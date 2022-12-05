ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

'Tár,' 'Everything Everywhere' tie for LA critics' top award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Todd Field's symphonic backstage drama “Tár" and the existential comedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once” tied for top honors with the Los Angeles Film Critics Association in awards announced Sunday. The critics group opted to split its best film award between...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Steven Spielberg Tells Martin Scorsese Why A Very Private Director Made ‘The Fabelmans’, And How Laura Dern Convinced David Lynch To Play John Ford

“I’ve been very private about my private life, and I’ve never gone public with my private life until now,” Steven Spielberg said Sunday. It was the existential threat of the Covid pandemic at its most lethal back in 2020 that nudged his very personal family story to the big screen. “What I thought was that if I had to make one more movie, if I had to tell one more story, what would that story be? And that’s why I decided to put this into production,” he told Martin Scorsese at a Q&A after an NYC screening of The Fabelmans...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

Imagine Dragons, Black Keys, Jimmy Eat World and More Welcome Back KROQ’s ‘Almost Acoustic Christmas’

There’s something to be said about Christmas radio shows that pop up across the country every December. More traditional music festivals have their perks, and definitely the headliners, but KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas has the hits. Each set is jam-packed with songs the crowd will inevitably sing along to, even if they didn’t realize how many songs they actually know — a stark contrast to waiting for that one TikTok chorus and then losing interest. And a station like KROQ has decades of hits, and the artists behind them, at their disposal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

How Kelli Giddish’s Amanda Rollins Was Written Off ‘Law & Order: SVU’

SPOILER ALERT: This story includes discussion of major plot points from the Dec. 8 “Law & Order: SVU” episode on NBC. Kelli Giddish has officially left “Law & Order: SVU.” During Thursday night’s winter finale, Giddish’s Detective Rollins decided to leave her job with the unit for a teaching gig at Fordham.

Comments / 0

Community Policy