ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

LL Cool J Will ‘Rock the Bells’ on Cruise to Celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary Next Year

By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Black Woman From Canada Accepted Into Jay-Z’s Roc Nation School at LIU With $40,000 Scholarship

Canadian native Samantha Samaka has been awarded a scholarship of $40,000 to attend Long Island University for four years thanks to Jay-Z. As previously reported in BLACK ENTERPRISE, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation partnered with LIU to open the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment based in Brooklyn, New York, for students to pursue undergraduate degree programs in music technology, entrepreneurship, sports management, and more.
BROOKLYN, NY
Black Enterprise

Meet the First Black Woman Executive Creative Producer of Walt Disney Imagineering Behind Tiana’s Bayou

With her latest project, Walt Disney’s Charita Carter leans into her passion every day to reimagine an iconic Black story for future generations to enjoy. According to Forbes, this creative boss is celebrating her 26th year at Walt Disney – now as the first African American woman to hold the crown of executive creative producer of Walt Disney Imagineering.
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
156K+
Followers
17K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy