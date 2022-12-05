ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
houstonstringer_com

A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houston

December 10, 2022 - A homeowner was shot and killed shortly after midnight when he confronted two suspects that he found in his backyard when he heard some noise. According to Lt. Willkens of the Houston Police Department, the homeowner accidentally stumbled across the suspects when he heard noises in the backyard and went to go investigate.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

2 arrested after selling meth to undercover agent, police say; Suspect ran into oncoming traffic attempting to evade arrest

SHENANDOAH, Texas – A man and a woman are now behind bars after allegedly selling drugs to an undercover agent. According to Shenandoah Police Department, an officer and his K9 conducted an undercover narcotics operation located in Montgomery County. During the operation, two individuals reportedly sold an undercover TXDPS…
SHENANDOAH, TX
WFAA

Police arrest woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A woman has been arrested by police for allegedly stealing mail from local churches, according to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD). FMPD said 30-year-old Graciela Carolina Munoz-Perez, of Houston, was arrested in relation to several reported instances of mail theft from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10. Police said Munoz-Perez was identified as the suspect and found in Flower Mound at a local church on Nov. 17.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
fox26houston.com

Man found shot to death in Fifth Ward street, police investigating

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in Fifth Ward, where a man was found dead in the street with several gunshot wounds. Shortly after 3:45 a.m., officers with the Houston PD said they were called to the 1600 block of Sam Wilson St. near Denver Harbor. Responding investigators found an unidentified man, possibly in his 30s, with several gunshot wounds lying in the street. Houston firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston gang member sentenced to 25 years for murder over $40

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A documented member of the “Gangster Disciples”, an infamous street gang that also operates in prison, was sentenced by a Harris County judge this week to 25 years for murder. Terrance Thomas, 24, was sentenced by a judge to 25 years in prison Tuesday...
HOUSTON, TX

