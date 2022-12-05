ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reese Witherspoon Gushes Over ‘Legally Blonde’ Easter Egg in ‘Wednesday’ on Netflix

By Raven Brunner
 6 days ago

Whoever said “rom-com” is the new “horror” is seriously disturbed – and that she is. Reese Witherspoon , who makes a brief cameo in Netflix ’s new hit series Wednesday , shared her fun reaction to the Legally Blonde easter egg in the hit series on TikTok.

In the Tim Burton show, the titular character – played by a captivating Jenny Ortega – agrees to go on a date with the local barista Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) and he goes the extra mile to impress her.

The young boy teases that he has a horror movie queued up for them to watch, yet when he presses play, the all-too familiar tune of Huku’s “Perfect Day” begins to play and the flick on the projector screen is revealed to be Witherspoon’s 2001 comedy.

The actor shared her reaction to the big reveal on TikTok with the caption, “Give Elle a chance, Wednesday!” The short video, which Witherspoon shared to her 8.7 million followers, has the on-screen text, “That moment when you recognize the ‘horror film’ in Wednesday.”

Give Elle a chance, Wednesday! 😂 @netflix #wednesdayaddams #wednesdaynetflix

Witherspoon is shown laughing at the scene while the goth character watches the opening sequence in disgust.
Netflix shared the clip to their Twitter account, writing “Reese Witherspoon finally made it to Episode 7 of Wednesday .” Many fans expressed their support with one commenting “it was hilarious” and another calling it “a crossover we never knew we needed.”

Since debuting Nov. 23 on the streamer, Wednesday has quickly climbed the social ladder, becoming Netflix’s most streamed series in a single week with over 50 million households viewing it for 341.23 million hours, beating Stranger Things , who previously held the record at 335.01 million hours.

While the show’s future is unknown, these numbers suggest that there will be more of the kooky Addams family teen coming to Netflix. And, in the meantime, Legally Blonde 3 is in development with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor set to write the script, and Witherspoon returning to play Elle Woods.

Wednesday is currently streaming on Netflix.

