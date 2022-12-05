Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
January 2023 Vero Beach EventsKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
IRCSO Saves the Puppies!: 2 arrested in link to Operation Blue's CluesKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Gifford Shooting: "Why is no one asking more questions?"Kristin Leigh WilsonGifford, FL
Vero Beach: 3rd Annual Kris Kringle MarketKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Related
wqcs.org
Laura (Riding) Jackson Foundation Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary With - “LOL Laughing Out Loud With Carl Hiaasen”
Treasure Coast - Sunday December 11, 2022: Florida humorist Carl Hiaasen celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Laura (Riding) Jackson Foundation with “LOL Laughing Out Loud with Carl Hiaasen” on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Community Church of Vero Beach. “We are delighted to have reached this...
Boynton driver tries to beat Brightline train, is struck and killed
LAKE WORTH BEACH —A 36-year-old Boynton Beach man was killed Friday evening when his vehicle was struck by a Brightline train on Washington Avenue in Lake Worth Beach, according to police. The deceased, Layfun Moore Jr., drove his 2017 Cadillac XTS past stopped traffic and around lowered railroad arms...
wqcs.org
Handel's Messiah and LIVE from Vero Beach!
Fort Pierce - Friday December 9, 2022: This Week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, Handel’s Messiah. Dr. Michael Carter, the Minister of Music and Worship at the First Baptist Church in Vero Beach will lead the 53rd annual performance of this famous oratorio composed in 1741 by George Frideric Handel.
wqcs.org
Holiday Happenings in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce - Tuesday December 6, 2022: The Public Works Department has decorated the city streets and the palm trees in Marina Square with over 100,000 strands of Christmas lights for the much-anticipated Holiday Lights Spectacular, also known as the “Dancing Palms.”. The City's December Holiday Happenings include the...
cw34.com
Home invasion suspects from out of town charged with stealing safe that contained $736,000
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There’s a second arrest after a home invasion in which robbers stole a safe that had about $736,000 in cash. That violent incident happened more than nine months ago, back in February, near West Palm Beach. The home was south of Forest Hill Boulevard, between Jog Road and Military Trail.
WPBF News 25
Witnesses force driver to stop after deadly hit-and-run crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A bicyclist in West Palm Beach was killed Friday afternoon when he was hit by a driver that investigators said was clearly impaired. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. in the 8900 block of Okeechobee Boulevard. Investigators said the impact threw the victim...
Remains of woman found in Palm Beach Gardens canal
Police in Palm Beach Gardens said human remains were found Thursday evening, prompting an investigation.
cw34.com
'Operation Blue's Clues:' Puppy mill shut down in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a months-long investigation, deputies said they were able to shut down a puppy mill and arrest two people involved. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said an investigation was conducted against Michael Mendez, 26, and Shelby White, 25, for operating a puppy mill inside a house in Vero Beach.
13 migrants in custody after landing near Lake Worth Beach
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents are investigating a suspected "maritime smuggling event" on Palm Beach on Friday morning.
cw34.com
Missing juvenile out of Palm Beach Gardens found
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Janise was recovered. The Palm Beach Schools Police Department is searching for a missing girl from Palm Beach Gardens. Authorities say 15-year-old Janise Santos was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the campus of Palm Beach Gardens High School.
True Crime: ‘Soldier of Fortune’ gun-for-hire kills assistant city manager of West Palm Beach
Anita Spearman's killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Victim: Anita Spearman, 48, assistant city manager of West Palm Beach and a former Palm Beach Post reporter . Killers: Sean Doutre (actual killer), Richard Savage (head of hitmen ring) and Anita's husband,...
Iguana causes 'large-scale' power outage in Lake Worth Beach
The city of Lake Worth Beach tweeted late Wednesday morning that there was a large-scale outage caused by an iguana.
wqcs.org
FPUA Launches Website for New Sewer Treatment Plant
Fort Pierce - Saturday December 10, 2022: The Fort Pierce Utility Authority has launched a new website to provide customers with up updates about the Fort Pierce sewer treatment plant relocation. The website is located at: at www.SustainableSewer.net. Construction of the new sewer plant will begin in January 2023, with...
Fatal shooting near St. Mary's Medical Center leads to arrest of Riviera Beach man
WEST PALM BEACH ― A 39-year-old man is facing a charge of first-degree murder after authorities alleged that he recently shot and killed a man in West Palm Beach and then fled as police pursued him. Reginald Davilman of Riviera Beach also is facing one count of being a...
West Palm police: Man, 36, killed ‘execution-style’ outside Haverhill Road apartments
Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a West Palm Beach apartment complex. West Palm Beach Police officers found a 36-year-old Riviera Beach man shot to death in the driver’s seat of his SUV at Parkside Residences on Haverhill Road near 45th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have yet to arrest a suspect as of Dec. 7, according to Michael Jachles, the department spokesperson. ...
cw34.com
Dispute over dirt on a shirt leads to food fight, a bite on the victim's back
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This case started with one of the more interesting calls for help. A man reported a woman throwing food and bottles at him, as well as biting him. According to the arrest report, he told a Boynton Beach police officer their screaming “turned physical...
wqcs.org
School District of Indian River County Invites Stakeholders to Provide Feedback for the 2023-2024 Code of Student Conduct
Indian River County - Sunday December 11, 2022: The School District of Indian River County is inviting parents and other stakeholders to provide their feedback on the Code of Student Conduct. The Feedback Session for the 2023 – 2024 Code of Student Conduct is scheduled for January 11, 2023, from...
cw34.com
Man arrested for shooting from car changed his clothes, hid gun in laundry, deputies say
LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Things move quickly when somebody shoots from a car they're driving, and the crime scene could run for miles. Last Monday morning, Nov. 28, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies got a case and went to see a woman near Lake Park who called to say she saw “a gray Dodge Charger shooting at another vehicle, possibly a Nissan four-door, which received gunshot damage. She then advised the Charger was observed chasing the other vehicle south onto Sunrise Drive.”
Man shot and killed execution-style in West Palm Beach, police say
A man was shot and killed execution-style inside a vehicle Tuesday night in West Palm Beach, police said.
cw34.com
Bank branches team up to catch couple using fake license to cash bad check, deputy says
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Good communication between bank branches led to a big bust: two people suspected of trying to use a fake driver's license to steal thousands, and one of them may have done something similar last spring. The manager of a bank west of Boca Raton...
Comments / 0