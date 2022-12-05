Read full article on original website
Related
49ers’ Greenlaw Asks Tom Brady to Sign Football He Intercepted
“I was always told if you don’t ask, you’ll never know.”
Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson exits in first half with hip injury
Miami running back Jeff Wilson, shaken up after a 20-yard run in the first half, was ruled out of the Dolphins' game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night with a hip injury.
Source: Auburn adding Philip Montgomery, Ron Roberts to staff
Hugh Freeze is hiring Philip Montgomery and Ron Roberts as Auburn's new offensive and defensive coordinators.
Costly Jets gaffes add up in loss to Bills
ORCHARD PARK — There were a number of reasons the Jets lost to the Bills, 20-12, on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. But there were two plays that stood out as the biggest reasons — an ill-timed encroachment penalty on linebacker C.J. Mosley on a Bills fourth down that kept a scoring drive alive late in the first half and a fumble by running back Michael Carter late in the game. The Mosley penalty came on a Buffalo fourth-and-1 from its own 39-yard line just inside the two-minute warning in a scoreless game. With Buffalo tight end Dawson Knox looking like he was going...
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79
Paul Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams and LeBron James' first coach in the league, has died at the age of 79
Clayton News Daily
Chiefs' Travis Kelce fastest TE to reach 10,000 career receiving yards
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce became the quickest tight end to reach 10,000 career receiving yards, reaching the mark in his 140th career game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Kelce caught a 37-yard pass in the first quarter to achieve the milestone. He is just the fifth...
Clayton News Daily
Trevor Lawrence lifts Jaguars past Titans 36-22
Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth Sunday as the Jacksonville Jaguars kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 36-22 victory over the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans at Nashville, Tenn. Lawrence completed 30 of 42 passes for a career-high 368 yards, finding tight end Evan...
Clayton News Daily
Eagles secure playoff berth with rout of Giants
Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another TD, Miles Sanders ran for two scores, and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the host New York Giants 48-22 Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The league-leading Eagles (12-1) clinched a playoff berth after Hurts was 21 of 31 for 217...
Clayton News Daily
After defensive first half, Bills overcome Jets 20-12
Josh Allen went 16-of-27 passing for 147 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for 47 yards with a touchdown on nine carries, to lead the Buffalo Bills to a 20-12 home victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Mike White went 27-of-44 passing for 268 yards in the...
Clayton News Daily
Cowboys defeat Texans on late TD
Dak Prescott threw for 284 yards and a touchdown and led a 98-yard touchdown drive in the final minutes to pace the host Dallas Cowboys to a 27-23, come-from-behind win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in Arlington, Texas. Prescott's late heroics -- he was 6 for 7 on the...
Clayton News Daily
Nets Without Eight Players, Including KD, Irving vs. Pacers
View the original article to see embedded media. After a slew of injuries ravaged the Nets lineup in recent weeks, the team announced a startling list of inactives ahead of Saturday’s road game against the Pacers. Instead of headlining the marquee in Indiana, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben...
Clayton News Daily
Browns’ Myles Garrett Reacts to Baker Mayfield’s Rams Rally
Baker Mayfield’s comeback win in his first game with the Rams on Thursday night caught the eyes of many throughout the NFL. But one of his former teammates was not shocked by Mayfield’s heroics. Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett explained how he found out about the Rams’ comeback...
Clayton News Daily
Ravens outlast Steelers on the ground 16-14
J.K. Dobbins rushed for a season-high 120 yards and a touchdown to lead the visiting Baltimore Ravens to a 16-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon. Dobbins carried the ball 15 times to headline a Ravens offense that racked up 215 yards on the ground. Justin Tucker added three field goals, including a 30-yarder with 3:19 left to play that put the finishing touches on the victory for Baltimore (9-4).
Clayton News Daily
Brock Purdy hopes to steady 49ers against Tom Brady's Bucs
The quarterback regarded as the greatest of all time will square off against "Mr. Irrelevant" on Sunday when Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit rookie Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. On one hand is Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, three-time NFL MVP...
Clayton News Daily
Chiefs defeat Broncos for 14th straight time
Patrick Mahomes was 28-for-42 passing for 352 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions, Jerick McKinnon had seven catches for 112 yards and two scores and the visiting Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 34-28 on Sunday. JuJu Smith-Schuster had 74 yards and one touchdown on nine receptions for Kansas...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Witten Targeted to Replace Dilfer at Prep School
View the original article to see embedded media. After losing Trent Dilfer to the University of UAB, Lipscomb Academy in Nashville is looking at another former NFL player as his replacement. John Brice of Footballscoop reports Lipscomb is targeting Jason Witten as the team’s next coach. The move isn’t...
Brittney Griner does light basketball workout, first move is a dunk
Brittney Griner picked up a basketball Sunday for the first time in almost 10 months, her agent told ESPN. Her first act was a dunk.
Griffin wins game at OT buzzer, Hawks hold off Bulls 123-122
ATLANTA (AP) — A.J. Griffin hit a 6-footer on an alley-oop pass at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 123-122 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night. DeMar DeRozan sank three free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining in overtime to finish with 33 points as it appeared the Bulls had the game wrapped up. But Griffin took sideline alley-oop pass from Jalen Johnson and scored on a turnaround jumper with Derrick Jones Jr. defending for the win. It was Griffin’s second overtime buzzer-beater in his rookie season, the first coming in a 124-122 win over Toronto on Nov. 19. “The same thing was going through my head,” Griffin said after scoring 17 points. “Just how fast it happens. I think coach drew up a great play and J.J. made a great pass.
Jalen Green scores 30 points, Rockets beat Bucks 97-92
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green had 30 points and seven rebounds, Kevin Porter Jr. added 18 points and seven assists and the Houston Rockets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 97-92 on Sunday night to extend their home-winning streak to four games. Houston was coached by assistant coach John Lucas with head coach Stephen Silas away from the team following the death of father and long-time NBA player and coach Paul Silas. “That’s for Coach,” Lucas said. “That one’s for him.” Green was 12 of 21 shooting, including 3 of 6 on 3-pointers.
Clayton News Daily
Pacers’ Jalen Smith Admits Pacers ‘Disrespected’ Shorthanded Nets
View the original article to see embedded media. The Nets had one of the best wins of the young NBA season on Saturday, beating the Pacers 136-133 despite being without eight players. That list included Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, all of whom missed the game while managing injuries and workload.
Comments / 0