Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 292 of the invasion
Ukraine attacks barracks in Russian-occupied city of Melitopol; emergency crews work to ease power shortages across Ukraine after Russian attacks
Ukraine strikes key Russian-occupied city of Melitopol
Ukraine struck the southern Russian-occupied city of Melitopol on Saturday, according to Ukrainian and Russian-backed officials. Why it matters: Ivan Fedorov, the exiled Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol, said on social media 200 Russians were killed or injured, while Russia's installed regional governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, said two died and 10 were injured in the attack.
See aftermath of explosion at Wagner Group's purported base in Ukraine
Retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges reacts to an explosion that rocked the Wagner mercenary group's purported headquarters in the eastern Luhansk region of Ukraine, according to a regional Ukrainian official. CNN has not independently verified whether Wagner operated at the hotel.
Ukrainian city of Bakhmut now in "ruins" after Russian attack: Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address that Russian forces "destroyed" the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, leaving it in "burnt ruins," the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: The destruction of Bakhmut, which is located in the Donbas region, comes as the war between Russia and...
Russian Nobel Peace Prize winner calls Ukraine war "insane and criminal"
Russian Nobel Peace laureate Yan Rachinsky called Russia's war on Ukraine "insane and criminal" in his acceptance speech in Oslo, Norway, on Saturday, CNN reports. Why it matters: Human rights groups from Russia and Ukraine accepted the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize over the weekend for their work to document war crimes and abuse of power.
Russian forces retreating from Kherson left behind booby traps — including a grenade in a washing machine and a street sign that directed people into a minefield
One street sign that said "Mines Ahead" actually rerouted people away from a safe road and towards a minefield, the Associated Press reported.
Ex-Trump official defends Biden administration's Griner swap with Russia
David Urban, an ex-adviser for former President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, defended the Biden administration's prisoner swap to free jailed basketball star Brittney Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. Why it matters: In the final years of the Trump administration,...
U.S. announces $275 million in new military aid for Ukraine
The U.S. has authorized a new $275 million aid package for Ukraine to address "critical security and defense needs," the Department of Defense said Friday. Why it matters: The Biden administration has now sent $19.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion last February, according to the DOD announcement.
China battles rising COVID-19 cases after easing precautions
China is setting up new intensive care facilities in response to rising COVID-19 cases, AP reports. Driving the news: Some Chinese cities, including Beijing, are facing outbreaks, which has forced some businesses to close due to infected workers, Reuters reports. "We can see that hundreds of thousands or tens of...
Saudi foreign minister vows "all bets are off" if Iran gets nuclear weapon
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Sunday that Iran's neighbors around the Gulf would take measures to strengthen their own security if Iran were to obtain a nuclear weapon. The big picture: Talks to revive the 2015 Iran deal have stalled in recent months, with U.S. envoy for Iran Rob...
Putin: More prisoner swaps with U.S. "possible" after Griner-Bout exchange
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday more U.S.-Russian prisoner swaps may occur if the two countries can continue to reach compromises, according to Russian state media. Why it matters: The comments come one day after WNBA star Brittney Griner was exchanged for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Driving the...
Pompeo: Xi's visit to Saudi Arabia a result of "bad American policy"
Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Saudi Arabia this week was a result of "bad American policy," former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told "Fox News Sunday." Driving the news: Xi's four-day visit to Saudi Arabia included three summits with several Arab leaders and came at a time of heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Biden administration, primarily over oil production in recent months.
Peru's impeached former president asks Mexico for asylum
Mexico's government is in talks with Peru's former President Pedro Castillo to grant asylum to the impeached leader who now faces criminal charges, Mexican officials confirmed. The big picture: Castillo met with Mexico's ambassador to Peru while in detention in Lima Thursday, per tweets from Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard,...
Kirby: U.S. is still "negotiating" for Paul Whelan's release
The U.S. is still "negotiating" for the release of detained American Paul Whelan, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Sunday on ABC's "This Week." Driving the news: Kirby said that the U.S. made a "very serious, specific proposal made to the Russians" to secure the release of Whelan and WNBA star Brittney Griner together, but "it just didn't land anywhere ... with the Russians."
U.S. forces kill two ISIS officials in eastern Syria
U.S. Central Command forces killed two ISIS officials, including a Syrian province official, in a helicopter raid on Sunday morning. Driving the news: The raid, which took place in eastern Syria at 2:57am local time, killed ISIS Syria province official Anas, who was involved in plotting and running deadly terrorist attacks in the area, per a press release.
Lockerbie plane bombing suspect taken into U.S. custody
A Libyan man suspected of making a bomb that destroyed Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 and killed 270 people, including 190 Americans, was taken into U.S. custody on Sunday, AP reports. Why it matters: Abu Agela Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi was taken into U.S. custody roughly two...
Microsoft's new antitrust nightmare
The Federal Trade Commission's suit to block Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard marks the U.S. government's biggest tech-antitrust move in years. Yes, but: It's happening on a very different sector of the Big Tech power map than most observers expected when the techlash began five years ago. At...
Biden's end-of-year winning streak
It's been a good few weeks for the president, capped off by a Democratic win in the Georgia Senate race, and WNBA star Brittney Griner's release from a Russian prison. Plus, protests, crackdowns and change in China and Iran. Guests: Axios' Mike Allen and Stanford University's Larry Diamond. Credits: Axios...
Axios
Washington, DC
98K+
Followers
56K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0