Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
WJCL
Greek mythology comes to the Hostess City
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An outdoor presentation of "Antigone in Savannah" will be performed on Dec. 21 in the square formerly known as Calhoun Square. This modern retelling of Sophocles'Antigone tells the story of a young woman who puts everything on the line to give her brother a proper burial.
WJCL
Savannah's Tourism Leadership Council honors dozens at 24th annual awards and scholarship dinner
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thursday night, some of the hardest-working people in the hospitality and tourism industries in Savannah are now recipients of a special honor. They were honored at the 24th annual Tourism Leadership Awards & Scholarship Dinner held at the Savannah Convention Center. TLC CEO Michael Owens said...
WJCL
Hundreds of strangers gathered in Beaufort to pay final respects to 9 unclaimed veterans
BEAUFORT, S.C. — More than 400 people gathered at Beaufort National Cemetery Friday morning to honor nine veterans who did not have loved ones to see them laid to rest. The solemn sights and sounds signaled the final trip for the unclaimed veterans. Michael Brophy, who is the assistant...
WJCL
'No matter how many degrees I get I want to have him with me': Savannah State University's 201st commencement ceremony
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah State University's 201st commencement ceremony means hundreds of tigers coming out ready to take on the world. One graduate named Latrella Jackson says she won’t cross the stage alone. “I have a twin brother. His name is Latrell Jackson, Latrella Jackson said. “And we...
WJCL
Hilton Head Fire Rescue working to prevent fires this holiday season through annual campaign
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hilton Head Fire Rescue wants you to help them “Keep the Wreath Green!”. Their annual campaign runs through Jan. 2 and is meant to serve as a reminder of the safety precautions that should be taken during the holiday season. At fire station...
WJCL
Jiu Jitsu Championships coming to Hardeeville Recreation Center this weekend
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — The Newbreed Jiu Jitsu Federation is set to hold the Savannah Winter Championships in Hardeeville this weekend. Athletes from across the southeast will be on the mats Saturday at the Hardeeville Recreation Center on John Smith Road. Hundreds of competitors are expected to take part in...
WJCL
Authorities to compare fake school shooting calls in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hoax active shooter calls are increasingly becoming a problem for school districts and law enforcement across the country. A series of prank calls Nov. 30, 2022, across the state of Georgia shut down as many 20 schools, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The hoax prompted law enforcement to put Savannah High School on lockdown. Fearful parents waited for an update and to be reunited with their children.
WJCL
Statesboro Head Football Coach Jeff Kaiser Retires
STATESBORO, Ga. — Statesboro Head Football Coach Jeff Kaiser announced Friday morning that he is retiring from coaching at Statesboro High School, effective immediately, but will remain as a physical education teacher at the school. The announcement places a sentimental bookend to his 27-year football career that began at Statesboro High in 1996 as an assistant, and finally as the head coach of his alma mater.
WJCL
Tractor trailer wedged beneath pedestrian bridge in Savannah's Factors Walk
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The pedestrian bridge over Savannah's Factors Walk will be closed for several days after it was struck by a tractor trailer Friday morning. The U.S. Foods truck is currently wedged beneath the bridge while Savannah Police, Fire and city engineers assess the damage. The area is...
WJCL
Drought expands in the Southeast as fall dry spell continues
The latest dry spell has led to expanding drought conditions across the Southeast. Abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions now exist over a large part of Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. 2022 will likely finish as the driest year in Savannah in over a decade. The current year to date...
WJCL
Rain chances, cooler temperatures stick around this weekend
The weekend is here...and so are much cooler temperatures. The forecast includes a return to more typical December temperatures with highs in the low to mid 60s. If you have outdoor plans a few showers are possible. Let's take a look at the timing, because most of the weekend will be dry.
WJCL
Savannah Clovers final ID Trial to fill roster spots ahead of the team's Pro season debut
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Clovers hosted their third and final ID Trials at Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon. The team is looking to fill the final rosters spots ahead of the Clovers' Pro season debut in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA). Around 30 athletes were invited to the...
WJCL
Savannah police: 1 seriously hurt following shooting stemming from domestic incident
SAVANNAH, Ga. — One person is seriously hurt following a shooting in Savannah. According to the Savannah Police Department, the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident in the 1000 block of Shawnee Street. It happened Sunday morning. SPD has not released any information regarding a suspect yet.
WJCL
Crocker case: 3 of the people accused of abusing, murdering 2 Effingham Co. teens appear in court
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Three of the people accused of abusing, murdering and covering up the deaths of two Effingham County teenagers appeared in court Thursday, Dec. 8, for a pre-trial hearing. Elwyn Crocker Sr., Kimberly Wright and Mark Anthony could all face the death penalty if found guilty.
WJCL
Georgia State Patrol: Walthourville police officer involved in crash
WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. — A Walthourville police officer is recovering after she was involved in a wreck on Friday night. It happened at around 9:30 p.m. on West Oglethorpe Highway in Walthourville. According to Georgia State Patrol, the officer was traveling westbound on the roadway when she spotted a car...
WJCL
Two dead in fiery crash on Interstate 95 in McIntosh County; SB lanes shutdown
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. — Video above: delivery truck damages Factors Walk bridge. At least two people have died in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in McIntosh County. The crash was reported late Friday afternoon on the southbound side near mile marker 46. The McIntosh County Sheriff's Office tells...
WJCL
Bryan County Sheriff's Office: Murder suspect turns himself in
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted for murder in Bryan County has turned himself in, according to the Bryan County Sheriff's Office. BCSO said Tavares Brown turned himself in to the Bryan County Jail on Friday evening. BCSO said Brown was wanted in connection to the shooting death...
Comments / 0