ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

East Lincoln defeats Northern Nash 30-15 to claim 2022 NCHSAA 3A Football Championship

DENVER, N.C. — East Lincoln captured the school’s third 3A state championship and first since 2014 after, rolling past Northern Nash in a 30-15 win. Northern Nash opened the scoring with a quick strike on their opening possession. The Knights got a 66-yard run to the Mustang 2-yard line from Keno Jones on the second play from scrimmage and Jones cashed in on the big play slamming into the endzone from two yards out on the next play to put Northern up 6-0 after a missed PAT just 54 seconds into the game.
DENVER, NC
WCNC

Investigators seek warrants in Moore County Duke Energy substation attack

CARTHAGE, N.C. — Law enforcement officials in North Carolina are applying for search warrants related to the weekend shooting of electric substations that caused widespread power outages in Moore County, authorities confirmed Thursday. The FBI is seeking cell phone records that could indicate who was near the substations Saturday...
MOORE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy