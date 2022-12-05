Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
DIFCA announces 2022 All-Class football teams
The Delaware Interscholastic Football Coaches Association announced this year’s All-Class football teams for the three classifications at a meeting in Dover today. Class 1A was dominated by Laurel and St. Elizabeth, the two teams that will play for the State Title Saturday. The Bulldogs placed 11 players on the 1st team, while the Vikings had 5 players named to the ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Construction on a new Sussex Central H.S. underway in Georgetown
A new 309,000-square-foot school is coming to Georgetown. Ground was broken late last month on the new Sussex Central High School, which will be located right next to the current school on Patriots Way. “Our existing Sussex Central High School was built for 1,500 students," said Indian River School District...
4 Great Burger Places in Delaware
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Delaware and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware Day: how events of Dec. 7th, 1787 made Delaware The First State
235 years ago, Delaware gained the distinction of being The First State. According to Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs Director Suzanne Savery, we had been operating as a country under the Articles of Confederation for several years. At a Constitutional convention in Philadelphia it was decided that instead of revising the articles, a whole new Constitution was proposed.
The deadliest tornado to strike West Virginia
SHINNSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is not known for tornadoes, but they do occur in the Mountain State from time to time. On one summer day in 1944, an area of West Virginia was devastated by an F4 tornado which still holds the record for the deadliest in the state.
foxbaltimore.com
Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - DEC. 7 - Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday...
delawaretoday.com
This Delaware City Ranked Among the Top 23 U.S. Cities to Visit
Condé Nast Traveler, a luxury travel and lifestyle magazine, included Wilmington on its list of the 23 best places to visit in the U.S in 2023. It’s no secret that most of Delaware’s tourists flock to the beaches. Coastal towns like Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island see millions of visitors each year. According to a report by Southern Delaware Tourism, 2019 brought over 10 million people to Delaware’s coastal towns.
WDEL 1150AM
City of St. Louis is interested in hiring Wilmington police chief
Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy is a finalist for the position of Police Commissioner in St. Louis, Missouri. According to the chief and Mayor Mike Purzycki, Tracy will be interviewed with the other candidates Tuesday during a public meeting in St. Louis. Tracy was hired as Wilmington police chief in...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Delaware
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
These holiday lights will help you get your glow on
We might be living through the golden age of holiday lights displays. Whether you want inside or out, huge or just enough, artistic or deliberately tacky, walk-through or drive-through, free or you’re willing to pay, there’s a display for you either here in the First State or right over the state line. In Delaware, many of the displays have ... Read More
Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby trees
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Delaware witness at Georgetown reported watching a bright white, oval-shaped object that appeared to hover over nearby trees before disappearing at about 7:05 p.m. on February 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The Review
University falls in party school ranking
In 2019, The Princeton Review ranked the university as the number one party school. Since then, The Princeton Review has downsized its lists for the 2023 surveys from 62 to 50, removing the list naming the top party schools in the country. The Princeton Review has been one of the...
Cape Gazette
Beach nourishment projects funded in Delaware
Gov. John Carney, U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced Dec. 7 that steps are underway for beach nourishment projects in Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany and Fenwick Island. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District awarded a contract to...
HuffPost
Delaware's Only HBCU is Building a Legacy — Here's How Capital One is Helping
When public and private organizations develop partnerships, everyone benefits. Capital One has been dedicated to cultivating these essential relationships to strengthen and sustain Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country. In February 2022, Capital One joined forces with Delaware’s only HBCU to formally unveil the Delaware State University...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Delaware
King All-You-Can-Eat is a self-service restaurant that offers a casual atmosphere with unlimited Chinese, Japanese and American cuisine. The menu is divided into two sections. Each section includes a different variety of food. For example, Asian dishes can be found on one half of the buffet, while American fare is served on the other. In addition to its standard Chinese and American menu, King All-You-Can-Eat is also known for its Mongolian stir fry bar. The restaurant offers quick service and friendly staff. The decor is spectacular, and the prices are reasonable.
Bay Net
Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on December 7, 2022. These easements will permanently preserve 495 acres of prime farmland in Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $1.9 million.
Cape Gazette
No restaurant for Cape Henlopen State Park
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and La Vida Hospitality have mutually decided not to move forward with a proposed restaurant for Cape Henlopen State Park at this time, DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation Director Ray Bivens announced during a public meeting about the project Dec. 5 at Cape Henlopen High School.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING BEAR MAN-LASHAWN CLAY
(Bear, Del.-19701) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Lashawn Clay, a 40-year-old man of Bear. Officers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Roger Chaffee Square and learned that Lashawn had left the residence at approximately 12:00 p.m. A family member reported Lashawn made statements that were of concern for his welfare prior to leaving his residence in a 1998 green Nissan Maxima with DE registration (DE 509924). All efforts to locate Lashawn have been unsuccessful.
theconradhowler.org
Police Chase On Interstate 95
A Delaware citizen died in Newark, Delaware, after a hectic morning on December 2, 2022. Last Friday morning, two cars being hijacked led to a shooting among police officers. Around 7:30 a.m., a report was made of an odd individual carrying a gun. Police arrived after this call was made, but this is when shots were fired. Delcastle school bus #15 was hit by a few bullets from the shooting but harmed no students. After this first shooting, the suspect continued to escape Route 141 and proceeded to hijack another car. This was when the frantic police pursuit was initiated in New Castle and Newark areas. The same suspect pulled the stolen vehicle into a cul-de-sac on Old Cooch Bridge Road, behind the Red Roof Inn in Newark. They then proceeded to run on foot towards 95 where they hijacked yet another victim’s car. While this was occurring, reports of more gunshots were made. The pursuit continued onto Interstate 95 in Newark but ended just south of Route 896 where additional gunshots were fired. According to a police update from this Friday afternoon, the suspect is now dead “from injuries sustained”. It’s unknown if the suspect was killed by police gunfire or if the death was self-inflicted by the suspect’s gun. If you have any statements, photos, videos, or anything on the incident, it’s hoped you will contact Delaware State Police Sergeant Yeich at 302-741-2703.
Date for 6ABC’s Jim Gardner’s Final Broadcast Set; Replacement Anchor for 6pm Announced
In just over two weeks, it's officially the end of an era in Philadelphia and South Jersey, and now we know all the details. 6 ABC (WPVI-TV) just announced massive changes to its daily 6 pm news broadcast. It was just announced that veteran anchor and Philadelphia icon, Jim Gardner's...
Comments / 0