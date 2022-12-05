Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Related
WIS-TV
Columbia Police Department Chief resigns from major city Chief of Police process
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn his name from the St. Louis, Missouri Chief of Police process. Officials in contact with Kelly that after consultation with his family and trusted advisors, Kelly realized that there is much work still to be done in Columbia.
wach.com
SC Department of Revenue issues first set of Tax Rebates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Department of Revenue (SCDOR) says it has finished issuing more than a million rebates from returns filed before an October deadline. The Department said on Wednesday that over $942 million worth of rebates had been issued over a span of four weeks as part of a series of rebates. The rebates were issued to eligible taxpayers who filed returns by October 17.
WIS-TV
Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) — The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal Outreach Church on North Royal Tower Drive this Saturday. The anonymous roundup was spearheaded by 12 officers of the Irmo Police Department (IPD) to remove excess firearms from entering the wrong hands.
WIS-TV
‘We wanted it to be very overt:’ Columbia Police installs 50+ security cameras throughout the city
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has installed at least 50 new security cameras at various busy intersections and business districts throughout the capital city since September. According to Inspector Johnny Sellers with the Columbia Police, these cameras will help the department respond to crimes more efficiently. “As...
WIS-TV
SC’s recidivism rate is the country’s lowest, but it’s even lower for inmate graduates of this program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During a ceremony at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia on Friday, a group of four inmates harmonized a hymn with the repeated line, “I can’t even walk without you holding my hand.”. That afternoon, 14 of those inmates took their next steps on the...
WIS-TV
Ritedose Corp. investing $81M towards warehouse and job expansion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A locally owned and operated pharmaceutical company announced plans to expand operations following approval from the county council on Tuesday. The Ritedose Corporation in northeast Columbia formally announced plans to invest $81 million towards infrastructure expansion, creating 94 new jobs in the process. “The products that...
FBI investigating shots fired near Midlands Hydro Plant
The FBI and other agencies are investigating reports of gunfire Wednesday night, near the Wateree Hydro Station near Ridgeway, just northeast of Columbia.
WIS-TV
Irmo gun buy back
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday.
Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
Inmate death at Richland County jail confirmed; Officials address concerns
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office said an inmate has died at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. The death was confirmed to News19 on Thursday afternoon and, according to a county spokesperson, is under investigation. No details regarding the cause or manner of death have...
WIS-TV
City officials believe former Columbia car wash could help solve Five Points flooding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is considering utilizing the former site of the historic Constan Car Wash on Gervais Street to help alleviate flooding issues in Five Points. The city is currently in discussions to purchase the property, according to Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall. The car...
WIS-TV
Death at Alvin S Glenn identified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A death at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center was identified Friday. Richland County Coroner identified the deceased as James W. Mitchell, 38, of Columbia. His body was discovered at on Dec. 7, 2022. A representative for the jail confirmed an investigation is underway. Notice a...
WIS-TV
Earthquake felt in Kershaw County Friday evening
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Emergency Management reports an earthquake was felt in Kershaw County early Friday evening. Officials with the United States Geological Survey state a magnitude 1.72 earthquake happened 4.6 miles east of Elgin at 7:48 p.m. on December 9. For more information on the South...
WIS-TV
Groundbreaking on traffic improvement project at busy intersection in downtown traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One of Columbia’s busiest intersections is about to get an overhaul to keep traffic moving. Richland County transportation leaders broke ground on the project today at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Bull Street. The improvements are a part of a long list of traffic projects included in the penny program voted on by residents back in 2012.
WIS-TV
Newberry County man charged with 10 counts of human trafficking, possession of a firearm, and other offenses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A grand jury has charged a Newberry County man with multiple charges including felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, human trafficking conspiracy, multiple counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, & coercion, multiple counts of witness tampering. Officials said Eric “E Dolla” Jones has...
WIS-TV
SHERIFF: Missing five-year-old Aspen Jeter found safe
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference earlier today with an update on the case of 5-year-old Aspen Jeter. Previously, Aspen was not seen by her family since her mother, Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg County on Thanksgiving day. The...
Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
WIS-TV
WIS Deep Dive: Where are South Carolina’s 80,000 ‘missing’ workers?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Up to 80,000 workers are ‘missing’ in South Carolina’s economy according to Dr. Joey Von Nessen. He holds a Ph.D. in economics and was one of the speakers Tuesday at USC’s 42nd 2022 Economic Outlook Conference. He said roughly 60% of these...
WIS-TV
Columbia neighborhood catches burglaries on cam
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia neighbors caught burglaries of their homes on camera and are hoping to get the word out. Both burglaries happened in the Cross Hill neighborhood, near Kilbourne Road and Fort Jackson Boulevard. The homeowners independently told WIS their homes were targeted during the dinner hour...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man steals lottery tickets from his job, tries to cash them in at different store, SLED says
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man is accused of stealing lottery tickets from his job and then trying to cash them in at another store. Tyrik Adonte Corley, 24, of Columbia, South Carolina, is charged with intent to defraud, counterfeit lottery tickets. The South Carolina Law Enforcement...
Comments / 3