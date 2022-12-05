ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Handel's Messiah and LIVE from Vero Beach!

Fort Pierce - Friday December 9, 2022: This Week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, Handel’s Messiah. Dr. Michael Carter, the Minister of Music and Worship at the First Baptist Church in Vero Beach will lead the 53rd annual performance of this famous oratorio composed in 1741 by George Frideric Handel.
VERO BEACH, FL
Holiday Happenings in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Tuesday December 6, 2022: The Public Works Department has decorated the city streets and the palm trees in Marina Square with over 100,000 strands of Christmas lights for the much-anticipated Holiday Lights Spectacular, also known as the “Dancing Palms.”. The City's December Holiday Happenings include the...
FORT PIERCE, FL
'Operation Blue's Clues:' Puppy mill shut down in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a months-long investigation, deputies said they were able to shut down a puppy mill and arrest two people involved. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said an investigation was conducted against Michael Mendez, 26, and Shelby White, 25, for operating a puppy mill inside a house in Vero Beach.
VERO BEACH, FL
Missing juvenile out of Palm Beach Gardens found

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Janise was recovered. The Palm Beach Schools Police Department is searching for a missing girl from Palm Beach Gardens. Authorities say 15-year-old Janise Santos was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the campus of Palm Beach Gardens High School.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
FPUA Launches Website for New Sewer Treatment Plant

Fort Pierce - Saturday December 10, 2022: The Fort Pierce Utility Authority has launched a new website to provide customers with up updates about the Fort Pierce sewer treatment plant relocation. The website is located at: at www.SustainableSewer.net. Construction of the new sewer plant will begin in January 2023, with...
FORT PIERCE, FL
West Palm police: Man, 36, killed ‘execution-style’ outside Haverhill Road apartments

Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a West Palm Beach apartment complex. West Palm Beach Police officers found a 36-year-old Riviera Beach man shot to death in the driver’s seat of his SUV at Parkside Residences on Haverhill Road near 45th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have yet to arrest a suspect as of Dec. 7, according to Michael Jachles, the department spokesperson. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Man arrested for shooting from car changed his clothes, hid gun in laundry, deputies say

LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Things move quickly when somebody shoots from a car they're driving, and the crime scene could run for miles. Last Monday morning, Nov. 28, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies got a case and went to see a woman near Lake Park who called to say she saw “a gray Dodge Charger shooting at another vehicle, possibly a Nissan four-door, which received gunshot damage. She then advised the Charger was observed chasing the other vehicle south onto Sunrise Drive.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

