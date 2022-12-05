ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, NY

WRGB

Firefighters battle cold, flames and water issues in Petersburgh

It was a busy night for firefighters in Rensselaer County as multiple crews battled flames and cold temperatures while working to save a house in Petersburgh. Rensselaer County Public Safety says firefighters were called to 470 Rabbit College Road at 10:08 on Saturday night for a garage fire. They were met with heavy flames and smoke conditions.
PETERSBURG, NY
WRGB

DOT working to fix crosswalk in Woodlawn area broken since August

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The Department of Transportation, now answering calls to fix a Schenectady crosswalk that's been broken since August. The crosswalk on Route 7 at the corner of Watt Street and Woodlawn has been on work order for four months. A CBS 6 viewer brought the issue to our attention, and we asked the DOT why the crosswalk has yet to be fixed. DOT tells us it's working to expedite the repairs in the coming days, but at least one resident is skeptical of any progress being made.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Residents evacuated, building a total loss after Schenectady fire

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady building is a total loss after a fire there Saturday morning. Fire Chief Dan Mareno says the call at 1901 State Street came in at 10:30 a.m., from a passerby, and when the department arrived on the scene, the lower floor of the building, which housed a scooter and e-bike shop, was fully involved. Firefighters went to the apartments above the shop and evacuated all the residents safely, and the landlord was able to confirm all residents were accounted for.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Sheriff's Investigators ask for the public's help in Halfmoon

HALFMOON, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is asking for help after a reported assault in Halfmoon. On December 9, 2022, at about 5:20 PM the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a woman who reported that while traveling on Lower Newtown Road just west of Button Road in Halfmoon, she was flagged down by an unknown male pedestrian who then forcefully pulled her from her SUV and assaulted her. The victim described the suspect as a male in his 50s, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

More than two weeks since Samantha Humphrey was last seen

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The constant snow making a significant impact across the region Sunday, and we're told that includes the ongoing search for Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey, who's been missing now for two weeks. Schenectady police tell CBS 6 weather like this, sidelines them from searching. They unfortunately...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Three charged in June break in at Broadalbin Perth High School

FONDA, NY (WRGB) — State Police say three suspects surrendered to police, accused of breaking into school and stealing items. Back on June 14th, 2022, Troopers responded to Broadalbin Perth High School for a reported robbery that occurred days before. State Police have charged two 18-year-old suspects and Logan...
BROADALBIN, NY
WRGB

TIMELINE: The Search for Samantha Humphrey

Friday, November 25th, 2022 -Where is Samantha Humphrey?. On Friday, November 25th, 2022, Samantha Humphrey went missing. She was last seen in the area of Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood. Police say she was last seen wearing last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell bottom jeans,...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

School safety back in spotlight after threats, violent attack

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Recent incidents in area districts have led to responses from administrators and law enforcement to make sure your kids are protected. The latest incident happened Tuesday in Schenectady. There's an active investigation underway, after officials say a high school student slashed another student in the face with a kitchen knife.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Queensbury man arrested for assault, say State Police

QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — At approximately 8:47 p.m. on December 6, 2022, Troopers responded to a call from a Queensbury home with reports of a dispute with injuries, resulting in the arrest of Justin C. Lewis, 30, of Queensbury, NY. Lewis is being accused of assault and criminal mischief.
QUEENSBURY, NY
WRGB

Driver, passenger arrested following traffic stop, say Albany Police

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A driver and his passenger were both arrested following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on Henry Johnson Boulevard, according to Albany Police. During the stop, police say 19 year old Bishop Fraser of Schenectady was driving with a suspended driver’s license, with stolen plates and without insurance.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Plea deal reached in theft from Ballston Spa nonprofit

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Ballston Spa woman has reached a plea deal in connection with her 2021 arrest. Robin A Iacobelli, 58, of Ballston Spa pleaded guilty Thursday to disorderly conduct, in place of an original charge of grand larceny in the third degree. Between January 2016...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WRGB

Religious leaders encourage unity amidst antisemitism

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — As we head into the new year, we can only hope the sharp increase in antisemitic incidents in our state and around the country will be left in 2022. according to the antidefamation league, 2021 was a record-breaking year for anti-Semitic incidents, including vandalism and assaults.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Malta woman arrested, accused of stealing packages from porches

MALTA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Malta woman, accused of stealing packages from homes in the area. Investigators say 30 year old Sarah Micheli was arrested, charged with 1 count of grand larceny and 13 counts of petit larceny. The sheriff's...
MALTA, NY
WRGB

Friday Night Hoops Highlights (12/9)

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Tonight in sports, the Capital Region had over 50 games between Boy's and Girl's High School Basketball taking place. We obviously couldn't get to everything, but let's jump into the key matchups that we did cover. CBA vs. SCHENECTADY (BOYS) We start off in Schenectady...
SCHENECTADY, NY

