Louisiana State

FanSided

Tom Brady rightly furious after 49ers defender got away with choking him (Video)

It’s not often that I’ll side with an upset Tom Brady, especially when it comes to officiating. Brady usually receives the benefit of the doubt, but not this time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. Early in the first half, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady appeared to be choked (accidentally, I might add) by 49ers defender Azeez Al-Shaair. The defensive lineman reached for Brady’s upper body, only to make contact with his neck and squeeze.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

49ers legend Jerry Rice calls out Kyle Shanahan for Deebo Samuel injury

San Francisco 49ers legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice called out head coach Kyle Shanahan on Instagram after Deebo Samuel’s injury in Week 14. The San Francisco 49ers are heading in the right direction in terms of the playoffs. The issue is that they have been banged up on the offensive side of the ball. During Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 49ers watched as wide receiver Deebo Samuel had to be carted off with an apparent injury after running up the middle of the line of scrimmage.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

3 NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 14

NFL quarterbacks were not at their best throughout the league in Week 14 but these four QBs looked problematic enough to be benched after Sunday. If you thought that a weird and wild NFL season was going to start normalizing down the home stretch of the year, you’d be mistaken. Sunday in Week 14 was about as weird as it gets. The one-win Texans took the contending Cowboys to the wire, the Jags beat the brakes off the Titans, the Lions handled the Vikings and there was much more beyond that.
FanSided

Deebo Samuel carted off field in tears with awful-looking leg injury [UPDATED]

San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel was carted off the field for the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 14 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers could be without their Swiss army knife for quite some time. Deebo Samuel, the do-it-all running back/wide receiver/whatever his role is on any given Sunday had his leg rolled up on, and seemingly twisted it in the wrong direction.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

NFL Twitter destroys Deshaun Watson for another Browns loss

NFL Twitter let Deshaun Watson have it after the Browns quarterback couldn’t manage what Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett could against the Bengals. The Browns invested more than $230 million and lost the respect of many an NFL fan in order to bring Deshaun Watson to Cleveland. He was supposed to be the quarterback that changed their fortunes. He was supposed to be worth the hassle.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Russell Wilson suffers scary head injury after taking big hit vs Chiefs [UPDATED]

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was arguably having his best game of the season, but unfortunately had to leave early with a head injury. It hasn’t been an easy first season with the Denver Broncos for Russell Wilson. After being dealt to The Mile High City with hopes of creating a Super Bowl contender, Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett haven’t held up their end of the bargain. Meanwhile, Denver’s defense continues to deliver week after week.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

3 Minnesota Vikings to blame for Week 14 loss to Lions

The Minnesota Vikings blew a chance to clinch the NFC North title, as they fell to a determined Detroit Lions team. These three Vikings are the most to blame. The Minnesota Vikings picked up 10 wins in the first 13 weeks of this season. It’s been far from a perfect year, but the Vikings have found ways to pick up wins. In Week 14, the Vikings had the chance to clinch the NFC North title for the first time since 2017, with a victory over the rival Detroit Lions.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Odell Beckham Jr. made concerning comments about desire to play during TNF

Odell Beckham Jr. is evidently uninterested in participating in the regular season, which sounds strange. If Odell Beckham Jr. was trying to convince a team, such as the Dallas Cowboys, to look past his apparently not-so-auspicious physical results, talking about how he is entirely uninterested in participating in the regular season was not the way to do it.
FanSided

Cowboys debuting a needed new face at WR, but it’s not OBJ

The Dallas Cowboys are getting some receiving help, but not from Odell Beckham Jr. What’s the hold-up between the Dallas Cowboys and Odell Beckham Jr.? Perhaps it’s that Beckham has seemingly zero interest in playing during the regular season. Or maybe it’s the fact that the Cowboys are evidently concerned about the results of his medicals.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

FanSided

