Nike have remade the Ronaldo Zoom Mercurial boots – and it's made our year

Nike have done it again, haven't they? The Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite SE FG boots have reimagined a classic for 2022 – because you can never have too much Ronaldo nostalgia.

It's 20 years since El Fenomeno took Japan and South Korea by storm wearing Mercurial Vapors – but between wearing the silver/blue/yellow Vapors of '98 and the silver/volt versions four years later, there were the Zoom Air Unit boots that these beauties are based on.

Black with touches of copper colour and with a white sole, Ronaldo wore an inverse version, too, that were copper and black. That's what the current Nike boots are inspired by – including Kylian Mbappe's signature Mercurials that he's wearing for the World Cup knockouts.

The Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Elite SE FG boots are a thing of beauty

Mercurial Vapors have come a long way in 20 years, you'll (not) be surprised to hear.

The technology may be a million miles on from what the likes of R9 used to play in but the principles are the same. This is a boot built for slight of foot, it's streamlined and it looks a million dollars.

"This special version salutes the Nike Air Zoom Mercurial VT, our first football boot ever to sport a full-length Zoom Air unit, released in 2001," Nike says. "The hints of synthetic leather, copper hints and glossy finish give this game-changer a distinct retro vibe."

The tiny touches are the nicest, too. There's the same "Zoom Air" text down the sides, a similar white soleplate and the lines emanating from the laces to the heels like a sunburst are modelled on the leather stitching from the 2001 originals.

They're the best Nike boots you can buy right now… arguably the best boots of 2022 , full stop.

Ronaldo while donning the originals for Inter (Image credit: Nike)

Remember that 'R9' insignia on the tongue? (Image credit: Nike)

Immediately, you're transported back just by looking at them (Image credit: Nike)

A slice of nostalgia, this tribute to some of the best boots of all time is particularly stunning

Colourway: Metallic Copper/Metallic Copper | Studs: Firm ground, soft ground, multiground, artificial grass

Unbelievably light Great traction Beautiful design