Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Have Modelled the Processes That Ultraviolet Lamps Sanitizing Light Triggers
People tend to stay indoors more frequently when the winter chill hits, which provides prime opportunities for airborne pathogens like SARS-CoV-2 and influenza to spread. While germicidal ultraviolet (GUV) lamps can aid in air purification, their UVC wavelengths have the potential to change airborne compounds into potentially dangerous substances. However,...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Predict Earth's Oxygen Will Decrease, Suffocating Most Living Organisms
Oxygen is a chemical element that is essential to life, helping some living organisms breathe, fuel our cells, and support our bodies in their physiological processes. The element is also attributed for the proliferation of life and growth of our life from microorganisms, especially since the phenomenon around 2.4 to 2.1 billion years ago called the Great Oxidation Event (GOE).
natureworldnews.com
Green Crops Might Offer a Practical Substitute for Capturing and Supplying Nitrogen for the Production of Vegetables
Green crops may offer a practical substitute for capturing and supplying nitrogen for vegetable production when fertilizer prices rise. In the Tasman region, research is being conducted to estimate the nitrogen collected from green crops and determine the profitability for growers. The nine-month study, one of 12 projects nationally to...
natureworldnews.com
Bumblebees With Parasites Can Benefit From Sunflower Pollen in the Same Way They Would From Medicine
Bumblebees and other pollinators are at risk from a variety of factors, such as exposure to pesticides, climatic change, habitat loss from agriculture and development, and viruses that wreak havoc on numerous species. But a recent discovery might make things easier for them. Previous research has demonstrated that sunflower pollen...
Comments / 0