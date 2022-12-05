National Transfer Tracker: notable names as the football portal opens on December 5

Hello! It’s transfer portal season for the 2022-2023 college football offseason.

The new transfer portal window officially opens Monday, and that hasn’t stopped players from announcing their plans to leave their schools ahead of the first day they can enter the portal. We saw a lot of transfer announcements over the weekend, which means it’s time to give you our national transfer tracker. This isn’t a list of players who have decided to transfer to USC, though you can be assured that Lincoln Riley has his eye on a lot of prospects. It’s simply a partial list of players who have already stated their intent to leave their current school and play elsewhere.

Last year, more than 3,000 FBS players entered the portal, which was open year-round. Quarterbacks Caleb Williams (USC), Quinn Ewers (Texas), Bo Nix(Oregon), and Spencer Rattler (South Carolina) were among the prominent transfers who made an immediate impact at their new schools.

Here’s an early look at the transfers on the open market:

Drew Pyne (Notre Dame)

Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. The third-year signal caller will have three years of eligibility at his next destination.

Pyne started 10 games for Notre Dame this season, leading them to an 8-2 record in the games he played.

Pyne is a 6-foot, 205-pound quarterback from New Canaan, Conn., who was a four star quarterback coming out of high school.

Drew Pyne finished the season with 2,021 passing yards to go with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Graham Mertz (Wisconsin)

The expectations were high for Mertz starting out. He was rated a four-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals which made him the highest rated QB for Wisconsin in its history.

However, during his 2020 and 2021, Mertz struggled to improve his consistency. He started all seven games in 2020 and all 13 in 2021, completing 169 out of 284 passes in 2021 for 1,958 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Mertz is the first player to announce his transfer intentions since Luke Fickell was named the new head coach of the program last Sunday.

Mertz has two years of eligibility left in his career in college.

Brennan Armstrong (Virginia)

The UVA record-setting quarterback has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer, according to multiple reports. Armstrong had one year of eligibility left due to the COVID year.

Brennan Armstrong leaves UVA ranking first in Virginia history in career passing yards, total offense and passing touchdowns, thanks in part to a 2021 season that saw him place among the top quarterbacks in the country with 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns.

DJ Uiagalelei (Clemson)

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is expected to enter the transfer portal after two years as the Tigers’ starter, according to 247Sports’ Chris Hummer. The junior signal caller will have up to three years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Uiagalalei completed 59.8% of his passes for 5,681 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 35 appearances for Clemson. The Tigers failed to make the CFB Playoff in either of his years as a starter, snapping a streak of six consecutive appearances.

Mason Cobb leaves Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State LB Mason Cobb announces he’s entering the transfer portal.

Cobb earned second-team All-Big 12 honors after a very good season with the Cowboys: 96 tackles, 22 pressures and 13 tackles for loss.

L.J. Johnson (Texas A&M)

The running back is No. 10 in the Rivals transfer rankings. Brennan Armstrong, mentioned above, is also in the top 10. Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Brown, also in the top 10, has already transferred to Kansas.

Kedon Slovis (Pittsburgh)

Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State)

Austin Stogner (South Carolina) -- formerly of Oklahoma, he transferred from OU with Spencer Rattler one year ago

Tony Grimes (UNC)

The UNC Tar Heels have lost ten players to the portal, including eight from the defensive side of the ball that’s the second most in the nation currently.

The newest member to exit Chapel Hill is former five-star cornerback Tony Grimes.

In 12 games this season, the former five-star DB Grimes record 36 total tackles, seven pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

Tommy Brockermeyer (Alabama)

The Texas native was ranked as a Top 10 player in the 2021 Class (No. 2 offensive tackle.

The Lone Star State OT had 25 power five offers including Texas, Clemson, USC, Texas A&M and many more.

Jojo Earle (Alabama)

Earle joins 9 other Alabama players that are transferring next season.

The 5-foot-10, 177-pound Earle was one of four Top 100 receivers in the Tide’s 2021 recruiting class, and now, three have transferred with Agiye Hall moving on to Texas in the offseason and Chris Leary entering the portal last week. Starting (WR) Ja’Corey Brooks is the only remaining signee.

IOWA PLAYERS IN THE PORTAL