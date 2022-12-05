Read full article on original website
Related
Russian forces retreating from Kherson left behind booby traps — including a grenade in a washing machine and a street sign that directed people into a minefield
One street sign that said "Mines Ahead" actually rerouted people away from a safe road and towards a minefield, the Associated Press reported.
KOMU
Lockerbie bombing suspect is now in US custody
A Libyan man accused of being involved in making the bomb that destroyed Pan Am flight 103 over the town of Lockerbie in December 1988 is now in US custody, authorities in the United States and Scotland said Sunday. The US charged Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi for his...
Several Indigenous Women’s Remains Are Missing. Canadian Police Refuse To Search For Them.
Winnipeg police said they won't check a local landfill where the remains of three murdered indigenous women have been likely sitting for months.
Comments / 0