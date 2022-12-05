ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask the Doctors: New guidelines for weight-loss surgery issued after more than 30 years

By ABC7 News
 6 days ago
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — In October, the National Institutes of Health’s 31-year-old guidelines for weight loss surgery were revised. The new guidelines expand patient eligibility for weight loss surgery.

Dr. Moses Shieh treats patients at Surgical Healing Arts Center with a broad range of bariatric, laparoscopic, and general surgery, giving patients tools to enhance their lives and health through comprehensive weight management.

Dr. Shieh joined More in the Morning on Monday to talk about the new guidelines for weight-loss surgery issued after more than 30 years

For more information, please watch the video above.

