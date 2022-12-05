ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, OK

Comments / 0

Related
Clinton Daily News

Barry C. Robinson

A celebration of life for Barry C. Robinson, 72, former Clinton, OK resident and now of Cape Girardeau, MO, will be held Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 10:00 am, at the Kiesau Memorial Chapel in Clinton. Barry was born in Clinton, OK on May 1, 1950, to Corwen and Billie...
CLINTON, OK
Clinton Daily News

Garland “Tuffy” Howell

A Graveside Service for Garland “Tuffy” Howell 93, Custer County Educator and Farmer will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in the Fairview Cemetery in Putnam, OK officiated by Rev. Dean Brookshire and under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. There will be a book...
PUTNAM, OK
Clinton Daily News

Joe Bingenheimer

94, of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the First Baptist Church. He died Dec. 8, 2022. Services are under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.
CLINTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy