SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The Department of Transportation, now answering calls to fix a Schenectady crosswalk that's been broken since August. The crosswalk on Route 7 at the corner of Watt Street and Woodlawn has been on work order for four months. A CBS 6 viewer brought the issue to our attention, and we asked the DOT why the crosswalk has yet to be fixed. DOT tells us it's working to expedite the repairs in the coming days, but at least one resident is skeptical of any progress being made.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO