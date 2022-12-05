Read full article on original website
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membershipMargaret MinnicksDekalb County, GA
50 Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent RegionSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
Lorine Chia, Keithian, Alex Vaughn, Olisae and More Are Artists to Listen to In 2023jzonazariAtlanta, GA
Spice Up Your Lunch With a Stop At Bangkok Cabin -- And Beware of the Heat Advisory Even on Cold DaysDeanLandKennesaw, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett no longer interested in Stanford opening
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will not be the next coach at Stanford after he was reportedly a finalist for the job. Garrett posted a message on Twitter saying that he appreciated the conversations that he had with several members of the school, but will be returning to his current job as a college football and NFL analyst.
Chargers vs. Dolphins First Touchdown Scorer Picks: 3 Juicy Bets for Sunday Night Football
Who will score the first touchdown on Sunday Night Football? The post Chargers vs. Dolphins First Touchdown Scorer Picks: 3 Juicy Bets for Sunday Night Football appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jets' Mike White toughs out loss, solidifies grip on QB job
Jets quarterback Mike White took a physical beating Sunday in a 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills, but he may have solidified the starting job for the remainder of the season.
Seahawks fall to Carolina Panthers 30-24
SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks lost to the Carolina Panthers 30-24 Sunday afternoon in Seattle. The Hawks snapped its two-game losing streak last week against divisional opponent Los Angeles Rams. The Hawks were looking to continue that momentum this week against the Panthers as both teams are fighting for their spot on the playoffs. Former USC QB Sam Darnold and...
Trevor Lawrence has career day as Jags topple Titans
Trevor Lawrence set a career high with 368 yards passing and threw three touchdown passes and ran for another to help the Jaguars stun the Titans.
Jerry Rice Calls Out 49ers After Deebo Samuel Injury
The Hall of Famer took exception to how the team is using the wide receiver.
Vikings' Jordan Hicks: Set to undergo MRI
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said that Hicks will undergo an MRI after he was forced out with a toe injury during Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Lions, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Hicks was deemed questionable to return coming out of halftime, though he was ultimately...
No. 7 Tennessee holds off No. 13 Maryland
Zakai Zeigler came off the bench to score 12 points and No. 7 Tennessee jumped out to an early lead
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Injured in warmups
Higgins aggravated his hamstring injury in warmups, according to Bengals coach Zac Taylor in his postgame press conference, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Higgins' absence in the game had a pronounced effect on the Bengals' offense early in the win over the Browns, and of course was devastating to fantasy players who relied upon the Bengals removing him from the injury report this weekend before the game.
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Questionable after limited practice
Jones (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans. Jones played through the same chest injury in Jacksonville's Week 13 game, though he caught only two of seven targets for 16 yards in the blowout loss to the Lions. After a trio of limited practice sessions, Jones seems more likely than not to suit up against a beatable Titans secondary, even if he still isn't 100 percent healthy.
Raiders' Derek Carr: Underwhelms in upset loss
Carr completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Rams on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 11 yards. Carr's lackluster stat line underscores how difficult a night it was for the Raiders' air attack,...
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Called up for Week 14
The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Coleman first joined San Francisco's practice squad in mid-September and was elevated for two games before being signed to the active roster ahead of Week 6. However, the 29-year-old saw his already limited playing time decrease in back-to-back games, and he was ultimately cut after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey in late October. With fourth-string running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) now on IR, it's likely that Coleman will take over his role as a core special-teamer against Tampa Bay. This will mark's the last available activation for Coleman, so he will now require a spot on the active roster to suit up with the 49ers again in 2022.
Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers
Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
No. 11 Auburn puts unbeaten mark on the line vs. Memphis
No. 11 Auburn will look to remain undefeated when it faces Memphis in the Holiday Hoopsgiving on Saturday in Atlanta. Auburn (8-0), which is off to its best start since opening the 2019-2020 season 15-0, is coming off a 93-66 win over visiting Colgate on Friday. Memphis (7-2) extended its winning streak to five games with an 87-71 victory over visiting Little Rock on Tuesday.
Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill and other NFL stars react on Twitter to to Baker Mayfield's game-winning drive
It's been a season to forget for the Los Angeles Rams following winning a Super Bowl last February. Injuries have plagued the Rams' roster, including at the quarterback position, which is why the team claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield off of waivers earlier this week. Mayfield had less...
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Exits game with hamstring injury
Higgins was forced out of Sunday's game against the Browns with a right hamstring injury. Prior the team's announcement that he was dealing with a hamstring injury, Higgins did not catch a pass. The wideout was limited at practice by a hamstring issue leading up to Sunday's contest, so it's possible that he suffered a setback versus Cleveland.
Eagles' Janarius Robinson: Won't play despite recent progress
Robinson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants. Although Philadelphia signed Robinson back to their active roster from injured reserve Tuesday, he'll ultimately have to wait at least one more week to make his NFL debut. With both Robert Quinn (knee) and Derek Barnett (knee) currently on injured reserve, Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat will once again have their work cut out for them in Week 14.
Eagles' Lane Johnson: Questionable to return Sunday
Johnson exited Sunday's game against the Giants with an abdomen injury. Johnson appears to have been forced out at some point during the second half. While the nature of this issue is still unclear, the 32-year-olf offensive lineman does not appear to be dealing any serious discomfort while standing on the Eagles' sideline, according to Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com. With Philadelphia now up 41-14 in the fourth quarter, Jack Driscoll has stepped in at right tackle, per Kempski.
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Ruled out for Week 14
Phillips (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jets, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 13 versus the Patriots, Phillips will be forced to miss at least one contest while nursing the injury. In his absence in Week 14, Tim Settle could see a slight uptick in usage on the defensive line. Phillips will now shift his focus to being ready for the Bills' Saturday night matchup with the Dolphins in Week 15.
Jets' Corey Davis: Good to go this week
Davis (illness) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Bills practicing fully Friday. Davis steadily increased his practice activity this week, as he sat out Wednesday's session before bumping up to limited activity Thursday and full participation Friday. In this past Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings, Davis logged an 81 percent snap share en route to catching five of his 10 targets for 85 yards. Against Buffalo, Davis should continue to serve as a key cog in the Jets' passing offense alongside top wideout Garrett Wilson.
