CNN — Eva Kaili, one of the European Parliament's vice presidents, has been expelled by her political party in Greece amid a corruption probe. The Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK), one of Greece's main opposition parties, said in a statement Friday: "Following the latest developments and the investigation by Belgian authorities into corruption of European officials, MEP Eva Kaili is expelled from PASOK-Movement of change by decision of President Nikos Androulakis."

1 DAY AGO