
WSET
'If you're going to spend money on meth, at least be responsible': Pulaski law enforcement
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office took to social media with humor as a tool to communicate an important message after they said meth was found in a public bathroom. With a few hilarious sentences on Facebook, PCSO warns of the dangers of being careless...
14-year-old girl reported missing in West Virginia
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A 14-year-old girl was reported missing on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Princeton. According to the Princeton Police Department, Kierra Jackson was last seen wearing white sweatpants and an Under Armour hoodie. Jackson is 5’9″, 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, multiple piercings, and clear glasses. Chief Tim Gray with the […]
