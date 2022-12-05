ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greek mythology comes to the Hostess City

SAVANNAH, Ga. — An outdoor presentation of "Antigone in Savannah" will be performed on Dec. 21 in the square formerly known as Calhoun Square. This modern retelling of Sophocles'Antigone tells the story of a young woman who puts everything on the line to give her brother a proper burial.
Authorities to compare fake school shooting calls in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hoax active shooter calls are increasingly becoming a problem for school districts and law enforcement across the country. A series of prank calls Nov. 30, 2022, across the state of Georgia shut down as many 20 schools, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The hoax prompted law enforcement to put Savannah High School on lockdown. Fearful parents waited for an update and to be reunited with their children.
Statesboro Head Football Coach Jeff Kaiser Retires

STATESBORO, Ga. — Statesboro Head Football Coach Jeff Kaiser announced Friday morning that he is retiring from coaching at Statesboro High School, effective immediately, but will remain as a physical education teacher at the school. The announcement places a sentimental bookend to his 27-year football career that began at Statesboro High in 1996 as an assistant, and finally as the head coach of his alma mater.
Drought expands in the Southeast as fall dry spell continues

The latest dry spell has led to expanding drought conditions across the Southeast. Abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions now exist over a large part of Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. 2022 will likely finish as the driest year in Savannah in over a decade. The current year to date...
Rain chances, cooler temperatures stick around this weekend

The weekend is here...and so are much cooler temperatures. The forecast includes a return to more typical December temperatures with highs in the low to mid 60s. If you have outdoor plans a few showers are possible. Let's take a look at the timing, because most of the weekend will be dry.
Bryan County Sheriff's Office: Murder suspect turns himself in

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted for murder in Bryan County has turned himself in, according to the Bryan County Sheriff's Office. BCSO said Tavares Brown turned himself in to the Bryan County Jail on Friday evening. BCSO said Brown was wanted in connection to the shooting death...
