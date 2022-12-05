LL Cool J Will ‘Rock the Bells’ on Cruise to Celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary Next Year

Read full article on original website
Black Woman From Canada Accepted Into Jay-Z’s Roc Nation School at LIU With $40,000 Scholarship
Canadian native Samantha Samaka has been awarded a scholarship of $40,000 to attend Long Island University for four years thanks to Jay-Z. As previously reported in BLACK ENTERPRISE, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation partnered with LIU to open the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment based in Brooklyn, New York, for students to pursue undergraduate degree programs in music technology, entrepreneurship, sports management, and more.
Scripted Series on Gladys Knight’s Life In Development With Cineflix
The story of a Hollywood legend may be heading to the big screen. American singer, actress, and businesswoman Gladys Knight is teaming up with Cineflix Productions to develop a scripted mini-series about her life. According to Deadline, the series is suggested to take on different periods of the life of...
Inspired By a Superstar! MAC Cosmetics Releases Whitney Houston Limited Edition Makeup Line
In celebration of Whitney Houston‘s trendsetting style and beauty, MAC has announced its latest offering of all-new, limited edition products to create your own superstar look. The cosmetics giant collaborated with the Estate of Whitney E. Houston to amplify the late icon’s glamorous and signature glow in the MAC...
Madonna’s Daughters, Stella, Estere, and Mercy Share ‘The Gift of Music’ With At-Home Recital
Madonna has a family of musical geniuses on her hands and wants the world to see how talented her children are. The pop icon, and mother of six, took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share highlights of an at-home piano recital featuring three of her daughters — twins Stella and Estere, 10, and Mercy, 16, People reports.
Keke Palmer Talks Preparing For Latest Role ‘Being A Mother’ On ‘Baby This is Keke Palmer’ Podcast
Keke Palmer is posted up at home preparing for her latest role…being a mother. The Nope star took to Instagram on Tuesday to promote the latest episode of her Baby This Is Keke Palmer podcast. Palmer sported a white bathrobe and her signature glasses while addressing her fans. With...
Meet the First Black Woman Executive Creative Producer of Walt Disney Imagineering Behind Tiana’s Bayou
With her latest project, Walt Disney’s Charita Carter leans into her passion every day to reimagine an iconic Black story for future generations to enjoy. According to Forbes, this creative boss is celebrating her 26th year at Walt Disney – now as the first African American woman to hold the crown of executive creative producer of Walt Disney Imagineering.
