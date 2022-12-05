Read full article on original website
The Holiday Lights Challenge!
There’s a new way to explore Fort Wayne’s most iconic holiday lights displays!. This holiday season, Visit Fort Wayne is launching the HOLIDAY LIGHTS CHALLENGE, a Fort Wayne holiday lights promotion that will run November 18 – December 31. Through this free digital pass, people will be able to “check in” at Fort Wayne’s holiday light displays!
Strolling Through Fort Wayne’s Parks
22-year-old history author Joshua Schipper has released a new book that dissects the history and names of each of the 87 city parks in Fort Wayne. The book, Strolling through Fort Wayne’s Parks, is quickly climbing the Amazon new US History releases chart and will be released in local bookstores in mid-December. This massive 300+ page volume is a park-by-park analysis complete with dozens of quirky quotes, mind-blowing stories, and historic photos.
Holiday Light Shows To Shine At Five DNR Destinations
On-site holiday light shows will shine at five DNR destinations this December. Ouabache State Park in Bluffton will host its ninth annual Wonderland of Lights nightly, Dec. 2–31, from 6 to 9 p.m. in its campground and throughout the park. The presentation features more than 40 light displays and a synchronized music and light show at the Civilian Conservation Corps fire tower. Cost is $5 per vehicle.
Fort Wayne’s “Crazy Christmas Houses”
‘Tis the season to once again highlight the houses in Fort Wayne that are decking the halls to the extreme. Looking for content to help families celebrate the season together? Feel free to use the Visit Fort Wayne “Holiday House List!”. Every year, the Visit Fort Wayne Insider Blog...
Skating Through The Holidays ~ Voice Of The Township
The Wayne Township Trustee Office is celebrating the holiday season in traditional style for us; we are assisting our families with help from the Christmas Bureau, we’ve been collecting donations from community partners to hand out hams and turkeys for holiday meals and we are holding our annual Holiday Party at Bell’s Skating Rink.
December Events & Worship
Sunday, Dec 18 – special service time of 10am for Preschool service, no communion. Saturday, Dec 24 – Christmas Eve 6:30pm with communion. Sunday, Dec 25 – Christmas Day, 9:00am with communion. Sunday, Dec 31 – New Year’s Eve, 6:30pm with communion. There will be...
Headwaters Park Outdoor Ice Skating Rink Opens
“Thanks to Barrett Realty Investments and the Riverfront at Promenade Apartments and Lofts at Headwaters, we are again in a position to keep the Ice Rink operating this season at low prices for children and families. Barrett Realty Investments is completing the Riverside at Promenade development, across from the west portion of Headwaters Park. The Lofts at Headwaters project is scheduled to begin soon, and will be located just south of the Headwaters Park Festival Center and Lincoln Financial Pavilion. They have been kind enough to step up to support us and help us operate the ice rink for another season,” said Geoff Paddock, Executive Director of the Headwaters Park Alliance.
Riverfront Certifies Sensory Inclusive
KultureCity has partnered with Riverfront Fort Wayne to make Promenade Park and all of the programs and events that the venue hosts to be sensory inclusive. This new initiative will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all guests and fans with a sensory issue who visit Riverfront Fort Wayne.
Potential Location Announced For New Allen Co. Jail
The Allen County Board of Commissioners has selected a potential property for the location of a new county jail and will review and potentially approve a purchase agreement to be submitted to the property owner soon. The decision on a property for a new county jail was shared at the most recent Commissioners’ Legislative Session.
Pre-Thanksgiving Fireworks
The Fort Wayne TinCaps are excited to once again host the Parkview Field Holiday Fireworks presented by Pizza Hut on Wednesday, Nov. 23 as part of Downtown Fort Wayne’s Night of Lights. The fireworks show is set for 8 p.m., capping off a HolidayFest kickoff around the city. Parkview...
Cinema Center Launches Campaign For New Projector
Just in time for the holidays, a local nonprofit is asking the community for a generous gift. Fort Wayne Cinema Center has launched a fundraising campaign to raise $41,000 by February to purchase a new laser projector for its 126-seat arthouse theater in downtown Fort Wayne. The theater’s current bulb...
Holiday Wreath Auction Returns
Hung at the Waynedale Library with care, from November 28 to December 10th, holiday wreaths will await for your viewing and bid to take home in support of the Waynedale Trails & Sidewalks Initiative. This long-standing annual fundraiser returns once again to feature many festively decorated 24” artificial wreaths up for bid in a silent auction format.
Erin’s House Lights Of Love Memorial At Parkview Field
The holidays can be an especially difficult time after the death of a loved one. The Lights of Love Memorial provides the community a meaningful way to tribute their loved ones. Erin’s House teams up with Parkview Field to display personalized candles and messages on the stadium videoboard each evening from November 23 – December 4. The Lights of Love Memorial has become a cherished holiday tradition for many families.
Thanksgiving Events & Worship
Wednesday, Nov 23 – Thanksgiving Eve, 6:30pm with communion. Sunday, Dec 18 – special service time of 10am for Preschool service, no communion. Saturday, Dec 24 – Christmas Eve 6:30pm with communion. Sunday, Dec 25 – Christmas Day, 9:00am with communion. Sunday, Dec 31 – New...
Collecting Used Shoes
Changing Footprints will have a table at this year’s Christ Child Festival, located in rooms A-C on 1st floor of the downtown Allen County Public Library. All are encouraged to bring in your used shoes on November 23 from 3-8p, and again from 10a-5p on November 25. Cheryl Brockmann,...
Final Results Of ‘U Can Crush Hunger’ Food Drive
Community Harvest Food Bank’s 8th Annual U Can Crush Hunger Campaign final results are in! Huntington University, Indiana Tech, Indiana University Fort Wayne, Ivy Tech, Manchester University, Purdue University Fort Wayne, Trine University, and the University of Saint Francis have raised an incredible 106,928 pounds to fight hunger this holiday season.
Tina Meyer, 61
Tina Meyer, 61, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Monday, October 24th, 2022. Tina: a mother, friend, and confidant and will be greatly missed by many, namely her sons, Cory Byall and Tristan Byall. She was born the youngest of five to a hard-working couple, Edmund Meyer and Lois (Pflueger) Meyer. Tina attended South Side High School (Class of ‘80) where she befriended many lifelong friends. At 30, Tina became a mother which she took extreme pride in, eventually raising her two boys as a single mother. Being a mother was a role she thrived in. In addition to being a superb mother and friend, she was an exceptionally hard worker, as cited by many of her colleagues at The City of Fort Wayne and Lincoln Financial Group. Later in her life, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Whilst undergoing treatment, she performed her responsibilities at a high level. She fought bravely and valiantly. Shortly after her diagnosis, The City of Fort Wayne organized a cancer benefit for her. This event was a true testament to her character and the effect she had on those that surrounded her. Her love for her pets, whether it was birds, dogs, or cats always brought her and her guests joy. Tina was very devout in her faith and was a proud member of City Church. She was never a stranger and would make time for anyone, be it a phone call or face-to-face, she would radiate her love to the world. Tina lived and loved with a fiery, passionate zest and an exuberance for life that could not be extinguished. A Celebration of Life for Tina was held at Hotel Tango on November 12th, 2022, in Fort Wayne. The family requested attendees wear purple if possible as it was Tina’s favorite color.
ACPL Doubles Down On Patron Access To Mobile Hotspots
The Allen County Public Library recently added 50 mobile hotspot devices to its collection. The devices are available for ACPL patrons to checkout and use in their homes/workplaces to access Wi-Fi service at no cost. The program initially began in 2020 with 30 hotspots. Word spread quickly leading to long...
Equipment Needed To Help Cancer Patients
Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is asking the public for donations of durable medical equipment, hygiene supplies, and nutrition drink. These items are essential to helping people with cancer safely manage daily living activities during treatment. The medical equipment needed include rollators (walkers with seats), shower chairs, transport wheelchairs and...
Celebrating its 87th year in print, The Waynedale News is one of the few remaining local and independently owned newspapers in the state. The community newspaper is a free publication distributed to over 35,000 readers, every two weeks throughout South and Southwest Fort Wayne, Indiana. The newspaper presents local, positive and family friendly information and entertainment to the public about area events and interests. The continuation of the newspaper is a direct result of community popularity and support from local advertising.https://waynedalenews.com/
