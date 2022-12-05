Read full article on original website
Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
December 11, 2022 - A 25-year-old man was shot in the head at an apartment complex in southwest Houston just Sunday morning. The shooting occurred around 2:55 a.m. in the 9700 block of Braeburn Glen Blvd at the Falls of Braeburn Apartment complex in southwest Houston.
SWAT stand-off ends with man shooting himself in front lawn where family lived, HPD says
According to police, the man was outside of the residence where his common-law wife and children lived.
December 10, 2022 - A homeowner was shot and killed shortly after midnight when he confronted two suspects that he found in his backyard when he heard some noise. According to Lt. Willkens of the Houston Police Department, the homeowner accidentally stumbled across the suspects when he heard noises in the backyard and went to go investigate.
cw39.com
Officials: Church bus carry adults, children in Houston flips over, 1 in critical condition
HOUSTON (KXAN) — On Sunday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a small church bus with about 25 people on board, including children, flipped over. Officials responded to the crash at an apartment complex in the 90 block of Uvalde Road. HCSO said most of the passengers from...
Mom fatally hit by Porsche while walking with her children in N. Houston, HCSO says
Investigators said the dad saved their kids from being hit by the SUV that fatally struck their mom while out on a walk along Rankin Road.
mocomotive.com
2 arrested after selling meth to undercover agent, police say; Suspect ran into oncoming traffic attempting to evade arrest
SHENANDOAH, Texas – A man and a woman are now behind bars after allegedly selling drugs to an undercover agent. According to Shenandoah Police Department, an officer and his K9 conducted an undercover narcotics operation located in Montgomery County. During the operation, two individuals reportedly sold an undercover TXDPS…
Police arrest woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A woman has been arrested by police for allegedly stealing mail from local churches, according to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD). FMPD said 30-year-old Graciela Carolina Munoz-Perez, of Houston, was arrested in relation to several reported instances of mail theft from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10. Police said Munoz-Perez was identified as the suspect and found in Flower Mound at a local church on Nov. 17.
Boyfriend charged with murder 6 years after woman found dead in trunk of burned car in Richmond
Deputies said the 33-year-old was considered a prime suspect early on, but there was insufficient evidence to charge him. That all changed this fall.
Click2Houston.com
Boyfriend arrested, charged in death of Houston woman who was found shot to death in burning car 6 years ago, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it has made an arrest in the six-year-old case involving the murder of a Houston woman who was shot to death allegedly by her boyfriend. On Jan. 11, 2017, at around 1:42 a.m., FBCSO’s deputies...
'It's very traumatic': Man shot and killed during argument in west Houston, HPD said
While the shooting happened as kids were going home from school, no one was injured, but police are calling the shooting "very traumatic."
fox26houston.com
Man found shot to death in Fifth Ward street, police investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in Fifth Ward, where a man was found dead in the street with several gunshot wounds. Shortly after 3:45 a.m., officers with the Houston PD said they were called to the 1600 block of Sam Wilson St. near Denver Harbor. Responding investigators found an unidentified man, possibly in his 30s, with several gunshot wounds lying in the street. Houston firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene.
cw39.com
Houston gang member sentenced to 25 years for murder over $40
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A documented member of the “Gangster Disciples”, an infamous street gang that also operates in prison, was sentenced by a Harris County judge this week to 25 years for murder. Terrance Thomas, 24, was sentenced by a judge to 25 years in prison Tuesday...
Newly obtained search warrants give new insight into the night TakeOff was shot and killed
HOUSTON — Search warrants are giving new insight into what police say happened outside a bowling alley in downtown Houston the night Migos rapper TakeOff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed. The documents detail how police used surveillance cameras all over downtown to piece...
Off-duty HPD officer in critical condition after crash with train in north Houston, authorities say
"Please pray for him." HPD Chief Troy Finner says that Vidal Lopez is in critical condition. The veteran officer is married and expecting a child.
Pasadena father charged with capital murder following disappearance of 2-year-old Nadia Lee
Little 2-year-old Nadia Lee hasn't been seen since October. Despite extensive searches of waterways and a landfill, her body has not been found.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed by woman after attempting to force his way into her apartment in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man was shot to death Wednesday after police say he tried to force his way into a woman’s apartment in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. at an apartment complex located in the 8900 block of...
5 young suspects beat, rob man after he refused to buy them cigars in Briarforest area, HPD says
Police are now looking for five suspects between 16 and 18 years old. One of them reportedly displayed a gun similar to a "TEC-9" before the robbery.
2 wanted for attempted robbery on landscaper working outside school in The Heights: HPD
Luckily, the landscaper ran off with his life, but the armed threat was reported just mere yards away from a school full of children.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: HISD puts magnet school plans on hold, Fort Bend cold case solved, first Texas abortion civil case dismissed
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Houston ISD says its plan to move special needs students away from T.H. Rogers Magnet School and break up the program is now on hold. And that may not have happened without...
Burglar freezes at top of ladder under hole in ceiling as Bellaire PD officers arrive
Caught in the act and caught on camera: Bellaire police are being praised for reacting quickly to a building being worked on.
