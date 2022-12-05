Read full article on original website
Morgantown opens state title defense with win over Washington
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Highlights from Morgantown’s 97-22 win over Washington in the BFS Tipoff Classic at University High School. (Highlights by Teran Malone)
Fairmont Senior begins Class AAA title defense with 58-46 win over Logan
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Zycheus Dobbs scored a game-high 21 points as Fairmont Senior won the opening game of their Class AAA state title defense, 58-46 over Logan Saturday afternoon at the 201st Fairmont Senior Fieldhouse. The Polar Bears trailed for less than a minute in the second quarter and...
WVSSAC crowns cheerleading state champions
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia crowned three new cheerleading state champions Saturday in competition held at the Cam Henderson Center at Marshall University. The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission crowned Jefferson High with the Class AAA title, the Lincoln High cheer squad from Harrison County won the Class AA crown while Tug Valley took home the championship in Class A.
Blackburn leads Wyoming East past Ritchie County, 62-42
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Highlights from Wyoming East’s 62-42 win over Ritchie County in the Vision Homes Invitational at Trinity Christian School.
Charleston Catholic erases 16-point halftime deficit, defeats Trinity at the buzzer
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Highlights from Charleston Catholic’s 48-47 win over Trinity in the Vision Homes Invitational.
Pro wrestler from W.Va. to make his last match in Charleston this weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va. –– A West Virginia native who gained acclaim in the WWE will be back in his native state this weekend to compete in what may be his final match ever. Jamie Noble is originally from Hanover, W.Va.. The Wyoming County native competed for 20 years with the professional wrestling circuit and today is still on the payroll with the WWE.
No. 7 Tennessee holds off No. 13 Maryland
Zakai Zeigler came off the bench to score 12 points and No. 7 Tennessee jumped out to an early lead
Baird leads Webster County past Ravenswood, 50-42
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Highlights from Webster County’s 50-42 win over Ravenswood in the Vision Homes Invitational at Trinity Christian School.
Summers County withstands a furious Frankfort rally, 71-66
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Highlights from Summers County’s 71-66 win over Frankfort in the Vision Homes Invitational at Trinity Christian School.
