Firefighters battle cold, flames and water issues in Petersburgh
It was a busy night for firefighters in Rensselaer County as multiple crews battled flames and cold temperatures while working to save a house in Petersburgh. Rensselaer County Public Safety says firefighters were called to 470 Rabbit College Road at 10:08 on Saturday night for a garage fire. They were met with heavy flames and smoke conditions.
Filling fire department vacancies, not adding positions, the main priority for Troy Mayor
Troy — Despite calls to add two positions to the fire department, Troy Mayor (D) Patrick Madden approved the 2023 Budget last week, saying he's focused on filling the vacancies before adding more personnel. "We have 12 vacancies already," Madden says. "We will have grant funding that will look...
DOT working to fix crosswalk in Woodlawn area broken since August
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The Department of Transportation, now answering calls to fix a Schenectady crosswalk that's been broken since August. The crosswalk on Route 7 at the corner of Watt Street and Woodlawn has been on work order for four months. A CBS 6 viewer brought the issue to our attention, and we asked the DOT why the crosswalk has yet to be fixed. DOT tells us it's working to expedite the repairs in the coming days, but at least one resident is skeptical of any progress being made.
Residents evacuated, building a total loss after Schenectady fire
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady building is a total loss after a fire there Saturday morning. Fire Chief Dan Mareno says the call at 1901 State Street came in at 10:30 a.m., from a passerby, and when the department arrived on the scene, the lower floor of the building, which housed a scooter and e-bike shop, was fully involved. Firefighters went to the apartments above the shop and evacuated all the residents safely, and the landlord was able to confirm all residents were accounted for.
Man facing 12 counts in fire that destroyed 8 unit apartment in Hudson Falls
HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — A Hudson Falls man has been indicted, accused of starting a fire that destroyed a historic 8 unit apartment building and displaced residents. Police say on October 3rd at around 8:00 PM, fire crews responded to 11 Maple Street for a structure fire. According...
Sheriff's Investigators ask for the public's help in Halfmoon
HALFMOON, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is asking for help after a reported assault in Halfmoon. On December 9, 2022, at about 5:20 PM the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a woman who reported that while traveling on Lower Newtown Road just west of Button Road in Halfmoon, she was flagged down by an unknown male pedestrian who then forcefully pulled her from her SUV and assaulted her. The victim described the suspect as a male in his 50s, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt.
More than two weeks since Samantha Humphrey was last seen
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The constant snow making a significant impact across the region Sunday, and we're told that includes the ongoing search for Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey, who's been missing now for two weeks. Schenectady police tell CBS 6 weather like this, sidelines them from searching. They unfortunately...
Three charged in June break in at Broadalbin Perth High School
FONDA, NY (WRGB) — State Police say three suspects surrendered to police, accused of breaking into school and stealing items. Back on June 14th, 2022, Troopers responded to Broadalbin Perth High School for a reported robbery that occurred days before. State Police have charged two 18-year-old suspects and Logan...
TIMELINE: The Search for Samantha Humphrey
Friday, November 25th, 2022 -Where is Samantha Humphrey?. On Friday, November 25th, 2022, Samantha Humphrey went missing. She was last seen in the area of Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood. Police say she was last seen wearing last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell bottom jeans,...
School safety back in spotlight after threats, violent attack
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Recent incidents in area districts have led to responses from administrators and law enforcement to make sure your kids are protected. The latest incident happened Tuesday in Schenectady. There's an active investigation underway, after officials say a high school student slashed another student in the face with a kitchen knife.
Queensbury man arrested for assault, say State Police
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — At approximately 8:47 p.m. on December 6, 2022, Troopers responded to a call from a Queensbury home with reports of a dispute with injuries, resulting in the arrest of Justin C. Lewis, 30, of Queensbury, NY. Lewis is being accused of assault and criminal mischief.
Driver, passenger arrested following traffic stop, say Albany Police
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A driver and his passenger were both arrested following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on Henry Johnson Boulevard, according to Albany Police. During the stop, police say 19 year old Bishop Fraser of Schenectady was driving with a suspended driver’s license, with stolen plates and without insurance.
Plea deal reached in theft from Ballston Spa nonprofit
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Ballston Spa woman has reached a plea deal in connection with her 2021 arrest. Robin A Iacobelli, 58, of Ballston Spa pleaded guilty Thursday to disorderly conduct, in place of an original charge of grand larceny in the third degree. Between January 2016...
Religious leaders encourage unity amidst antisemitism
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — As we head into the new year, we can only hope the sharp increase in antisemitic incidents in our state and around the country will be left in 2022. according to the antidefamation league, 2021 was a record-breaking year for anti-Semitic incidents, including vandalism and assaults.
Colonie man faces 29-40 years to life, following guilty plea to murder, attempted murder
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — ALBANY, NY – Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced today that Jarrell Howard, 20, of Colonie, pleaded guilty to a 7-count indictment before the Hon. Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court this afternoon. The indictment includes one count of Murder in the...
Malta woman arrested, accused of stealing packages from porches
MALTA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Malta woman, accused of stealing packages from homes in the area. Investigators say 30 year old Sarah Micheli was arrested, charged with 1 count of grand larceny and 13 counts of petit larceny. The sheriff's...
Greenwich man convicted of trying to entice young girl to his apartment with a letter
GREENWICH, NY (WRGB) — The bravery of a young girl prevented what the Washington County DA's office says would have ended in certain tragedy. District Attorney Tony Jordan says that Lloyd S Hall, Sr. was convicted of attempted kidnapping and attempted sexual abuse. Hall is accused of giving a...
Friday Night Hoops Highlights (12/9)
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Tonight in sports, the Capital Region had over 50 games between Boy's and Girl's High School Basketball taking place. We obviously couldn't get to everything, but let's jump into the key matchups that we did cover. CBA vs. SCHENECTADY (BOYS) We start off in Schenectady...
