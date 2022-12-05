ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
WRAL

Russian Nobel Peace laureate slams Putin's 'insane and criminal war' on Ukraine

CNN — Russian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Yan Rachinsky blasted President Vladimir Putin's "insane and criminal" war on Ukraine in his acceptance speech in the Norwegian capital Oslo on Saturday. Rachinsky, from Russia's human rights organization Memorial, claimed resistance to Russia is known as "fascism" under Putin, adding this...
WRAL

Putin floats possibility that Russia may abandon 'no first use' nuclear doctrine

CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin, for the second time this week, floated the possibility that Russia may formally change its military doctrine of not being the first to use nuclear weapons in a conflict, days after he warned of the "increasing" threat of nuclear war. "They (the US)...
WRAL

European Parliament vice president expelled by party amid corruption probe involving Gulf nation

CNN — Eva Kaili, one of the European Parliament's vice presidents, has been expelled by her political party in Greece amid a corruption probe. The Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK), one of Greece's main opposition parties, said in a statement Friday: "Following the latest developments and the investigation by Belgian authorities into corruption of European officials, MEP Eva Kaili is expelled from PASOK-Movement of change by decision of President Nikos Androulakis."
WRAL

Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine; Bakhmut 'destroyed'

KYIV, UKRAINE — Russian forces have turned the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut into ruins, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, while Ukraine's military on Saturday reported missile, rocket and air strikes in multiple parts of the country that Moscow is trying to conquer after months of resistance. The latest battles...
WASHINGTON STATE
WRAL

5 key takeaways from Xi's trip to Saudi Arabia

CNN — Years of progressing ties between oil-wealthy Saudi Arabia and China, an economic giant in the east, this week culminated in a multiple-day state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Riyadh, where a number of agreements and summits heralded a "new era" of Chinese-Arab partnership. Xi, who...
The Hill

To advance women’s wellbeing, look to the states

We are facing an alarming deterioration of women’s fundamental rights at the national level. The Supreme Court’s decision to dismantle the constitutional right to an abortion only draws the absence of core federal protections, including paid family leave, fair pay, and pregnancy accommodations into starker view. This trend reflects a simple reality: women’s autonomy and…
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL

With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing

The announcement Sunday that a Libyan man suspected in the 1988 bombing of a passenger jet has been taken into U.S. custody put the spotlight back on the notorious terrorist attack and longstanding efforts to pursue those responsible. The suspect, Abu Agila Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, is accused of building the...
WRAL

A trash heap 62 meters high shows the scale of India's climate challenge

CNN — At the Bhalswa landfill in northwest Delhi, a steady flow of jeeps zigzag up the trash heap to dump more garbage on a pile now over 62 meters (203 feet) high. Fires caused by heat and methane gas sporadically break out -- the Delhi Fire Service Department has responded to 14 fires so far this year -- and some deep beneath the pile can smolder for weeks or months, while men, women and children work nearby, sifting through the rubbish to find items to sell.

