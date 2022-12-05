ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New York Post

Dear Abby: My boyfriend cheated on my 20 times

DEAR ABBY: I have been with my boyfriend, “Robert,” for 10 years. We live together, and he helps me raise my preteen daughter. Recently, Robert has decided that he is “entitled to privacy.” He has locked me out of his computer and phone and refuses to share his passwords.  Some history: Robert has cheated on me more than 20 times in the past, with an almost-encounter happening as recently as three months ago, thwarted only after I saw some text messages on his phone. Last week, I discovered that he used the search term “sex” on a website that’s notorious for...
New York Post

Dear Abby: I’m married to an abuser

DEAR ABBY: My husband of 30 years has always made me feel like I wasn’t good enough for him. He would flirt with other women and say things to me about an ex-girlfriend he broke up with before marrying his first wife. (I caught him private messaging her.) He has told me four different times that we should separate. The first three times, I cried about it. The last time he said it, I told him never to say that to me again.  see also Dear Abby: I don’t want to include my mentally ill sister in my wedding I have always tried...
RadarOnline

Monster Mom Casey Anthony Not Telling Truth That Her Dad Killed Caylee, Lie Detector Expert Alleges

Monster mom Casey Anthony's stunning accusation that her father, George, murdered her two-year-old daughter, Caylee, and she herself never harmed the child are bald-faced lies, according to a bombshell lie detector test, RadarOnline.com has learned.In an attempt to scrub her evil image, Casey gave a first-ever interview about the horrific 2008 murder of her little girl in a Peacock network documentary.Analyst Mike Sylvestre ran her claims through his DecepTech machine that detects false statements by the amount of stress in the voice and he found the 36-year-old acquitted killer isn't telling the truth — just as she repeatedly did with...
New York Post

Dear Abby: My child’s father is a deadbeat dad

DEAR ABBY: I have a child who is 11. I have been a single parent all these years. The father has not reached out on any occasion. Through the years, all we’ve heard is cricket noise. Because of that, we built our own lives. Recently, the father has decided he wants his rights known as a father, but he has made no changes to prove he is worthy. His phone calls are still random; there are no visits and no support emotionally or financially. How do I let him know he is interrupting a peaceful life for my beautiful child? I need help telling him to “Hit the road, Jack!” — PEACEFUL IN THE WEST.
New York Post

Dear Abby: My boyfriend has serious anger issues

DEAR ABBY: I have been with my boyfriend for three years, and it has been great. However, he has serious anger issues that affect our relationship sometimes. It started with small arguments here and there. But as our relationship progressed, so did his mood swings and anger.  see also Dear Abby: I’m cheating on my wife with a co-worker He has never hit me. Lately, though, his anger has gotten worse, and he says cruel things to me that he later apologizes for. During our arguments, he never listens to what I have to say. When the argument is over and I wait...
New York Post

Mom ‘twinning’ with newborn during nap goes viral: ‘Motherhood in one photo’

Lookin’ just like mama. A new mom and her infant have gone viral for a hilarious snap of them “twinning” while napping. Laura Buckley, 37, was spotted taking a snooze on the couch next to 11-week-old Max’s bassinet, and it was clear the two share some genes. Both slumbered with their right arm above their head as they ventured into dreamland. “My daughter takes the loveliest pictures. Me and my 8 week old twinning,” read the caption. The hilariously adorable post received over 4,200 likes on Facebook, and users rushed to comment in amazement and joy. “This is actually a fab photo, tired mum from...
The West Virginia Daily News

Dear Abby: Woman will no longer accept relative’s abusive behavior

DEAR ABBY: I have a sister in-law, “Karen,” no one in my husband’s family likes. She’s rude and insulting and acts like she is better than everyone else. She feels she’s entitled to have family members watch her kids so she can do what she wants. (If you refuse, she drops the kids off at […] The post Dear Abby: Woman will no longer accept relative’s abusive behavior appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
MedicalXpress

'We had to Google a lot': What foster and kinship caregivers looking after babies told us about the lack of support

Foster and kinship caregivers are volunteers who provide day-to-day care to children who are unable to live safely with their parents. A kinship caregiver is someone who is either related to the child or has a previous relationship with the child (such as a neighbor or family friend). Prior to placement in their care, a foster caregiver is a stranger to the child.
psychologytoday.com

Supporting Adoptive, Foster, and Kinship Families

Babies and toddlers in foster or kinship care need new caregivers to understand the grief that comes with separation from a primary caregiver. Foster, adoptive, and kinship caregivers need high-quality information, support, and resources to care for their children. Practitioners are in a good position to bolster caregivers’ skills and...
intheknow.com

Mom doesn’t want to waste her ‘valuable time’ going to son’s school: ‘Kids need to learn responsibility’

A stay-at-home mom doesn’t think it’s her job to drop off her son’s homework or backpack every time he forgets it. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice. Her son is 13 and in seventh grade. He has forgotten his homework twice and his backpack once. Every time it happens, her son and her husband expect her to drop off the items at school.
MedicalXpress

An old technique offers a new way of overcoming COVID-19 fear and avoidance

An old technique of overcoming fears may have potential for ridding people of their fears and anxieties about COVID-19, a new Swansea University study has revealed. The technique, called counterconditioning, was devised in the 1920s based on Ivan Pavlov's work with dogs on how fears are learned through the pairing of stimuli with unpleasant outcomes.
psychologytoday.com

How Emotionally Immature Parenting Affects Our Adult Lives

Emotionally immature parenting is seen in intergenerational trauma conditioned and maintained from one generation to the next. Many times, parents with dysregulated emotions may be experiencing their own unhealed attachment trauma. Adults who had with emotionally negligent parents may have difficulty expressing vulnerable emotions and may be detached or distant.
Lord Ganesh

The Power of Vipassana Meditation: A Technique for Inner Transformation

You may have heard of Vipassana meditation, but do you know what it is and what it can do for you?. Vipassana, which means "insight meditation," is a technique that helps you to see things as they are. It's a way of looking at reality without any filters, and it can be a powerful tool for inner transformation. The purpose of Vipassana is to see the true nature of reality and to liberate yourself from the suffering caused by our delusions.
Springfield News-Leader

Share Your Christmas: Grandparents, single mom seek help providing gifts

No. 33: Grandparents, one undergoing chemotherapy, care for 7-year-old grandson For the past four years, Grandmother and Grandfather have been raising their 7-year-old grandson. Grandpa is retired, and with the “help” of his grandson, he maintains the yard and tends to house repairs. Grandmother chose to homeschool their grandson because she felt it was best for him. Recently, though, she has begun chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer. The hope is that the painful tumor pressing on...
