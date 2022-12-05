ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Metro News

WVSSAC crowns cheerleading state champions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia crowned three new cheerleading state champions Saturday in competition held at the Cam Henderson Center at Marshall University. The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission crowned Jefferson High with the Class AAA title, the Lincoln High cheer squad from Harrison County won the Class AA crown while Tug Valley took home the championship in Class A.
Metro News

Pro wrestler from W.Va. to make his last match in Charleston this weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –– A West Virginia native who gained acclaim in the WWE will be back in his native state this weekend to compete in what may be his final match ever. Jamie Noble is originally from Hanover, W.Va.. The Wyoming County native competed for 20 years with the professional wrestling circuit and today is still on the payroll with the WWE.
