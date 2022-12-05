Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 292 of the invasion
Ukraine attacks barracks in Russian-occupied city of Melitopol; emergency crews work to ease power shortages across Ukraine after Russian attacks
Russian forces retreating from Kherson left behind booby traps — including a grenade in a washing machine and a street sign that directed people into a minefield
One street sign that said "Mines Ahead" actually rerouted people away from a safe road and towards a minefield, the Associated Press reported.
Ukraine launches missile attack on Russian-occupied Melitopol, explosions reported in Donetsk and Crimea
Multiple explosions have been reported in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine, in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and in annexed Crimea — including at a Russian military barracks. The explosions in Melitopol came amid reports from officials on both sides that Ukraine had launched a...
To advance women’s wellbeing, look to the states
We are facing an alarming deterioration of women’s fundamental rights at the national level. The Supreme Court’s decision to dismantle the constitutional right to an abortion only draws the absence of core federal protections, including paid family leave, fair pay, and pregnancy accommodations into starker view. This trend reflects a simple reality: women’s autonomy and…
Tens of thousands protest in Bangladesh to demand resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Dhaka on Saturday calling for the dissolution of parliament to make way for new elections, and demand the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The mass protest in the capital was organized by the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP),...
Jan. 6 Committee hearings declared 'most important TV of the year' by the New York Times
New York Times TV critic called the January 6 Committee hearings some of the best television of this year, praising the hearings as the "show of the summer."
Sanders chalks up Sinema’s decision to become independent to ‘political aspirations’
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said Sunday that “political aspirations” drove Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s exit from the Democratic Party, as he vowed to take a “hard look” at supporting a potential Democratic challenge to her in Arizona. “She has her reasons. I happen to suspect...
More than 60 ancient Roman-era graves were discovered in Gaza
Hamas authorities in the Gaza Strip announced the discovery of over 60 tombs in an ancient burial site dating back to the Roman era.
UK approves first coal mine in decades, sparking anger among environmentalists as energy costs soar
The U.K.'s Conservative government has, for the first time in 30 years, approved a coal mine, stoking anger among environmentalists.
Brittney Griner immediately shook hands with members of the crew returning her to the US, hostage affairs official says
The top US hostage affairs official on Sunday reflected on conducting the prisoner swap that led to Brittney Griner’s release, saying the WNBA star immediately thanked the crew returning her to the United States. “When she finally got on to the US plane, I said, ‘Brittany, you must have...
Start your week smart: Ukraine, Winter storm, Bangladesh, Lockerbie, Grant Wahl
If all goes according to plan, NASA’s Orion spacecraft will splash down in the Pacific later today. The agency’s Artemis I mission, the next step in preparing to return humans to the moon, lifted off on November 16. The uncrewed spacecraft traveled beyond the moon, reaching a maximum distance of nearly 270,000 miles from Earth — farther than any spacecraft built for humans has ever flown.
2022 In Review Fast Facts
Here is a look back at the events of 2022. January 3 – The US Food and Drug Administration expands the emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine boosters to children ages 12 to 15. On January 5, the CDC updates its recommendations for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster.
