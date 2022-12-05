AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday night the Austin City Council voted 7-4 to increase the average customer's electric bill by about $9. Austin Energy customers will see their monthly bills go up starting in 2023. This is the second rate hike passed by the city council this fall. The first one took effect in November. That $15 increase is called the pass-through charge and allowed Austin Energy to pass on to customers the costs of paying off debt, keeping plants up and running, and paying for fuel. Thursday’s vote was for an increase in the base rate.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO