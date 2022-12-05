ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boynton Beach driver killed in Brightline crash

A Brightline train hurtled straight through a 36-year old driver as he attempted to skirt around the guardrails Friday evening, throwing his car off the tracks and killing him. At approximately 6:30 p.m., Layfun Moore Jr., of Boynton Beach, drove past stopped traffic and around the flashing railroad warning arms as a northbound Brightline train approached, according to the Palm Beach County ...
LAKE WORTH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

China Cafe West Boca Cited For Animal Issue

Nearly 30 Violations Issued Against Restaurant On Palmetto Park Road. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — China Cafe at 11419 West Palmetto Park Road in West Boca Raton is facing nearly 30 violations logged over two inspections over the past several days. One of the […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

West Palm police: Man, 36, killed ‘execution-style’ outside Haverhill Road apartments

Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a West Palm Beach apartment complex. West Palm Beach Police officers found a 36-year-old Riviera Beach man shot to death in the driver’s seat of his SUV at Parkside Residences on Haverhill Road near 45th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have yet to arrest a suspect as of Dec. 7, according to Michael Jachles, the department spokesperson. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

