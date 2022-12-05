Read full article on original website
Barry Windham Stabilized And Out Of ICU
A positive update on Barry Windham. Windham is currently stabilized and out of ICU according to Mika Rotunda, the daughter of Mike Rotunda, sister of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, and niece of Windham. Barry suffered a heart attack last Friday and went into cardiac arrest. He underwent an emergency...
The Briscoes Win ROH Tag Team Titles In Bloody Double Dog Collar Match At ROH Final Battle 2022
The Briscoes finally conquer FTR. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) won the ROH Tag Team Titles in a double dog collar match at ROH Final Battle, defeating FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) in a bloody affair. Even referee Mike Posey got busted open due to an errant chain...
Spoiler: Title Change At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings On 12/9
Title change at IMPACT Wrestling tapings. IMPACT Wrestling is taping upcoming episodes of IMPACT in Pembroke Pines, FL on December 9. During the show, there was a title change. Read below if you want to be spoiled. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) are the new...
Wheeler Yuta: The Blackpool Combat Club Will Evolve And Refocus Moving Forward
Wheeler Yuta says the Blackpool Combat Club will evolve and refocus in the aftermath of William Regal's departure. The group formed shortly after Regal made his debut at AEW Revolution 2022, where he slapped Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson after their match. With Regal's guidance, the duo established a united front, and Yuta joined the mix in April after he faced Moxley in a brutal match on the April 8 episode of AEW Rampage. He earned the trio's respect after he competed in multiple hard-hitting battles against both Moxley and Danielson. Claudio Castagnoli joined the faction at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and the stable feuded with the Jericho Appreciation Society for the second half of 2022.
The Gunns Have Daddy Issues, Young Rock Viewership, NXT Stars Say Brand Is 'Back', More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, December 11, 2022:. - The Gunn Club is the latest to sit down with RJ City on Hey! (EW). See the full episode above. - According to Spoiler TV, Young Rock garnered 1.278 million viewers on Friday, December 9, 2022. The show drew a 0.2 rating.
Tony Khan Announces ROH TV Will Air On HonorClub, No Start Date Announced
Tony Khan addresses the future of ROH television. During the ROH Final Battle media scrum, Khan gave an update on where fans would be able to watch ROH television in the future. Tony Khan said there has been a "soft launch" of HonorClub, he's put a lot of money into...
New Day Will Be Better To NXT Than Rose Was To Jack, Grayson Waller Boasts, More | NXT Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update following WWE NXT Deadline 2022. - Tonight, The New Day became WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, and afterward, they celebrated as only they could. Xavier Woods spoke about how emotional it is for him to return to WWE NXT before they absolutely ripped Titanic to shreds. See the full video above.
Swerve Strickland Walks Out On Keith Lee During Tag Bout At ROH Final Battle 2022
Miscommunication was the key factor in the match between Swerve in our Glory and the tandem of Shane Taylor & JD Griffey at ROH Final Battle 2022. For several weeks now, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee have had communication issues getting back to their time as AEW Tag Team Champions. At ROH Final Battle 2022, Swerve and Keith attempted to put their issues behind them when they faced the team of Shane Taylor and JD Griffey.
NXT Deadline 2022 Betting Odds
Betting odds for NXT Deadline. WWE is set to hold its NXT Deadline event on December 10. The event will be headlined by Bron Breakker defending his NXT Championship against Apollo Crews. Fans can check out the betting odds (courtesy of BetOnline) below:. NXT Championship. Bron Breakker (c) (-1250) vs....
IMPACT Wrestling Scores Over 100,000 Viewers On 12/8/22
Viewership numbers are in for the December 8, 2022 edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Showbuzz Daily reports that IMPACT Wrestling on December 8 drew 107,000 viewers. This number is up from the 74,000 viewers that the show recorded on December 1. This week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling drew a 0.02 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and ranked #140 for cable originals on Thursday, December 8.
Carmelo Hayes Talks Recent Appearance On WWE Main Event, Says It Felt Like A Reward
Melo don't miss, especially on Main Event. In recent months, Main Event has seemingly become a testing ground for stars that currently perform on the NXT brand. For example, on this week's Main Event, Trick Williams faced Cedric Alexander and Katana Chance faced Tamina in singles action. Back in October,...
AEW Dark: Elevation (12/10) Stream & Results: Athena, The Kingdom, Juice Robinson Compete
Ahead of Ring of Honor Final Battle, AEW is presenting a special episode of Dark: Elevation on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. eastern time. Fans can see the full stream above and the full results below after the event concludes. AEW Dark: Elevation (12/10) - Top Flight (Dante...
Jay White: Sasha Banks Would Make A Great Member Of Bullet Club
Jay White believes Sasha Banks is a major star and would make a great addition to Bullet Club should she want to join New Japan Pro-Wrestling. With a recent report stating Sasha Banks will be in Tokyo for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, wrestling fans continue to wonder what may be next for the WWE Grand Slam Champion. Jay White, current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, in a new interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, says that he believes the former WWE Women's Champion would make a great addition to Bullet Club.
ROH Final Battle (12/10/2022) Results: Jericho vs Castagnoli, FTR vs Briscoes 3, Samoa Joe In Action
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/10/2022 edition of ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
Sasha Banks To Appear On Bayley's Charity Stream On 12/14
Bayley announced that Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be part of her charity stream on December 14 to benefit Family Giving Tree. You’re welcomeeee!…. Because my 3rd guest joining me on IG live Dec 14 to benefit @familygivingtree is the one and only @themercedesvarnado. A main event of Wrestlemania, a star in The Mandalorian, killing the runways on Fashion weeks, co-owner of an award winning CBD company (@kanndelabs), and that’s all I’ll say for now because she’s gonna get a big head over this.
Britt Baker Says That Bryan Danielson's WrestleMania 30 Storyline Gave Her The Wrestling Bug
Britt Baker reveals the storyline that made her want to pursue a career in wrestling. The vast majority of talent in the wrestling business can recall the moment and/or time that they decided to become a pro wrestler. For AEW star Britt Baker, there was an entire storyline that inspired her journey into the squared circle.
Shawn Michaels Reflects On First-Ever Iron Survivor Challenges At NXT Deadline 2022
Shawn Michaels believes the Iron Survivor Challenge has legs. At NXT Deadline, the first two Iron Survivor Challenge Matches were held, with Roxanne Perez and Grayson Waller winning their respective bouts, becoming number one contenders for the Men's and Women's Championships. Following the event, Shawn Michaels conducted a press conference...
MJF Lists People Who Will Never Beat Him For AEW Title, Includes 'Warhoe' And 'Dipshit Dragon'
MJF has made a list and probably isn't checking it twice. Ahead of his trip to Las Vegas to attend UFC 282, MJF has made a list of people who he believes will never beat him for the AEW World Title (Triple B). MJF's List. The Pebble (Ricky Starks) The...
Tony Khan Says That Injury Prevented Colt Cabana From Competing At ROH Final Battle
Colt Cabana wasn't cleared to compete at ROH Final Battle. Throughout the new era of Ring Of Honor, Colt Cabana has competed at all of the promotion's pay-per-view events. In April, Cabana took on Blake Christian in singles action at ROH Supercard Of Honor. In July, Cabana faced off against Anthony Henry at ROH Death Before Dishonor.
Matt Riddle Will Be Out Of Action For Six Weeks Following Attack By Solo Sikoa On 12/5/22 WWE Raw
Matt Riddle will be out of action for at least six weeks following the assault perpetrated against him by Solo Sikoa. On the December episode of WWE Raw, Matt Riddle was assaulted by Solo Sikoa following Riddle and Kevin Owens suffering a loss to Jimmy and Jey Uso in a Tag Team Championship match. During the attack, Sikoa utilized maneuvers made famous by Umaga such as The Samoan Spike and a Running Hip Attack on "The Original Bro."
