10 places to get a gallon of gas for under $2.50 in Colorado
DENVER ( KDVR ) — Gas prices are dropping , which is good news for holiday travel.
The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.12, which is 28 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.40.
One year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was also $3.40.
|Date/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.124
|$3.468
|$3.765
|$4.742
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.140
|$3.489
|$3.780
|$4.766
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.264
|$3.599
|$3.897
|$4.884
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.517
|$3.860
|$4.151
|$5.111
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.408
|$3.741
|$4.028
|$3.430
Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in our state as of 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to Gas Buddy :
- Kum & Go – Denver: $2.09
- Conoco & Alta Convenience – Divide: $2.23
- Phillips 66 – Longmont: $2.29
- Circle K – Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $2.36
- Sinclair – Evans: $2.37
- QuikTrip – Firestone: $2.42
- Costco – Thornton: $2.43
- Circle K – Longmont (Firestone Blvd.): $2.43
- Murphy Express – Longmont: $2.43
- King Soopers- Firestone: $2.43
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.09.
