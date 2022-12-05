Read full article on original website
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Amazon Studios in Culver City: The Future of Filmmaking is HereHerbie J PilatoCulver City, CA
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Yardbarker
Son of ex-Laker lands scholarship offer from USC
The University of Southern California has officially extended an offer to the son of a well-known local. Eric Bossi of 247 Sports reported on Monday that Tajh Ariza, son of veteran NBA forward Trevor Ariza, has gotten a scholarship offer from USC. Tajh, a 6-foot-5 small forward in the class...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long Finds “New Places And Spaces” After Fiancé Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal
The actress hadn’t commented on her fiancé’s behavior, but some new IG posts seem to indicate she’s over him. Some people take seconds, others take a lifetime, but we all have to move on from failed relationships. Nia Long seems to be doing so, or at least that’s what a few new Instagram posts suggest. Long had not addressed her fiancé Ime Udoka’s infidelity, which caused his suspension as head coach for the Boston Celtics. At least, to any significant extent. However, a new Instagram post of an empty kitchen and gratitude for “new places and spaces” hints at a split.
Patrick Beverley continues to kill Lakers as LA loses LeBron’s Cavs return
The Los Angeles Lakers are officially on fire these days, willing themselves out from the bottom of the Western Conference. Anthony Davis just took Western Conference Player of the Week honors after claiming ownership of the Washington Wizards with 55 points and 17 rebounds as the latest chapter of the greatest run of his career.
BREAKING: Timberwolves Reportedly Signing Former Lakers Player
According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Minnesota Timberwolves are signing former Los Angeles Lakers player Matt Ryan.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Shaquille O'Neal Once Shamelessly Hit On This Basketball Player's Mom
The star explains his actions on a podcast.
Dodgers Offseason: Giants Sign All-Star Outfielder
The San Francisco Giants have officially signed one of the top outfielders on the market. No, this time it’s not Aaron Judge. The Giants have reached an agreement with former Mariners OF Mitch Haniger, who was reportedly receiving interest from the Dodgers, as well, among other teams. The deal is for three years and $43.5 million.
The Clever Trade Idea For The Lakers And Knicks: Lakers Get Julius Randle And Two Players
This trade would send a Julius Randle-centered package to the Los Angeles Lakers
In front of thousands, T.I. and son Domani bond with live performance
The halftime show at the Atlanta Hawks game on Nov. 23 was a special one. T.I., King of South and the face of the Trap Music brand, T.I. ran onto the court and gave over 18,000 fans one of the better five-minute medleys of hits you’ll hear in hip-hop.
Clippers Seeking Their Own Light In Shadow of the Lakers
LOS ANGELES — Steve Ballmer, the owner of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers, is known for being a wacky guy. He sits courtside at home games and punches at the air wildly, leaping from his seat, dancing and shouting.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 344 Players Never Won A Game Against The Slim Reaper
Over the last 16 seasons, Kevin Durant has had a career worthy of Top 20 recognition. Durant is a 4-time scoring champion, MVP, 2-time NBA champion, and 2-time Finals MVP. He is regarded as one of the best scorers to ever play in the NBA with his demi-god-like skillset and 7’0’’ build. Along with his scoring, Durant has always been underrated as a passer, playmaker, and defender. Although the moves he has made have been questioned, his abilities and production are things that can not be overlooked as we define the career of Kevin Durant.
Cody Bellinger avoided breaking Dodgers fans’ hearts with free agency decision
The Los Angeles Dodgers had to make the tough decision of non-tendering Cody Bellinger this offseason. Bellinger is coming off of two really poor seasons at the plate, and simply was not worth the salary he would have made in arbitration in 2023. Bellinger immediately entered free agency, and while...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis’ Only Goal This Season Is To Win Championship
There has been no better player in the NBA over the past couple weeks than Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis. The big man has been absolutely unreal recently and was named Western Conference Player of the Week after averaging 37.8 points, 13.0 rebounds and 3.3 blocks in the Lakers’ four-game week.
News On 6
Morant’s Triple-Double Leads Grizzlies Past Thunder 123-102
Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant’s triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Named Western Conference Player Of The Week
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has been operating at a different level for weeks now, but his most recent game is definitely his best of the season and possibly his best since he joined the franchise period. Davis finished with 55 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks as the...
Why Dodgers Reportedly Could Be Out On Star Free Agent Market
The Dodgers had their name attached to almost every big-name free agent on the market, but Los Angeles reportedly has no plans to pursue one of the top shortstops. Aaron Judge came off the board Wednesday when the 2022 American League MVP agreed to a nine-year, $360 million deal with the New York Yankees. The next top position players on the market are the shortstops: Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts.
