FWACC: 1 day left to empty the shelter for the holidays
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) is attempting to clear the shelter for the holidays. Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope Event ends Friday, Dec. 9 and there are still pets looking for loving homes. Dogs 6 months and older are $25, cats and small...
Tom Spiece, founder of Spiece Fitness, dies at 74
(WANE) — Tom Spiece, 74, of Wabash, Indiana, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service. An obituary on the funeral services website said Spiece died at Parkview Wabash Hospital, but did not mention the specific cause of death. The obituary also included comments from Joel Geyer, a...
The Wayne Township Trustee Office is celebrating the holiday season in traditional style for us; we are assisting our families with help from the Christmas Bureau, we’ve been collecting donations from community partners to hand out hams and turkeys for holiday meals and we are holding our annual Holiday Party at Bell’s Skating Rink.
Fairmount Camp Hosts First Artisan Market
On Dec. 3, Fairmount Camp hosted its first annual Artisan Market. The market consisted of almost 50 local vendors selling a variety of products such as baked. goods, Christmas ornaments and much more. “I think that this is a one stop place where you get a lot of vendors, like...
Goodies with Grace: Cranberry White Chocolate Bread Pudding
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Looking for a yummy holiday treat? Look no further!. Grace Kelley May from GK Baked Goods joined Tony Betton Jr. on the news at noon to share with us how to make Cranberry White Chocolate Bread Pudding. If you want to make this yourself, the...
The Holiday Lights Challenge!
There’s a new way to explore Fort Wayne’s most iconic holiday lights displays!. This holiday season, Visit Fort Wayne is launching the HOLIDAY LIGHTS CHALLENGE, a Fort Wayne holiday lights promotion that will run November 18 – December 31. Through this free digital pass, people will be able to “check in” at Fort Wayne’s holiday light displays!
Fort Wayne’s “Crazy Christmas Houses”
‘Tis the season to once again highlight the houses in Fort Wayne that are decking the halls to the extreme. Looking for content to help families celebrate the season together? Feel free to use the Visit Fort Wayne “Holiday House List!”. Every year, the Visit Fort Wayne Insider Blog...
Holiday Light Shows To Shine At Five DNR Destinations
On-site holiday light shows will shine at five DNR destinations this December. Ouabache State Park in Bluffton will host its ninth annual Wonderland of Lights nightly, Dec. 2–31, from 6 to 9 p.m. in its campground and throughout the park. The presentation features more than 40 light displays and a synchronized music and light show at the Civilian Conservation Corps fire tower. Cost is $5 per vehicle.
Huntington man accused of neglect in death of girlfriend’s son
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington man is charged with neglect in the death of his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Dover Street at 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 22 according to 21 Alive. A woman told police that she discovered her son dead in his room with a zip tie around his neck.
Strolling Through Fort Wayne’s Parks
22-year-old history author Joshua Schipper has released a new book that dissects the history and names of each of the 87 city parks in Fort Wayne. The book, Strolling through Fort Wayne’s Parks, is quickly climbing the Amazon new US History releases chart and will be released in local bookstores in mid-December. This massive 300+ page volume is a park-by-park analysis complete with dozens of quirky quotes, mind-blowing stories, and historic photos.
Missing 26-year-old out of Kosciusko County
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person case. Joseph Chaffins, 26, was last seen in the North Webster area on or about October 26th, 2022. His family has not seen or heard from him since. Chaffins lives in Pierceton, Indiana, and is 5’8”, 140 pounds, with...
Riverfront Certifies Sensory Inclusive
KultureCity has partnered with Riverfront Fort Wayne to make Promenade Park and all of the programs and events that the venue hosts to be sensory inclusive. This new initiative will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all guests and fans with a sensory issue who visit Riverfront Fort Wayne.
Keith Royal Ridenour, 88
Keith Royal Ridenour, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his home. He was born in Continental, Ohio, twin son to the late Harley and Opal Ridenour. Keith was a graduate of Central High School and owned and operated Ridenour Twins Service with his twin brother Kenny for 38 years as auto mechanics. He was a member of Fellowship Missionary Church and had many interests including riding motorcycles, touring the country with his twin brother and friends for many years and being a private pilot for a number of years. He also was a Firearms enthusiast, loved his cats, Bob and Jaxson and after retirement he mastered computers. Surviving are his wife, Mary Gail Ridenour of Fort Wayne; children, Keith L. (Joy) Ridenour, Larry L. (Holly) Ridenour, and Laura L. Ridenour, all of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, David, Jennifer, Tyler, Sarah, Jacob, Magdalene, Joseph, and Joshua; and great grandchildren, Allyson, Leona, Sylvia, and Brooklyn. In Addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack Ridenour and Kenneth Ridenour. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Fellowship Missionary Church, 2536 E Tillman Rd, Ft Wayne, IN 46816 with Visitation from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. A private family burial will be held in the Springtime of 2023. Contributions in Keith’s memory may be made to Fellowship Missionary Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com for the Ridenour family.
Visitor Restrictions To Begin at IU Health Ball, Blackford, and Jay Hospitals On Monday
MUNCIE, IN—Due to a rise in the number of reported cases of flu and other respiratory viruses, IU Health is limiting visitors at some of its hospitals to prevent spreading and protect patients and team members. Starting Monday, December 12, we will be implementing restrictions at IU Health Ball,...
Construction Trades Students Build HVAC & Sheet Metal Lab
Construction Trades students are putting their skills to work and renovating a space that will soon be home to the new heating, air conditioning, ventilation and sheet metal lab for the Fort Wayne Community Schools Career Academy Construction Trades building at 125 Murray Street. Construction Trades Instructor Chris Roberts said...
A New Generation Begins To Lead The Community
As our community ages, younger business owners in the area are taking on more leadership roles. For many, the global pandemic disrupted workers and motivated older company staff to retire. Since Waynedale has a great amount of legacy, family owned and landmark businesses, keeping our beloved local businesses going is important.
Potential Location Announced For New Allen Co. Jail
The Allen County Board of Commissioners has selected a potential property for the location of a new county jail and will review and potentially approve a purchase agreement to be submitted to the property owner soon. The decision on a property for a new county jail was shared at the most recent Commissioners’ Legislative Session.
Two From Pierceton Arrested After Domestic Incident
PIERCETON — Two people from Pierceton were arrested after a domestic incident. Amanda Kay Patrick, 33, 4113 E. 100S, Pierceton, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present and strangulation, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. Charles Lynn Renschler, 44, 111...
Rape charge filed against Muncie man accused of assaulting person in his care
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Delaware County prosecutor has filed rape charges against a Muncie man accused of assaulting someone who was in his care. Police arrested James Kwekwe on Monday. In court documents, investigators say Kwekwe, 38, became intoxicated on Dec. 5 and got into the victim's bed, touching...
Pre-Thanksgiving Fireworks
The Fort Wayne TinCaps are excited to once again host the Parkview Field Holiday Fireworks presented by Pizza Hut on Wednesday, Nov. 23 as part of Downtown Fort Wayne’s Night of Lights. The fireworks show is set for 8 p.m., capping off a HolidayFest kickoff around the city. Parkview...
