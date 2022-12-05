Read full article on original website
Judith Ann Fregia
5d ago
They keep saying how unsafe the UK is for them. Yet that didn't stop them from going over there, pretending to be royals again, causing more stress on the Queen before she passed.
Reply
7
Claribel Stewart
6d ago
it's all about making money for them... always planning their next photo opt
Reply
16
Related
How the Queen’s Christmas Speech was 'final straw' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of royal exit
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly upset with the Royal Family after the Queen's Christmas Speech
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly 'Frantically Asking Netflix' Not To Release Show Before Christmas After The Queen's Death
Things are tense in the royal family right now, as they await the bombshells Prince Harry may or may not drop in his explosive memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10th, 2023. But before then, they will reportedly have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to deal with, as reports are hinting that the streaming platform is keen to drop it as early as next month!
What Kate Middleton Has Said About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Over the course of their six-year relationship Kate Middleton has rarely spoken publicly about her brother- and sister-in-law, with only a few quotes on record.
Body Language Expert Says Doria Ragland ‘Leans Over’ Meghan Markle In Photo With Archie and Is ‘Protective’
Doria Ragland, the mother of Meghan Markle, appears in the new Netflix docuseries about Meghan and Harry. One body language expert analyzed her in the series and in a recent photo.
Delish
King Charles Has Banned One Of Kate Middleton's Preferred Menu Items From All Royal Residences
King Charles is taking a stand against...*checks notes*... foie gras. The Telegraph reported that England's new pen-hating monarch has reportedly banned the controversial food—which is made via the cruel practice of force-feeding ducks/geese until their livers enlarge—from all royal residences. Meaning, it will not be served at any of the following locations: Balmoral Castle (where the royals summer), Sandringham (where the royals spend Christmas), Windsor Castle (which is currently unoccupied), Hillsborough Castle (the royals' official residence in Ireland), and Buckingham Palace (we all know what Buckingham Palace is).
King Charles III's Affair With Camilla Reportedly Left Prince William & Prince Harry to 'Look After Themselves’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III loves his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but he may have been a less strict parent after Princess Diana’s death. He was reportedly too distracted by his ongoing affair with Camilla. That idea of lax parenting led both of the boys to run a bit wild without someone monitoring their activities outside the palace. In Kate Nicholl’s book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, she discusses how the loss of Diana...
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Was ‘Embarrassed’ About Bizarre Meghan Markle Moment in Netflix Docuseries
A body language expert looked at the moment Prince Harry seemed embarrassed when Meghan Markle recreated the curtsy she performed when she met the queen.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Top Aide Issued 3-Word Warning About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Marriage, Biographer Claims
According to a royal biographer, Queen Elizabeth's lady-in-waiting, who is also Prince William's godmother, previously commented on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with a three-word warning.
Prince William & Wife Kate Middleton Are All Smiles After Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Bombshell Netflix Trailer
The bomb has been dropped — except Prince William and Kate Middleton couldn't seem more unfazed.The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles while strolling through Boston, Mass., as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary trailer buzzed through the media on Thursday, December 1.Upon arrival, the royal couple truly received the American experience, as they sat court-side at a Boston Celtics game on Wednesday, November 30.William and Kate's chemistry soared through the roof of TD Garden, with released photos showing the brunette beauty gripping her husband's thigh.PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON SHOW RARE PDA WHILE SITTING FRONT ROW...
King Charles’ Friend Says Meghan Markle May Have Thought She Was Always Going to Be ‘Driven Around in a Golden Coach’ After ‘Grand Wedding’
King Charles' friend opined that perhaps after marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle assumed she was just going to be "driven around in a golden coach."
brytfmonline.com
it’s huge! The new (and very rare) photo of Meghan and Harry’s son
FA new, extremely rare photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eldest son, Archie, has been revealed. The photo was taken during a video call and shows Archie on the lap of his mother and next to his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland. Meghan Markle was speaking on the video...
Meghan Markle wears regal emerald 'Queen' necklace representing ‘passion' and 'honesty’
Duchess Meghan appeared in a photo with her latest podcast guest, American poet Amanda Gorman, wearing a necklace with a special meaning
The Royal Family Found Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Decision to Name Daughter Lilibet “Bewildering” and “Rather Presumptuous”
The Queen, classy as ever, had a more positive reaction.
Meghan Markle podcast guest implies duchess didn’t actually interview her
Meghan Markle’s controversial “Archetypes” podcast is scaling the top of the charts — but is she really speaking to guests she has on air?. One of Markle’s former podcast guests has sparked speculation that she never actually spoke to the duchess for the interview. Allison...
HelloGiggles
Former Royal Security Official Reveals Meghan Markle Faced “Very Real” Threats in UK
It’s no secret that Meghan Markle felt unwelcome in the United Kingdom throughout her courtship and engagement to Prince Harry and during the birth of their eldest, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. To this day, the couple is vocal about the fears and anxieties that come with returning to Britain soil...
purewow.com
Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview
Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
Samantha Markle Addresses The Suggestion Meghan Markle Didn’t Have a Family: ‘Some People Have Cinderella Complexes’
Samantha Markle spoke to Patricia Demetriou, also known as PDina, about her life and her relationship with Meghan Markle. Here's what she had to say.
Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries
Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is an all-American boy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son Archie stole a little bit of his parent’s spotlight in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix when viewers heard him speak for the first time, reports the Sun. In the heartwarming scene, the 38-year-old Prince Harry can be seen birdwatching with the youngest royal on their patio in Montecito, California. The footage is captured by Markle, 41, who — alongside the duo — is watching the hummingbirds near their house. Avid bird watcher Prince Harry can be heard telling his son to be quiet and enjoy nature....
Biographer Says Meghan Markle Would Have Been a ‘Natural’ Royal But ‘Didn’t Give It Long Enough’
Royal biographer Andrew Morton discusses how Meghan Markle was a 'natural' for the royal family and could have used her position to make 'genuine change to the world.'
Royal Commentator Says Meghan Markle Won’t Be ‘Successful’ at Getting Americans to ‘Feel Bad for Her’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the subject of a new Netflix docuseries. One royal commentator doesn't think the series will improve Meghan's image.
Comments / 6