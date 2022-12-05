ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

10 places to get a gallon of gas for under $2.50 in Colorado

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b0V7m_0jXv6o8z00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Gas prices are dropping , which is good news for holiday travel.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.12, which is 28 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.40.

One year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was also $3.40.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel
Current Avg. $3.124 $3.468 $3.765 $4.742
Yesterday Avg. $3.140 $3.489 $3.780 $4.766
Week Ago Avg. $3.264 $3.599 $3.897 $4.884
Month Ago Avg. $3.517 $3.860 $4.151 $5.111
Year Ago Avg. $3.408 $3.741 $4.028 $3.430
AAA, 12/5/22

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in our state as of 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to Gas Buddy :

  1. Kum & Go – Denver: $2.09
  2. Conoco & Alta Convenience – Divide: $2.23
  3. Phillips 66 – Longmont: $2.29
  4. Circle K – Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $2.36
  5. Sinclair – Evans: $2.37
  6. QuikTrip – Firestone: $2.42
  7. Costco – Thornton: $2.43
  8. Circle K – Longmont (Firestone Blvd.): $2.43
  9. Murphy Express – Longmont: $2.43
  10. King Soopers- Firestone: $2.43

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.09.

94.3 The X

A Road in Colorado is Full of Gnome Figurines

As kids, we undoubtedly were exposed to a little classic Disney movie by the name of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and if we were young enough, maybe even thought that something like that could happen in real life. A child's mind can wander to a magical place filled...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver-area restaurant workers stunned by "Shock and Claus" tips

When Claudia Lopez arrived for her job as a waitress Thursday at the Stone Creek Cafe in Englewood, she had no idea what she was in for. It was a busier morning than most, as a group of 22 friends took up most of the small restaurant, ordering eggs and hash browns, coffee and juice.But the group had a secret agenda."The idea is to celebrate hard-working people in the community," said one of the organizers, Dudley Morton.So when the friends were done eating, each of them left a $100 tip, leaving Claudia and the rest of the restaurant workers shocked...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

Children’s medical equipment damaged on Frontier flight

A Castle Rock couple with two disabled children told FOX31 they were heartbroken to discover expensive medical equipment was damaged after their flight on Frontier Airlines. Shaul Turner reports. Children’s medical equipment damaged on Frontier …. A Castle Rock couple with two disabled children told FOX31 they were heartbroken...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Colorado utility company offers energy saving tips for winter

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - As we approach winter in Colorado, residents will be using more power to warm up their homes which means higher energy bills are almost unavoidable. Black Hills Energy, which serves Pueblo and Cañon City, is offering some free and easy ways people can cut their costs down significantly while still living comfortably through the winter.
PUEBLO, CO
KDVR.com

Where wolves could be released in Colorado

Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. Voters approved the reintroduction of wolves to Colorado in 2020. Evan Kruegel reports. FOX31's Courtney Fromm visited the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children where a toy drive was held on Saturday. FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive...
COLORADO STATE
Craig Daily Press

Big Pivots: Enough power in a heat wave in 2025? State officials wonder

It got hot last summer across Colorado. Denver had 67 days of temperature that hit 90 and above, the third most in a century and a half of thermometer-watching. What if it got much hotter, say 115 degrees for several days? And instead of being relatively isolated, like the Pacific Northwest oven in June 2021, this heat dome caused air conditioners from Sacramento to El Paso to Colorado Springs to work overtime?
COLORADO STATE
