wtva.com
Tupelo Fire Department's Station 2 demolished
After many years of service, Fire Station 2 in Tupelo is demolished. After many years of service, Fire Station 2 is demolished in Tupelo.
wtva.com
VIDEO: No injuries in Mooreville house fire
No one was hurt in a Mooreville house fire Wednesday evening. Mooreville-Eggville Fire Chief Ron Witte said the fire happened shortly before 7:30 at a house on State Park Road.
One person killed, another seriously injured in Mississippi camper fire
One person died and another was seriously injured in a camper fire outside Corinth on Sunday. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office reported on social media that at approximately 1:36 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, Alcorn County Deputies responded to a camper fire at 58 CR 793 Corinth in Alcorn County.
wtva.com
Hit and run involving pedestrian in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol and other first responders responded to the scene of a hit and run involving a pedestrian in Lee County. Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee said it happened Saturday morning on U.S. 45 south, south of Verona in Lee County. There is not...
New chief to take over Saltillo Police Department Jan. 1
SALTILLO, Miss. (AP) — A North Mississippi city is getting a new police chief next month. The City of Saltillo’s Board of Aldermen recently approved the appointment of veteran law enforcement officer Rusty Haynes to take over as the city’s police chief beginning Jan. 1. Haynes, 57, has more than three decades experience in law […]
wtva.com
Breaking Ground Project fundraiser for Tippah County homeless shelter
Blue Mountain, Miss. (WTVA) - A Mississippi nonprofit is looking to help others this holiday season. The Breaking Ground Project is a christian counseling and rehabilitation center in Blue Mountain, Mississippi. They are hosting a fundraiser tomorrow at the Cadence Bank Arena. To raise money towards their homeless shelter in...
WBBJ
Authorities ask for help after man found shot, killed
ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. — The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help. They say on Friday around 11:45 p.m., a man named Johnny Harbin was shot and killed inside his own home on Pickins Drive, which is northwest of Adamsville. Harbin was 57-years-old. Officials with...
wtva.com
New info released about Tippah County homicide
PINE GROVE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tippah County Sheriff’s Department shared some new information about a weekend homicide. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies responded Friday, Dec. 2 to a home on County Road 600 in the Dry Creek community. They found a shooting victim — identified as...
wtva.com
Teenager arrested for Alcorn County shooting
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office released more information about a weekend shooting. Deputies received the report early afternoon Saturday, Dec. 3 and responded to a house on Highway 2. Deputies found a shooting victim, 43-year-old Jason Parrish, who was transported to the hospital in Tupelo...
Wanted fugitive dead after MS deputies attempt arrest
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A fugitive on Mississippi’s Most Wanted list died of a self inflicted gunshot during a standoff with authorities Monday in Marshall County, agencies said. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation identified the man as 37-year-old George Dewitt Robinson Jr. He was wanted on a charge of sexual battery. The MBI is investigating […]
WBBJ
Overnight shooting in McNairy Co. leaves one dead
MCNAIRY CO. Tenn. —Overnight shooting leaves one dead. Around 11 am Saturday morning, we received a viewer tip of a possible shooting in McNairy County. McNairy County Sheriff, Guy Buck, confirmed the shooting occurred at around midnight Friday at 341 Pickins Drive in McNairy County, right outside of Adamsville.
WAFF
‘She could light up a room’: community remembers Red Bay teen who passed after year-long coma
RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - Gracie Davis was a shining part of Red Bay and the community’s love only grew after hearing about her terrible accident that happened on Dec. 17, 2021. After being in a coma for nearly a year, Gracie passed away Wednesday night, just hours before her 19th birthday.
desotocountynews.com
Murder investigation underway in Tippah County
A murder investigation is underway in Tippah County after a body was found in Pine Grove on Friday. A body was found on County Road 600 approximately two miles from Pine Grove School. Neither Tippah County Sheriff’s Office or the coroner’s office have released any information about the homicide as...
wtva.com
New business coming to north Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new business will soon make North Gloster Street home. Construction on Tidal Wave Auto Spa Express is still in the developing stages. It'll be located adjacent to Chipotle. The chain is based in Georgia, with locations throughout the Southeast and Midwest. Construction is expected to...
tippahnews.com
Eating out with Jeff Jones review: Hwy 41 Fish and Steak House Review
Hwy 41 Fish and Steak House. @ 4390 hwy 41, Pontotoc, MS. Opens at 4:30pm, Thursday through Sunday for supper. Accepts cash and local checks only. What do you call a restaurant that doesn’t advertise, has no signs telling who they are? Operate in an old, white, concrete block building, in the middle of the country? And a gravel parking lot in front, and room to tie up your horses in back?
wtva.com
Molestation arrest made in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A 68-year-old man faces child sex crimes in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, officers responded in November to the emergency room after receiving a child molestation report. The investigation led to the Dec. 1 arrest of William Young of Tupelo. He is charged with...
Human remains found in Mississippi woods
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after human remains were found in woods. The remains were found in the Saltillo area on Sunday, November 21. According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies received a call about human remains being found while a person was walking in […]
actionnews5.com
Family shocked after man accused of murdering Ole Miss student released on bond
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - There are still lots of questions surrounding the surprising release of the man charged in the murder of former Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee. Timothy Herrington, Jr. was released on a $250,000 bond Thursday afternoon. Friday, Action News 5 spoke to the sister...
hottytoddy.com
Youth Pastor Pleads Guilty to Molesting Girl Decades Ago
A pastor pleaded guilty Monday to touching a child for lustful purposes 38 years ago, avoiding prison time; however, he will forever be listed as a sex offender. Wade Holland, of Corinth, stood with Oxford attorney Ray Garrett before Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison on Monday and told the judge he understood the rights he was giving up by pleading guilty and that he was pleading guilty because he was “guilty of the charge.”
