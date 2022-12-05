Read full article on original website
COVID vaccines also help protect HIV patients
People infected with HIV who receive antiretroviral therapy form antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 after being vaccinated against COVID with mRNA vaccines. Their immune response to the vaccination is, however, less strong than that of healthy people. A third vaccination reduces this gap. These results emerged from a study with a total...
Japanese dengue vaccine becomes second approved by EU
Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda said the European Union had given the green light to its dengue fever vaccine, making it the second jab preventing the disease to be approved by the bloc. Mosquito-borne dengue can cause hemorrhagic fever and infects an estimated 100 to 400 million people yearly, although over...
How a viral toxin may exacerbate severe COVID-19
A new study in the journal Nature Communications reveals how a viral toxin produced by the SARS-CoV-2 virus may contribute to severe COVID-19 infections. The study shows how a portion of the SARS-CoV-2 "spike" protein can damage cell barriers that line the inside of blood vessels within organs of the body such as the lungs, contributing to what is known as vascular leak. Blocking the activity of this protein may help prevent some of COVID-19's deadliest symptoms, including pulmonary edema, which contributes to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
Three-drug combination therapy effective in patients with high-risk chronic lymphocytic leukemia, trial shows
A three-drug combination that sent chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) into deep remission in a broad group of patients in a clinical trial is highly effective in patients with high-risk forms of the disease, a new, phase 2 clinical trial led by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute investigators indicates. The initial cohort of...
Three things to know about teplizumb, the new diabetes drug
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved a medication that can delay the onset of type 1 diabetes. This marks the first treatment to change the course of this autoimmune disease since the discovery of insulin in 1922. Type 1 diabetes, also known as type 1 diabetes mellitus, is...
World-first use of base-edited CAR T cells to treat resistant leukemia
A patient with relapsed T cell leukaemia has been given base-edited T-cells in a world-first use of a base-edited cell therapy, in a 'bench-to-bedside' collaboration between UCL and Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH). The patient, 13-year-old Alyssa from Leicester, was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (T-ALL) in...
New treatment for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis shows promising long-term results
Patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who participated in a clinical trial of rocatinlimab—a novel, patient-tailored monoclonal antibody therapy—showed promising results both while taking the drug and up to 20 weeks after the therapy was stopped, Mount Sinai researchers reported in The Lancet. The researchers said the...
Daydreaming's dark side: The compulsive, complex fantasy disorder that dominates some people's daily lives
Despite what we're often taught to believe, daydreaming can be immensely useful. Not only can it be a source of pleasure and a way to relieve boredom, research shows that our ability to mentally escape the present can also boost creativity, problem-solving and planning, and provide an antidote to loneliness.
Consensus statement on management of thyroid eye disease
The American Thyroid Association (ATA) and European Thyroid Association (ETA) have collaborated on the "Management of Thyroid Eye Disease: A Consensus Statement by the American Thyroid Association and European Thyroid Association." This consensus statement, prepared as a clinical resource for endocrinologists, is now available online and has been co-published in the journals Thyroid and the European Thyroid Journal.
Research sheds light on nuances of racism, experiences of vulnerability during pregnancy care
Pregnancy and birthing are already vulnerable and emotional times for many women, but they become even more stressful when discrimination mars health care for expecting mothers, new University of Maryland-led research shows. The study published last month in the Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities zeroed in on experiences...
Ectopic expression of lncRNA MVIH as a potential diagnostic biomarker in cervical cancer
A new research paper was published in Genes & Cancer entitled "Ectopic expression of lncRNA MVIH as a potential diagnostic biomarker in cervical cancer." Cervical cancer (CC) is one of the most common cancers in women. Recent advances in screening and vaccination against the papilloma virus (HPV) have increased protection against CC. However, there is no effective diagnostic biomarker and treatment approach during the course of the disease.
CAR-T-cell shows promise in patients with lymphoma of the brain and spinal cord in early trial
A CAR-T-cell therapy known as axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) is safe and shows encouraging signs of efficacy in a small pilot trial involving patients with lymphoma of the brain and/or spinal cord, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute investigators report at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. The research features an...
New study recommends prioritizing diabetes care for global post-pandemic recovery
People with diabetes were among the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. A new global study, co-authored by a Western professor, examines the impact of COVID-19 on diabetes care by drawing a parallel with the impact of natural disasters on chronic diseases and populations at risk. "We have witnessed the...
Superbugs on the rise: WHO report signals increase in antibiotic resistance
A new World Health Organization (WHO) report reveals high levels of resistance in bacteria, causing life-threatening bloodstream infections, as well as increasing resistance to treatment in several bacteria causing common infections in the community based on data reported by 87 countries in 2020. For the first time, the Global Antimicrobial...
Lots of 'breakthroughs', still no cure. Do the new dementia drugs bring us any closer?
We often hear about "dementia breakthroughs" in the news—new genes being discovered, new blood tests being developed, new drugs being tested. However, there remains no effective or accessible cure for dementia. This is of great frustration to people living with dementia, and their caregivers and loved ones. Two new...
Epigenetic emergency switch improves defense against infections
During infections, the hematopoietic system switches from normal to emergency mode. This improves the defense against pathogens. Scientists at the German Cancer Research Center have now found an epigenetic switch in blood stem cells and progenitor cells of mice that can trigger the switch from one mode to the other.
Experimental cancer therapy shows success in more than 70% of patients in global clinical trials
A new therapy that makes the immune system kill bone marrow cancer cells was successful in as many as 73% of patients in two clinical trials, according to researchers from The Tisch Cancer Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. The therapy, known as a bispecific antibody,...
Half of U.S. adults not concerned about the flu
More than half of U.S. adults say they are not very or not at all concerned about the upcoming flu season, according to the results of a survey released Nov. 29 by the American Heart Association. The online survey was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of the American...
Study reveals recommended anticoagulant therapy for COVID patients
The AustralaSian COVID-19 Trial (ASCOT) has pinpointed the most efficient level of blood thinning treatment needed for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, in a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine Evidence and presented at the American Society for Hematology conference today. The COVID-19 global pandemic remains a major...
Availability of Down syndrome-related pregnancy termination decreases the number of births with Down syndrome
Researchers from Mass General for Children and colleagues have learned more about the effect of selective terminations on birth prevalence and population prevalence of people with Down syndrome in Australia and New Zealand. In a recent study in Genetics in Medicine, the team estimated the number of live births (LBs)...
