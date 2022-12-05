Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 292 of the invasion
Ukraine attacks barracks in Russian-occupied city of Melitopol; emergency crews work to ease power shortages across Ukraine after Russian attacks
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
CNN — Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer." Bout, nicknamed the "Merchant of Death" by his accusers, was released Thursday...
Russian Nobel Peace laureate slams Putin's 'insane and criminal war' on Ukraine
CNN — Russian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Yan Rachinsky blasted President Vladimir Putin's "insane and criminal" war on Ukraine in his acceptance speech in the Norwegian capital Oslo on Saturday. Rachinsky, from Russia's human rights organization Memorial, claimed resistance to Russia is known as "fascism" under Putin, adding this...
Russia pardoned Zambian prisoner 'to join military operation in Ukraine,' says minister
CNN — Russia pardoned a Zambian prisoner so that they could be deployed to Ukraine, where they died fighting for the Wagner mercenary unit, Zambia's foreign affairs minister said Friday. Zambian national Nathan Lemekhani Nyirenda was "pardoned on 23rd August, 2022 in order to join the military operation, in...
Putin floats possibility that Russia may abandon 'no first use' nuclear doctrine
CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin, for the second time this week, floated the possibility that Russia may formally change its military doctrine of not being the first to use nuclear weapons in a conflict, days after he warned of the "increasing" threat of nuclear war. "They (the US)...
'Who started it?' Putin sips champagne as he defends assault on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure
CNN — President Vladimir Putin made rare public comments specifically addressing the Russian military's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure Thursday, while clutching a glass of champagne at a Kremlin reception. Speaking after an awards ceremony for "Heroes of Russia," he addressed the group of soldiers receiving the awards. He...
European Parliament vice president expelled by party amid corruption probe involving Gulf nation
CNN — Eva Kaili, one of the European Parliament's vice presidents, has been expelled by her political party in Greece amid a corruption probe. The Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK), one of Greece's main opposition parties, said in a statement Friday: "Following the latest developments and the investigation by Belgian authorities into corruption of European officials, MEP Eva Kaili is expelled from PASOK-Movement of change by decision of President Nikos Androulakis."
Saudi Arabia and China will align on everything from security to oil, but agree not to interfere on domestic issues
CNN — China and Saudi Arabia expressed aligned policies on a range of areas from security to oil in a joint statement Friday, adding they will support each other while not interfering in each other's internal affairs. The agreement comes during the Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the...
Ukraine keeps patching up its power grid. But Russia's barrage could force more Ukrainians to flee as winter bites
CNN — What Russia cannot win on the battlefield, it is seeking to win by casting Ukrainian cities into the dark and cold as a long winter sets in. The result is a grinding battle of attrition: Barrages of Russian missiles fly across Ukraine, and Ukrainian power engineers work for days in freezing temperatures to restore power.
Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine; Bakhmut 'destroyed'
KYIV, UKRAINE — Russian forces have turned the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut into ruins, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, while Ukraine's military on Saturday reported missile, rocket and air strikes in multiple parts of the country that Moscow is trying to conquer after months of resistance. The latest battles...
5 key takeaways from Xi's trip to Saudi Arabia
CNN — Years of progressing ties between oil-wealthy Saudi Arabia and China, an economic giant in the east, this week culminated in a multiple-day state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Riyadh, where a number of agreements and summits heralded a "new era" of Chinese-Arab partnership. Xi, who...
More than 60 ancient Roman-era graves were discovered in Gaza
Hamas authorities in the Gaza Strip announced the discovery of over 60 tombs in an ancient burial site dating back to the Roman era.
To advance women’s wellbeing, look to the states
We are facing an alarming deterioration of women’s fundamental rights at the national level. The Supreme Court’s decision to dismantle the constitutional right to an abortion only draws the absence of core federal protections, including paid family leave, fair pay, and pregnancy accommodations into starker view. This trend reflects a simple reality: women’s autonomy and…
Jan. 6 Committee hearings declared 'most important TV of the year' by the New York Times
New York Times TV critic called the January 6 Committee hearings some of the best television of this year, praising the hearings as the "show of the summer."
UK approves first coal mine in decades, sparking anger among environmentalists as energy costs soar
The U.K.'s Conservative government has, for the first time in 30 years, approved a coal mine, stoking anger among environmentalists.
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing
The announcement Sunday that a Libyan man suspected in the 1988 bombing of a passenger jet has been taken into U.S. custody put the spotlight back on the notorious terrorist attack and longstanding efforts to pursue those responsible. The suspect, Abu Agila Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, is accused of building the...
Ukraine launches missile attack on Russian-occupied Melitopol, explosions reported in Donetsk and Crimea
CNN — Multiple explosions have been reported in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine, in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and in annexed Crimea -- including at a Russian military barracks. The explosions in Melitopol came amid reports from officials on both sides that Ukraine had launched...
A trash heap 62 meters high shows the scale of India's climate challenge
CNN — At the Bhalswa landfill in northwest Delhi, a steady flow of jeeps zigzag up the trash heap to dump more garbage on a pile now over 62 meters (203 feet) high. Fires caused by heat and methane gas sporadically break out -- the Delhi Fire Service Department has responded to 14 fires so far this year -- and some deep beneath the pile can smolder for weeks or months, while men, women and children work nearby, sifting through the rubbish to find items to sell.
