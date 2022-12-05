ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Harry & Meghan’ Trailer Shows That Prince Harry Is Ready to Spill the PG Tips: “We Know the Full Truth”

By Samantha Nungesser
 6 days ago

Netflix subscribers are getting an early Christmas gift from Harry and Meghan , the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. While previous reports claimed their docuseries Harry & Meghan was being pushed to early 2023, the streaming platform announced today that it will debut in two installments, just ahead of the holidays.

The first volume, which will include three episodes, will drop Dec. 8, while the second volume, which will contain an additional three episodes, will debut Dec. 15. The announcement comes just a couple of months after reports indicated the series would be delayed until the new year after backlash to Netflix’s fifth season of The Crown , another royal title from the streamer.

But it’s likely the royals will be peeved regardless of when the doc drops, since Harry and Meghan lob some pretty hefty accusations their way in a new trailer, which was revealed today along with the release date. The first look includes some insight from Harry, who says, “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened?’” as voiceovers of British media praise Meghan, before the couple indicates that “everything changed.”

“There’s a hierarchy of the family,” Harry continues. “There’s leaking, but there’s also planting stories.”

While Meghan says she realized “they” — presumably the royal family — will never protect her, Harry calls the situation a “dirty game.” He adds, “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution. This feeding frenzy,” before alluding to Princess Diana’s tragic fate when he admits, “I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

The minute-long trailer, which includes accusations of “hatred” and racism in the treatment of Meghan, concludes with Harry taking a video of himself on his phone as he says, “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

Directed by Liz Garbus, Harry & Meghan will shed light on the couple’s love story and further reveal their controversial decision to step away as working royals. And if the two teasers are any indication of what’s to come, let’s just say we’ll be hearing a lot more about Harry and Meghan in the upcoming weeks.

You can watch the new trailer above.

