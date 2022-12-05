ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FourFourTwo

Nike have remade the Ronaldo Zoom Mercurial boots – and it's made our year

By Mark White
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dmFBM_0jXvCvG900

Nike have done it again, haven't they? The Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite SE FG boots have reimagined a classic for 2022 – because you can never have too much Ronaldo nostalgia.

It's 20 years since El Fenomeno took Japan and South Korea by storm wearing Mercurial Vapors – but between wearing the silver/blue/yellow Vapors of '98 and the silver/volt versions four years later, there were the Zoom Air Unit boots that these beauties are based on.

Black with touches of copper colour and with a white sole, Ronaldo wore an inverse version, too, that were copper and black. That's what the current Nike boots are inspired by – including Kylian Mbappe's signature Mercurials that he's wearing for the World Cup knockouts.

The Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite SE FG boots are a thing of beauty

Mercurial Vapors have come a long way in 20 years, you'll (not) be surprised to hear.

The technology may be a million miles on from what the likes of R9 used to play in but the principles are the same. This is a boot built for slight of foot, it's streamlined and it looks a million dollars.

"This special version salutes the Nike Air Zoom Mercurial VT, our first football boot ever to sport a full-length Zoom Air unit, released in 2001," Nike says. "The hints of synthetic leather, copper hints and glossy finish give this game-changer a distinct retro vibe."

Buy the Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite SE FG from Pro Direct

Image 1 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aLbrj_0jXvCvG900

(Image credit: Nike)
Image 2 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQfuo_0jXvCvG900

(Image credit: Nike)
Image 3 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tM4MP_0jXvCvG900

(Image credit: Nike)
Image 4 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t8AYx_0jXvCvG900

(Image credit: Nike)
Image 5 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Js1e1_0jXvCvG900

(Image credit: Nike)

The tiny touches are the nicest, too. There's the same "Zoom Air" text down the sides, a similar white soleplate and the lines emanating from the laces to the heels like a sunburst are modelled on the leather stitching from the 2001 originals.

They're the best Nike boots you can buy right now… arguably the best boots of 2022 , full stop.

Buy the Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite SE FG from Nike

Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tn4he_0jXvCvG900

Ronaldo while donning the originals for Inter (Image credit: Nike)
Image 2 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WOfzy_0jXvCvG900

Remember that 'R9' insignia on the tongue? (Image credit: Nike)
Image 3 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZ8Qv_0jXvCvG900

Immediately, you're transported back just by looking at them (Image credit: Nike)

Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite SE FG

A slice of nostalgia, this tribute to some of the best boots of all time is particularly stunning

Colourway: Metallic Copper/Metallic Copper | Studs: Firm ground, soft ground, multiground, artificial grass

Unbelievably light Great traction Beautiful design

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Indulges In A “Black Patent” Heel

Similar to the GORETEX tooling of its UNDERCOVER collaboration this past autumn, The Swoosh is now borrowing the highlighted heel counter aesthetic of the latter Nike Air Force 1 by dressing the back half of its latest 40th anniversary offering in a contrasting patent leather construction. Dissimilar to the remainder...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 7 “Cardinal” Release Date Confirmed

The Air Jordan 7 “Cardinal” is back. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7. It is a sneaker that came out back in 1992, and it immediately made an impact. Of course, Michael Jordan won his second title in this shoe. Additionally, he got to wear the silhouette while playing at the 1992 Olympics.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 7 “Quai 54” Release Date Revealed

The Air Jordan 7 “Quai 54” is almost here. One of Jumpman’s favorite shoes from this year has been the Air Jordan 7. This makes a lot of sense when you consider how the shoe is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This has led to some very interesting new colorways and even some retro models.
hypebeast.com

The Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma Receives an Official Release Date

Formally introduced at the “Virgil Abloh: The Codes c/o Architecture” exhibition in Miami this past weekend,. and Off-White™ is now set to drop the Air Terra Forma. Building on the late Virgil Abloh‘s collaborative relationship with Nike/Jordan Brand, the unique silhouette is an original footwear design with conceptualized elements from top to bottom.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Legacy 312 Gets The Valentine’s Day Treatment

Of all of the Jordan Brand hybrid sneakers, the Jordan Legacy 312 has proven to be among the most popular. It is a sneaker that contains references to some iconic Jumpman shoes, including the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. These models are very popular in and of themselves, so it should come as no surprise that the hybrid version is also popular.
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Year Of The Rabbit” Is Limited To 5,000 Pairs

As NIKE, Inc. prepares to debut its full collection for the Lunar New Year, the North American conglomerate has unofficially shared looks at parts of the “Year of the Rabbit” capsule. The latest?: An Air Jordan 1 Low commemorating the Chinese zodiacal figure. Leaked images of the pair...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 “Across The Spider-Verse:” Best Look Yet

“Across The Spider-Verse” is getting its own Air Jordan 1. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1, then you have been blessed by some pretty impressive offerings over the years. The AJ1 is one of those shoes that will forever be a classic. At this point, it truly does not matter what colorway it drops in. Fans will always love how it looks, and Jumpman is aware of that.
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner Steps Out With Travis Scott in a Double-Cutout Minidress

Kylie Jenner was on the scene at Art Basel Miami on Dec. 2 to support partner Travis Scott as he took the stage. Snuggling up at the party, the duo showed off their coordinated couples style, with the 25-year-old reality TV star in all black and the 31-year-old Astroworld rapper in a T-shirt, diamond-encrusted chain-link jewelry, and his own Space Village hat.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM “Bling” Revealed

This Nike Air Force 1 is going to turn some heads. One of the best Nike shoes ever made is the Nike Air Force 1. This is a model that has always gotten the attention of people, and it remains a hit. Consequently, Nike has tried to update the shoe quite a bit over the years. This has led to some unique new variations that have had fans either scratching their heads or reaching for their wallets.
Footwear News

Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Black Toe’ Is Reportedly Releasing in 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. An iconic Air Jordan 1 style is reportedly coming back in 2023. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared a mock-up depiction of the Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Toe,” a purported colorway that’s reportedly hitting retail in July. The Air Jordan 1 “Black Toe” colorway was originally released in 1985 in the form of a high and is designed to match the team colors of the Chicago Bulls, which Michael Jordan was playing for during a majority of his...
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low Mimics 2001’s UNC Lows

The connection between the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and the chief model look way more obvious when the earliest and most recognizable colorways make their way onto the model. Such is true with this upcoming release, which resembles 2001’s Air Jordan 11 Low “UNC”. Much like...
Footwear News

Images of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse x Air Jordan 1 Collab Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was initially reported on social media that a new iteration of the Air Jordan 1 High that’s designed in collaboration with the highly anticipated film “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” will hit retail in 2023 and now, it appears that a first look at the sneaker project have surfaced. Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Xcmade shared images on Instagram of the forthcoming “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” x Air Jordan 1 High and revealed the purported May 2023 release...
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake’s All-Gold OVO x Air Jordan 8 Sample Surfaces Online

This sample is simply incredible. Drake is someone who is known for having an impressive and extensive sneaker closet. Over the years, Drake has even partnered with the likes of Nike. Additionally, he has made shoes with Jordan Brand. For instance, the Air Jordan 8, 10, and 12 are all silhouettes that he has worked on.
Footwear News

Dwyane Wade Slips on Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Sneakers With Purple Jacket at People’s Choice Awards 2022

The stars are out in full force for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight. The annual ceremony celebrates the biggest names in entertainment with Kenan Thompson serving as the evening’s host for the second year in a row. Dwayne Wade was one of the many famous faces to make an appearance on the purple carpet. The former Miami Heat basketball player looked stylish for the evening, wearing a cropped purple suede Louis Vuitton jacket. The outerwear featured a sharp structured collar, gold zipper detailing at the center and had wide square pockets...
SANTA MONICA, CA
TODAY.com

Kim Kardashian shows off new look at Art Basel

Kim Kardashian is sporting a new shade of blond these days. Though the 42-year-old has been going blond for the past several months, Kardashian showed off a new, honey-colored look on her trip to Miami. At W Magazine and Burberry's Art Basel party on Dec. 1, Kardashian first showed off...
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy