ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

SC Department of Revenue issues first set of Tax Rebates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Department of Revenue (SCDOR) says it has finished issuing more than a million rebates from returns filed before an October deadline. The Department said on Wednesday that over $942 million worth of rebates had been issued over a span of four weeks as part of a series of rebates. The rebates were issued to eligible taxpayers who filed returns by October 17.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) — The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal Outreach Church on North Royal Tower Drive this Saturday. The anonymous roundup was spearheaded by 12 officers of the Irmo Police Department (IPD) to remove excess firearms from entering the wrong hands.
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Ritedose Corp. investing $81M towards warehouse and job expansion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A locally owned and operated pharmaceutical company announced plans to expand operations following approval from the county council on Tuesday. The Ritedose Corporation in northeast Columbia formally announced plans to invest $81 million towards infrastructure expansion, creating 94 new jobs in the process. “The products that...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo gun buy back

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday.
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Death at Alvin S Glenn identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A death at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center was identified Friday. Richland County Coroner identified the deceased as James W. Mitchell, 38, of Columbia. His body was discovered at on Dec. 7, 2022. A representative for the jail confirmed an investigation is underway. Notice a...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Earthquake felt in Kershaw County Friday evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Emergency Management reports an earthquake was felt in Kershaw County early Friday evening. Officials with the United States Geological Survey state a magnitude 1.72 earthquake happened 4.6 miles east of Elgin at 7:48 p.m. on December 9. For more information on the South...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Groundbreaking on traffic improvement project at busy intersection in downtown traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One of Columbia’s busiest intersections is about to get an overhaul to keep traffic moving. Richland County transportation leaders broke ground on the project today at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Bull Street. The improvements are a part of a long list of traffic projects included in the penny program voted on by residents back in 2012.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

SHERIFF: Missing five-year-old Aspen Jeter found safe

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference earlier today with an update on the case of 5-year-old Aspen Jeter. Previously, Aspen was not seen by her family since her mother, Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg County on Thanksgiving day. The...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia neighborhood catches burglaries on cam

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia neighbors caught burglaries of their homes on camera and are hoping to get the word out. Both burglaries happened in the Cross Hill neighborhood, near Kilbourne Road and Fort Jackson Boulevard. The homeowners independently told WIS their homes were targeted during the dinner hour...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy