Barry Windham Stabilized And Out Of ICU

A positive update on Barry Windham. Windham is currently stabilized and out of ICU according to Mika Rotunda, the daughter of Mike Rotunda, sister of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, and niece of Windham. Barry suffered a heart attack last Friday and went into cardiac arrest. He underwent an emergency...
Wheeler Yuta: The Blackpool Combat Club Will Evolve And Refocus Moving Forward

Wheeler Yuta says the Blackpool Combat Club will evolve and refocus in the aftermath of William Regal's departure. The group formed shortly after Regal made his debut at AEW Revolution 2022, where he slapped Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson after their match. With Regal's guidance, the duo established a united front, and Yuta joined the mix in April after he faced Moxley in a brutal match on the April 8 episode of AEW Rampage. He earned the trio's respect after he competed in multiple hard-hitting battles against both Moxley and Danielson. Claudio Castagnoli joined the faction at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and the stable feuded with the Jericho Appreciation Society for the second half of 2022.
Swerve Strickland Walks Out On Keith Lee During Tag Bout At ROH Final Battle 2022

Miscommunication was the key factor in the match between Swerve in our Glory and the tandem of Shane Taylor & JD Griffey at ROH Final Battle 2022. For several weeks now, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee have had communication issues getting back to their time as AEW Tag Team Champions. At ROH Final Battle 2022, Swerve and Keith attempted to put their issues behind them when they faced the team of Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.
NXT Deadline 2022 Betting Odds

Betting odds for NXT Deadline. WWE is set to hold its NXT Deadline event on December 10. The event will be headlined by Bron Breakker defending his NXT Championship against Apollo Crews. Fans can check out the betting odds (courtesy of BetOnline) below:. NXT Championship. Bron Breakker (c) (-1250) vs....
IMPACT Wrestling Scores Over 100,000 Viewers On 12/8/22

Viewership numbers are in for the December 8, 2022 edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Showbuzz Daily reports that IMPACT Wrestling on December 8 drew 107,000 viewers. This number is up from the 74,000 viewers that the show recorded on December 1. This week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling drew a 0.02 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and ranked #140 for cable originals on Thursday, December 8.
Jay White: Sasha Banks Would Make A Great Member Of Bullet Club

Jay White believes Sasha Banks is a major star and would make a great addition to Bullet Club should she want to join New Japan Pro-Wrestling. With a recent report stating Sasha Banks will be in Tokyo for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, wrestling fans continue to wonder what may be next for the WWE Grand Slam Champion. Jay White, current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, in a new interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, says that he believes the former WWE Women's Champion would make a great addition to Bullet Club.
ROH Final Battle (12/10/2022) Results: Jericho vs Castagnoli, FTR vs Briscoes 3, Samoa Joe In Action

Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/10/2022 edition of ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
ARLINGTON, TX
Sasha Banks To Appear On Bayley's Charity Stream On 12/14

Bayley announced that Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be part of her charity stream on December 14 to benefit Family Giving Tree. You’re welcomeeee!…. Because my 3rd guest joining me on IG live Dec 14 to benefit @familygivingtree is the one and only @themercedesvarnado. A main event of Wrestlemania, a star in The Mandalorian, killing the runways on Fashion weeks, co-owner of an award winning CBD company (@kanndelabs), and that’s all I’ll say for now because she’s gonna get a big head over this.
Shawn Michaels Reflects On First-Ever Iron Survivor Challenges At NXT Deadline 2022

Shawn Michaels believes the Iron Survivor Challenge has legs. At NXT Deadline, the first two Iron Survivor Challenge Matches were held, with Roxanne Perez and Grayson Waller winning their respective bouts, becoming number one contenders for the Men's and Women's Championships. Following the event, Shawn Michaels conducted a press conference...
Matt Riddle Will Be Out Of Action For Six Weeks Following Attack By Solo Sikoa On 12/5/22 WWE Raw

Matt Riddle will be out of action for at least six weeks following the assault perpetrated against him by Solo Sikoa. On the December episode of WWE Raw, Matt Riddle was assaulted by Solo Sikoa following Riddle and Kevin Owens suffering a loss to Jimmy and Jey Uso in a Tag Team Championship match. During the attack, Sikoa utilized maneuvers made famous by Umaga such as The Samoan Spike and a Running Hip Attack on "The Original Bro."
