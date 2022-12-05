Read full article on original website
Tesla’s Elon Musk sounds alarm on Lucid Motors: “They are not long for this world”
For the most part, Elon Musk is supportive of other electric cars from fellow automakers. While he has poked fun at vehicles like the Audi e-tron in the past, he has also openly supported EVs like the Porsche Taycan and the Ford Mustang Mach-E. But in his recent comments, Musk posted a stern warning about a younger competitor — Lucid Motors.
Jeep production facility halted due to cost of EV transition, says Stellantis
A Stellantis-owned Jeep production facility in Illinois will be ceasing production and laying off over 1,000 workers as the automaker looks to cut costs ahead of its EV transition. While the transition to electric vehicles was a welcome announcement from Jeep earlier this year, Stellantis didn’t include the minor detail...
Initial Tesla Model X/S models delivered to customers in Germany
The first Tesla Model X Plaids have been delivered to customers in Germany following shipment from the United States. While the U.S. market has been spoiled with access to the Tesla Model S and Model X plaid models, other markets worldwide have not been as lucky. Now, as customers receive their long-awaited vehicles, they are posting pictures and videos of their initial impressions and first drives.
Tesla Megapacks help power battery supplier Panasonic’s Kyoto test site
Panasonic has revealed that it is using a test site near Kyoto, Japan, to generate renewable energy for manufacturing. The Tesla battery supplier has utilized a combination of solar panels, hydrogen fuel cells, and Tesla Megapack batteries for the project. Panasonic’s factory in Kusatsu, Shiga Prefecture, is a large 52-hectare...
The Tesla Model S Plaid continues its collection of lap records
A Tesla Model S Plaid has taken yet another lap record, this time at Willow Springs Raceway. The Tesla Model S Plaid has been on a mission to take lap records at some of the world’s most formidable tracks. Perhaps most notably, the Tesla Model S Plaid held the record at the Nurburgring. Today, that success has been emulated by Unplugged Performance’s modified Tesla Model S Plaid on the Streets of Willow at the Willow Springs Raceway.
40 Tesla Megapacks replace WW2 turbojet generator in Belgium
A total of 40 Tesla Megapack battery storage systems replaced a World War II turbojet generator in Lessines, Belgium, Tesla announced. Previously, the generator had been providing energy support to the community since the 1950s. The generator was not only contributing to air pollution in the region, but it was noisy as well.
Tesla Cybertruck body with single-piece rear megacast reported in Giga Texas
When Elon Musk provided an update during his opening remarks at the Q3 2022 earnings call, he made it a point to highlight that Tesla is already in the “final lap” for the Cybertruck. This was highlighted in the company’s Q3 2022 Update Letter, which listed the Cybertruck as a vehicle that was already in its “tooling” phase.
Tesla Model 3 overtakes Model Y as Germany’s favorite EV
The Tesla Model 3 was the most registered electric vehicle in Germany during November, beating out the long-time champion, the Tesla Model Y. With the Tesla Model Y’s introduction to Europe, it quickly became a fan favorite. Its more upright seating and spacious cabin were likely incentives over the Model 3 counterpart. But now, after a multiple-month hiatus, the Tesla Model 3 has taken back its top spot in Europe’s largest car market; Germany.
Tesla scores highest brand intimacy rating for auto companies in 2022
Tesla scored a high brand intimacy rating in the MBLM 2022 report. MBLM researched 600 of the world’s leading brands, and Tesla placed second, right behind Disney. Tesla scored a 67.4 brand intimacy rating, closing following Disney’s score of 68.1. The Elon Musk-led EV maker was the highest-ranking automotive brand in MBLM’s 2022 report. Mercedes-Benz received a score of 63.9, placing sixth on the list. The German brand is the only other automaker in the top ten.
Tesla gets one of its most bullish comments from Elon Musk to date
While Tesla is still neck-deep with allegations of low demand in China and Elon Musk’s alleged lack of focus on the EV maker, the company received what could only be described as one of its most optimistic sentiments from its CEO to date. As per CEO Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX are now operating so well that very little is needed from him most of the time.
Tesla’s Midnight Cherry Red paint sampled in Giga Berlin
It seems like Elon Musk was not joking when he commented that the paint options that will be offered at Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg would be special. This seems especially true for Midnight Cherry Red, an exclusive color for Model Y units produced in the Germany-based electric vehicle production facility. Tesla formally...
BMW i4 M50 range tested on the Autobahn
Bjorn Nyland has completed yet another one of his infamous range tests, but this time, the BMW i4 M50 was taken to its home turf and tested to its limits on the autobahn. The BMW i4 came to market earlier this year as BMW’s answer to the Tesla Model 3. With it, BMW promised a superior interior cabin, classic BMW styling, and a competitive price tag. Now it has been tested to its absolute limits on the German autobahn to see if the Bavarian engineers made something that can compete with the likes of the Tesla Model 3 Performance.
Tesla starts laying the foundation for the Semi in Canada
Tesla submitted some proposals for Canada’s 2023 Federal Budget that may lay the foundation for the arrival of the Semi in Canada. Tesla’s proposals were submitted as part of Canada’s pre-budget consultations before the government’s 2023 budget is finalized. Tesla sent its proposals in a letter...
