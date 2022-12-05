If all goes according to plan, NASA’s Orion spacecraft will splash down in the Pacific later today. The agency’s Artemis I mission, the next step in preparing to return humans to the moon, lifted off on November 16. The uncrewed spacecraft traveled beyond the moon, reaching a maximum distance of nearly 270,000 miles from Earth — farther than any spacecraft built for humans has ever flown.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO