Hundreds gather for Morehead City annual Christmas parade
Greenville organization holds annual free community holiday-themed event
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A local nonprofit made sure on Saturday that children in the community had a chance to have fun this holiday season. Event organizers said they love seeing children have fun and enjoy themselves. Heartoscope held its second annual free community holiday-themed event at the Eppes Community Center in Greenville. Children of […]
Library advocate wins volunteer of the year award
Congratulations to Amelia Smith, winner of the North Carolina Public Library Director's Association Volunteer of the Year award. Amelia consistently demonstrates her dedication to the Library and is one of our most enthusiastic Teen Volunteers at Neuse Regional Libraries. As part of her volunteer service, Amelia serves as a teen tutor providing afterschool homework help as well as a Book Buddy for one-on-one shared reading practice with local students.
City of Kinston to hold special meeting at The Gate
The City of Kinston posted the following on their Facebook page:. The City Council of the City of Kinston will hold a special meeting on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 6pm at The Gate. The purpose of this meeting is to hold a community forum on crime and violence. All...
Dinosaurs light up the night at Wayne County Christmas light show
You can find the dinosaurs along Highway 581 in Pikeville, in front of the Benton and Sons stainless steel plant. You can find the dinosaurs along Highway 581 in Pikeville, in front of the Benton and Sons stainless steel plant.
Lenoir County land transfers
The following land transfers were filed with the Lenoir County Register of Deeds:. 10/21, Teresa Morris to Justin Rogers, Pink Hill township, two tracts. 10/21, Paul Ziems to Charles Gruver III, two tracts, Waters Edge Drive. 10/21, Lynwood Everett to Domingo Delgado, Kinston township, 1.32 acres. 10/21, Vera Mosley to...
Live Windows Event in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Temple B’Nai Sholem is joining the Live Windows Event in New Bern Friday night with their display titled “The Joys of Hanukkah.”. This is the first ever Hanukkah Live Window to be displayed in New Bern, and the display will show a mother and daughter demonstrating the Jewish traditions of lighting the Menorah, eating latkes, playing dreidel, opening presents and reading the story of Hanukkah.
One dead in Lenoir County house fire
NC business cancels drag brunch after consulting with law enforcement
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – After meeting with the FBI and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the management team of a Sneads Ferry restaurant has decided to cancel the Christmas drag show event it had scheduled for this weekend. The restaurant’s Nice and Naughty Christmas drag brunch had some locals upset. Prior to the cancellation, Salty […]
Founder of renowned Down East NC barbecue joint dies
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
Owner of popular BBQ restaurant passes away
Fatal Fire in LaGrange Under Investigation
Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
Fur Baby Feature: Meet Izzy
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Fur Baby Feature is Izzy, though she isn’t so much of a baby!. This 6-year-old husky mix is a snuggle bug with a natural instinct to nurture. She’s a long-term Humane Society of Eastern Carolina resident, in their care for more than...
Craven Co. Animal Services full of lovable dogs, cats
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An animal shelter in New Bern holds many cats and dogs that are ready for adoption. The Craven County Animal Services has rooms and many kennels full of lovable animals looking for a home. They will spay and neuter the animals before giving them to their new family, but they […]
City of New Bern’s Workforce are Underpaid by 5 – 15%
Foster Hughes, New Bern’s city manager and Sonya Hayes, the director of human resources told the Board of Aldermen (BOA) that 460 employees were paid 5%, 10% or 15% less than the market value during the BOA retreat on Nov. 3, 2022. After reviewing the packet for the BOA’s...
Jones County Emergency Services Director Timmy Pike Unexpectedly Passes Away
According to the Jones County Emergency Services Facebook Page on Friday:. “Our Emergency Services Director, Timmy Pike unexpectedly passed away today. We are all shocked and Jones County lost a great man. Our prayers are with his wife Ann, Daughters- Jessica and Bethany. As well as our office and the...
1 person found dead in eastern NC house fire
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) – One person was killed in an early Saturday morning fire in Lenoir County. Crews responded just before 6 a.m. after Lenoir County 911 received a call for a residential fire on Brakefield Drive in La Grange. When fire crews arrived, a doublewide mobile home was in flames. Firefighters found one […]
Craven County Schools Nutrition Department Hosts Food Show
Craven County Schools School Nutrition Department is hosting its 3rd Annual Food Festival, “Fueling the Possibilities,” at New Bern High School on December 9th, 2022. A total of 250 students (10 students from all schools) will participate in food testing. The students will have the opportunity to test a selection of food items from 12 different vendors, plus Craven County’s own brand, CravenQ, led by grill master Jeremiah Hohlfelder. All will be preparing samples of local meats and produce for the students. The students’ input will help the School Nutrition Department plan the upcoming school year’s menu.
Walmart in North Carolina among 70 stores fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
City of Greenville sells former Greenville Utilites Commission property
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville City Council met for its last meeting of the year Thursday to vote on finalizing the sale of the former Greenville Utilities Commission property to a buyer who plans to use it for real estate. GUC’S Board of Commissioners approved the sale of 12 parcels...
