Boynton Beach driver killed in Brightline crash
A Brightline train hurtled straight through a 36-year old driver as he attempted to skirt around the guardrails Friday evening, throwing his car off the tracks and killing him. At approximately 6:30 p.m., Layfun Moore Jr., of Boynton Beach, drove past stopped traffic and around the flashing railroad warning arms as a northbound Brightline train approached, according to the Palm Beach County ...
Boynton driver tries to beat Brightline train, is struck and killed
LAKE WORTH BEACH —A 36-year-old Boynton Beach man was killed Friday evening when his vehicle was struck by a Brightline train on Washington Avenue in Lake Worth Beach, according to police. The deceased, Layfun Moore Jr., drove his 2017 Cadillac XTS past stopped traffic and around lowered railroad arms...
Bicyclist dies in a crash with car in South Vero Beach
OA 42-year-old Okeechobee man riding a bicycle was killed in a crash with a car near Vero Beach early Friday night, the Indian River Sheriff's Office said.
South Florida Water Management District to hold public workshops on clearing out canal systems
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — TheSouth Florida Water Management District will soon be holding public workshops on how to improve the quality of the canal systems. Officials said this is all a part of their rule-making process for local governments and partners, as litter and vegetation clutter are their major concerns.
How should St. Lucie County manage growth as population surges?
St. Lucie County is experiencing explosive growth, and now there is a growing debate about more expansion west of Interstate 95.
Witnesses force driver to stop after deadly hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A bicyclist in West Palm Beach was killed Friday afternoon when he was hit by a driver that investigators said was clearly impaired. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the 8900 block of Okeechobee Boulevard. Investigators said the impact threw the victim...
Off-duty Boynton Beach police officer dies in fiery single-car crash
The Boynton Beach Police Department is mourning the loss of a 15-year veteran who died in a fiery single-car crash early Saturday morning. Dennis Castro is survived by his wife and two children.
China Cafe West Boca Cited For Animal Issue
Nearly 30 Violations Issued Against Restaurant On Palmetto Park Road. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — China Cafe at 11419 West Palmetto Park Road in West Boca Raton is facing nearly 30 violations logged over two inspections over the past several days. One of the […]
Brightline station set to open in Boca Raton
Crews are putting the finishing touches on the new 36,000-square-foot Brightline station in Boca Raton, set to open this month.
Home invasion suspects from out of town charged with stealing safe that contained $736,000
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There’s a second arrest after a home invasion in which robbers stole a safe that had about $736,000 in cash. That violent incident happened more than nine months ago, back in February, near West Palm Beach. The home was south of Forest Hill Boulevard, between Jog Road and Military Trail.
13 migrants in custody after landing near Lake Worth Beach
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents are investigating a suspected "maritime smuggling event" on Palm Beach on Friday morning.
One-car accident claims SUV driver near Shoppes of Ibis in WPB
WEST PALM BEACH — An early morning crash claimed the life of an SUV driver Saturday after he struck a utility pole on Northlake Boulevard and the vehicle burst into flames, city police said. West Palm Beach police received a call at 3:50 a.m. Saturday from a vehicle-monitoring subscription...
Fatal shooting near St. Mary's Medical Center leads to arrest of Riviera Beach man
WEST PALM BEACH ― A 39-year-old man is facing a charge of first-degree murder after authorities alleged that he recently shot and killed a man in West Palm Beach and then fled as police pursued him. Reginald Davilman of Riviera Beach also is facing one count of being a...
Laura (Riding) Jackson Foundation Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary With - “LOL Laughing Out Loud With Carl Hiaasen”
Treasure Coast - Sunday December 11, 2022: Florida humorist Carl Hiaasen celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Laura (Riding) Jackson Foundation with “LOL Laughing Out Loud with Carl Hiaasen” on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Community Church of Vero Beach. “We are delighted to have reached this...
Officer-involved shooting as SLC deputies address uptick in gunfire activity calls
ST. LUCIE COUNTY ― An officer-involved shooting Wednesday occurred as sheriff’s deputies are working to address an uptick in gunfire activity, Sheriff Ken Mascara said Thursday. No one was injured in the Wednesday incident. The increase in shootings seems to have come following a fatal shooting months ago...
SUV driver dies in crash with truck at I-95 ramp
A 52-year-old Boynton Beach man died after his SUV crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at an Interstate 95 exit, Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday.
True Crime: ‘Soldier of Fortune’ gun-for-hire kills assistant city manager of West Palm Beach
Anita Spearman's killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Victim: Anita Spearman, 48, assistant city manager of West Palm Beach and a former Palm Beach Post reporter . Killers: Sean Doutre (actual killer), Richard Savage (head of hitmen ring) and Anita's husband,...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another Florida location
A fast-growing restaurant chain just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Huey Magoo's opened its newest Florida location in Port St. Lucie.
West Palm police: Man, 36, killed ‘execution-style’ outside Haverhill Road apartments
Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a West Palm Beach apartment complex. West Palm Beach Police officers found a 36-year-old Riviera Beach man shot to death in the driver’s seat of his SUV at Parkside Residences on Haverhill Road near 45th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have yet to arrest a suspect as of Dec. 7, according to Michael Jachles, the department spokesperson. ...
Widening of Northlake Boulevard would impact homes, businesses
There's a heated debate between the city of Palm Beach Gardens and Palm Beach County concerning Northlake Boulevard.
