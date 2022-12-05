ATLANTA (AP) — A.J. Griffin hit a 6-footer on an alley-oop pass at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 123-122 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night. DeMar DeRozan sank three free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining in overtime to finish with 33 points as it appeared the Bulls had the game wrapped up. But Griffin took sideline alley-oop pass from Jalen Johnson and scored on a turnaround jumper with Derrick Jones Jr. defending for the win. It was Griffin’s second overtime buzzer-beater in his rookie season, the first coming in a 124-122 win over Toronto on Nov. 19. “The same thing was going through my head,” Griffin said after scoring 17 points. “Just how fast it happens. I think coach drew up a great play and J.J. made a great pass.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO