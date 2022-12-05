DENVER, N.C. — East Lincoln captured the school’s third 3A state championship and first since 2014 after, rolling past Northern Nash in a 30-15 win. Northern Nash opened the scoring with a quick strike on their opening possession. The Knights got a 66-yard run to the Mustang 2-yard line from Keno Jones on the second play from scrimmage and Jones cashed in on the big play slamming into the endzone from two yards out on the next play to put Northern up 6-0 after a missed PAT just 54 seconds into the game.

