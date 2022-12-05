Roswell's Nykahi Davenport is voted SBLive Georgia Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Roswell's Nykahi Davenport, the winner of SBLive Georgia's Athlete of Week award as voted by Georgia high school sports fans.

Davenport received 44.46% after rushing for 225 yards on 22 carries and scoring three touchdowns. He has rushed for at least 100 yards in every game this season.

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivega.

Here are all the other athletes that were nominated for Nov. 21-25:

Jekail Middlebrook, Langston Hughes Football : Langston Hughes controlled the game through the ground and the air and the ground game’s dominance was in big part to Middlebrook’s performance. He had 19 carries for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

Megan Reed, Etowah Girls Basketball : Reed went off versus Dalton. She had a near triple-double with 18 points, nine boards, and eight blocks.

Marley Washington, Mount Pisgah Wrestling : Washington continued to show his dominance as he reached his 100th career varsity win.

Will Lipsitz, Johns Creek Wrestling : Lipsitz went 4-0 at the Turkey Scramble and claimed first place in the tournament.

Ari Dyson, Luella Girls Basketball : Luella took down American Heritage and Dyson had a great game. She finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Jaden Barnes, Langston Hughes Football : Barnes went off in the win over Woodward Academy, he caught eight passes for 217 yards and a touchdown.

Ella Dotson, Murray County Girls Basketball : Murray County had a huge blowout win over Heritage and Dotson pitched in with 20 points and five assists.

Ryan Taleb, Houston County Football : Taleb has been unbelievable in this year’s playoffs. He had another dominant performance in the win over North Atlanta with 37 carries for 286 yards and three touchdowns.

Caylie Long, Hillgrove Girls Basketball: Long had her second double-double versus North Forsyth with 16 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks and steals.

Julian Lewis, Carrollton Football : The freshman continues to impress on a weekly basis. He threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns to knock off Walton, who just beat Buford the week before.

Taliah Grier, Central-Macon Girls Basketball : Grier scored a game-high 23 points and added two rebounds and two steals versus Griffin.

Janaye Walker, Baldwin Girls Basketball : Walker had a nice double-double versus Grayson, ending the game with 14 points, 16 rebounds and two steals.

Bryce Hicks, Carrollton Football : Hicks ran the ball tough versus Walton, he finished the game with 90 yards and three touchdowns.

Josh Denson, North Paulding Wrestling : Denson had the great accomplishment of reaching 100 wins in his high school career last week.

Carrington Wilson, Stockbridge Girls Basketball : Although Stockbridge took the loss versus McEachern, Wilson did her part. She scored 22 of the teams 30 points and added eight rebounds.

Jania Akins, Norcross Girls Basketball : Norcross defeated Grayson, with big help from Akins 27 points.

Jack Garret, Blessed Trinity Wrestling : Garrett went 5-0 at the Hillgrove Duals.

Taeo Todd, Troup County Football : The dynamic quarterback did what he has been doing all season. On one end he threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns, while also having 20 carries for 105 yards and two more touchdowns to defeat Holy Innocents Episcopal.

Jontavis Curry, Thomson Football : The Senior running back only had 11 carries but finished with 100 yards and three touchdowns to take down South Atlanta.

TJ Harvison, Bowdon Football : Harvison had over 120 total yards and three rushing touchdowns to help Bowdon take down Early County.

Malachi Banks, Schley County Football : Banks is going hard in his senior campaign, he was the bell cow, carrying the ball 20 times for 157 yards and three touchdowns.

Germivy Tucker, Johnson County Football : Tucker is looking to single handedly take Johnson County to a state championship. On Friday he ran 29 times for 182 yards and scored five of the team’s six touchdowns.

Dae’Jeaun Dennis, Ware County Football : Dennis literally carried Ware County to a 35-0 win over Calhoun. He scored all five touchdowns on the ground for the Gators.

Kristina Peach, North Hall Girls Basketball : Peach led North Hall to a victory over Bank County. She led all players with 23 points and was great defensively with six steals.

Paul Gamble, Cartersville Football : Gamble had a big night for the Hurricanes. He scored five touchdowns, three on the ground and two through the air to help Cartersville defeat Coffee 56-28.

Daniel Barber, Warner Robins Football : Barber knocked down the game-winning 31-yard field goal in overtime to send Warner Robins to its sixth straight semi-finals.

Albert Butler, McEachern Wrestling : Butler went undefeated at the Hill Grove Hawks team duals.

Tatum Brown, Grayson Girls Basketball : Brown scored a game-high 25 points in a thriller that led to a win over Baldwin.

Brooke Suttle, Campbell Girls Basketball : Suttle had a monster performance, with 20 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals.Cole Williams, South Forsyth Wrestling: Williams went 5-0 at the Wolverine duals at West.