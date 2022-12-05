Read full article on original website
Tom Brady rightly furious after 49ers defender got away with choking him (Video)
It’s not often that I’ll side with an upset Tom Brady, especially when it comes to officiating. Brady usually receives the benefit of the doubt, but not this time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. Early in the first half, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady appeared to be choked (accidentally, I might add) by 49ers defender Azeez Al-Shaair. The defensive lineman reached for Brady’s upper body, only to make contact with his neck and squeeze.
49ers legend Jerry Rice calls out Kyle Shanahan for Deebo Samuel injury
San Francisco 49ers legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice called out head coach Kyle Shanahan on Instagram after Deebo Samuel’s injury in Week 14. The San Francisco 49ers are heading in the right direction in terms of the playoffs. The issue is that they have been banged up on the offensive side of the ball. During Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 49ers watched as wide receiver Deebo Samuel had to be carted off with an apparent injury after running up the middle of the line of scrimmage.
Lions tackle Taylor Decker dunks on Jalen Reagor for Vikings failed guarantee
Lions tackle Taylor Decker was among those in Detroit who ribbed Vikings WR Jalen Reagor for his failed guarantee of a Minnesota win. If you’re going to guarantee a victory, you sure as hell better be capable of backing up that guarantee. Jalen Reagor of the Vikings wasn’t, and now he’s the laughingstock of Detroit.
49ers WR Deebo Samuel carted off in first half vs. Buccaneers
San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel departed the 49ers' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a left knee injury with about five minutes left in the second quarter on Sunday.
3 NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 14
NFL quarterbacks were not at their best throughout the league in Week 14 but these four QBs looked problematic enough to be benched after Sunday. If you thought that a weird and wild NFL season was going to start normalizing down the home stretch of the year, you’d be mistaken. Sunday in Week 14 was about as weird as it gets. The one-win Texans took the contending Cowboys to the wire, the Jags beat the brakes off the Titans, the Lions handled the Vikings and there was much more beyond that.
Deebo Samuel carted off field in tears with awful-looking leg injury [UPDATED]
San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel was carted off the field for the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 14 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers could be without their Swiss army knife for quite some time. Deebo Samuel, the do-it-all running back/wide receiver/whatever his role is on any given Sunday had his leg rolled up on, and seemingly twisted it in the wrong direction.
3 Pittsburgh Steelers to blame for degrading Week 14 loss to Ravens
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14, perhaps ending any chance they had at a late-season playoff run. In 32 meetings between Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh, 24 of them have been decided by a touchdown or less. Despite the records of the two teams, there is rarely much separating them due to familiarity.
NFL Twitter destroys Deshaun Watson for another Browns loss
NFL Twitter let Deshaun Watson have it after the Browns quarterback couldn’t manage what Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett could against the Bengals. The Browns invested more than $230 million and lost the respect of many an NFL fan in order to bring Deshaun Watson to Cleveland. He was supposed to be the quarterback that changed their fortunes. He was supposed to be worth the hassle.
Skip Bayless cannot believe Cowboys are trailing Texans at halftime
Skip Bayless cannot fathom how the Dallas Cowboys trailed the Houston Texans at halftime. One would think Skip Bayless would be used to his Dallas Cowboys disappointing him on the reg. He may remember fondly the glory days of Roger Staubach and the Triplets after that, but Bayless roots for...
Caleb Williams had the perfect self burn during Heisman speech
Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy, but wishes he was in the College Football Playoff. While Caleb Williams just became a college football legend by winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy, he still needs to check off the College Football Playoff box before turning pro. Although the true sophomore from Washington,...
Russell Wilson suffers scary head injury after taking big hit vs Chiefs [UPDATED]
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was arguably having his best game of the season, but unfortunately had to leave early with a head injury. It hasn’t been an easy first season with the Denver Broncos for Russell Wilson. After being dealt to The Mile High City with hopes of creating a Super Bowl contender, Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett haven’t held up their end of the bargain. Meanwhile, Denver’s defense continues to deliver week after week.
3 Minnesota Vikings to blame for Week 14 loss to Lions
The Minnesota Vikings blew a chance to clinch the NFC North title, as they fell to a determined Detroit Lions team. These three Vikings are the most to blame. The Minnesota Vikings picked up 10 wins in the first 13 weeks of this season. It’s been far from a perfect year, but the Vikings have found ways to pick up wins. In Week 14, the Vikings had the chance to clinch the NFC North title for the first time since 2017, with a victory over the rival Detroit Lions.
St. Louis Cardinals rumors: Cards “mystery team” in Carlos Rodon chase?
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the St. Louis Cardinals are believed to be the “mystery team” that has joined the pursuit of free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodon. St. Louis Cardinals rumors: Cards interested in Carlos Rodon. Heyman tweeted out that the Cardinals are reportedly interested in...
Odell Beckham Jr. made concerning comments about desire to play during TNF
Odell Beckham Jr. is evidently uninterested in participating in the regular season, which sounds strange. If Odell Beckham Jr. was trying to convince a team, such as the Dallas Cowboys, to look past his apparently not-so-auspicious physical results, talking about how he is entirely uninterested in participating in the regular season was not the way to do it.
Lincoln Riley’s message for Baker Mayfield after Rams debut will make Oklahoma fans furious
Lincoln Riley praising Baker Mayfield’s performance on Thursday Night Football should have Oklahoma fans battery-throwing mad, alright. At one point in time, Lincoln Riley and Baker Mayfield did extraordinary things together at Oklahoma. Mayfield was Riley’s first star quarterback at OU. They worked together in Norman for three years....
Brock Purdy’s family wanted to see 49ers-Bucs to admire Tom Brady
The family of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy planned to see the 49ers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — not to watch Brock, but to see Tom Brady. Tom Brady is one of the most famous sons of San Mateo, California, and it’s no secret that he was raised a devout San Francisco 49ers fan.
Dolphins vs. Chargers Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Sunday Night Football
Same game parlays are built for prime time football. It's going to be the only game we're going to be watching, so why not have a little bit of fun?. Remember, parlays have a lower chance of hitting compared to normal bets, so I'd suggest wagering less money than you would on other types of bets.
Cowboys debuting a needed new face at WR, but it’s not OBJ
The Dallas Cowboys are getting some receiving help, but not from Odell Beckham Jr. What’s the hold-up between the Dallas Cowboys and Odell Beckham Jr.? Perhaps it’s that Beckham has seemingly zero interest in playing during the regular season. Or maybe it’s the fact that the Cowboys are evidently concerned about the results of his medicals.
Updated NFC Playoff Picture, NFC Wild Card standings after Vikings lose
After the Minnesota Vikings lost in Week 14, let’s check in on the updated NFC Playoff Picture and NFC Wild Card standings. As the NFL schedule nears the middle of December and the end of the regular season, teams are discovering that their success is nothing more than a house of cards.
2023 NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama: How to watch, latest stats, schedule and news
Get ready for the 2023 NBA draft with the latest stats, highlights, and news on the most anticipated prospect since LeBron James: Victor Wembanyama.
