Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Son of ex-Laker lands scholarship offer from USC

The University of Southern California has officially extended an offer to the son of a well-known local. Eric Bossi of 247 Sports reported on Monday that Tajh Ariza, son of veteran NBA forward Trevor Ariza, has gotten a scholarship offer from USC. Tajh, a 6-foot-5 small forward in the class...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Nia Long Finds “New Places And Spaces” After Fiancé Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal

The actress hadn’t commented on her fiancé’s behavior, but some new IG posts seem to indicate she’s over him. Some people take seconds, others take a lifetime, but we all have to move on from failed relationships. Nia Long seems to be doing so, or at least that’s what a few new Instagram posts suggest. Long had not addressed her fiancé Ime Udoka’s infidelity, which caused his suspension as head coach for the Boston Celtics. At least, to any significant extent. However, a new Instagram post of an empty kitchen and gratitude for “new places and spaces” hints at a split.
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Offseason: Giants Sign All-Star Outfielder

The San Francisco Giants have officially signed one of the top outfielders on the market. No, this time it’s not Aaron Judge. The Giants have reached an agreement with former Mariners OF Mitch Haniger, who was reportedly receiving interest from the Dodgers, as well, among other teams. The deal is for three years and $43.5 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 344 Players Never Won A Game Against The Slim Reaper

Over the last 16 seasons, Kevin Durant has had a career worthy of Top 20 recognition. Durant is a 4-time scoring champion, MVP, 2-time NBA champion, and 2-time Finals MVP. He is regarded as one of the best scorers to ever play in the NBA with his demi-god-like skillset and 7’0’’ build. Along with his scoring, Durant has always been underrated as a passer, playmaker, and defender. Although the moves he has made have been questioned, his abilities and production are things that can not be overlooked as we define the career of Kevin Durant.
News On 6

Morant’s Triple-Double Leads Grizzlies Past Thunder 123-102

Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant’s triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Named Western Conference Player Of The Week

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has been operating at a different level for weeks now, but his most recent game is definitely his best of the season and possibly his best since he joined the franchise period. Davis finished with 55 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks as the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Why Dodgers Reportedly Could Be Out On Star Free Agent Market

The Dodgers had their name attached to almost every big-name free agent on the market, but Los Angeles reportedly has no plans to pursue one of the top shortstops. Aaron Judge came off the board Wednesday when the 2022 American League MVP agreed to a nine-year, $360 million deal with the New York Yankees. The next top position players on the market are the shortstops: Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
