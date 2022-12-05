Read full article on original website
Institute For Holocaust & Genocide Studies Receives Award
The Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Purdue University Fort Wayne has been presented with the Never Again Ambassador Award in recognition of its leadership and commitment statewide. A public announcement came at the Statehouse during the 24th Annual State of Indiana Holocaust Remembrance Program. Accepting the award was Steve Carr, institute director and professor of communication at PFW.
Lindenwood Cemetery Rededicates AIDS Memorial
Lindenwood Cemetery will have a rededication ceremony for its AIDS Memorial on World AIDS Day, Thursday, Dec. 1, to help raise awareness of the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infection, as well as mourn those who have died of the disease. The black granite monument, which features a red AIDS ribbon on the front inscribed with Northeast Indiana AIDS Memorial at the bottom, was first installed at Lindenwood Cemetery in 2004. The ceremony is an opportunity for the community to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with AIDS, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.
ACPL & Botanical Conservatory Announce “Happy Smallidays”
The Allen County Public Library is partnering with the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory to offer free admission to “Happy Smallidays”, a new exhibit inspired by a children’s book of the same name. The recently published book by local author, Talitha Shipman, tells the story of how it feels to be very small when the plans, events, and celebrations around you are very big. Shipman also illustrated the book.
The Holiday Lights Challenge!
There’s a new way to explore Fort Wayne’s most iconic holiday lights displays!. This holiday season, Visit Fort Wayne is launching the HOLIDAY LIGHTS CHALLENGE, a Fort Wayne holiday lights promotion that will run November 18 – December 31. Through this free digital pass, people will be able to “check in” at Fort Wayne’s holiday light displays!
Skating Through The Holidays ~ Voice Of The Township
The Wayne Township Trustee Office is celebrating the holiday season in traditional style for us; we are assisting our families with help from the Christmas Bureau, we’ve been collecting donations from community partners to hand out hams and turkeys for holiday meals and we are holding our annual Holiday Party at Bell’s Skating Rink.
Keith Royal Ridenour, 88
Keith Royal Ridenour, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his home. He was born in Continental, Ohio, twin son to the late Harley and Opal Ridenour. Keith was a graduate of Central High School and owned and operated Ridenour Twins Service with his twin brother Kenny for 38 years as auto mechanics. He was a member of Fellowship Missionary Church and had many interests including riding motorcycles, touring the country with his twin brother and friends for many years and being a private pilot for a number of years. He also was a Firearms enthusiast, loved his cats, Bob and Jaxson and after retirement he mastered computers. Surviving are his wife, Mary Gail Ridenour of Fort Wayne; children, Keith L. (Joy) Ridenour, Larry L. (Holly) Ridenour, and Laura L. Ridenour, all of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, David, Jennifer, Tyler, Sarah, Jacob, Magdalene, Joseph, and Joshua; and great grandchildren, Allyson, Leona, Sylvia, and Brooklyn. In Addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack Ridenour and Kenneth Ridenour. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Fellowship Missionary Church, 2536 E Tillman Rd, Ft Wayne, IN 46816 with Visitation from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. A private family burial will be held in the Springtime of 2023. Contributions in Keith’s memory may be made to Fellowship Missionary Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com for the Ridenour family.
December Events & Worship
Sunday, Dec 18 – special service time of 10am for Preschool service, no communion. Saturday, Dec 24 – Christmas Eve 6:30pm with communion. Sunday, Dec 25 – Christmas Day, 9:00am with communion. Sunday, Dec 31 – New Year’s Eve, 6:30pm with communion. There will be...
Fort Wayne’s “Crazy Christmas Houses”
‘Tis the season to once again highlight the houses in Fort Wayne that are decking the halls to the extreme. Looking for content to help families celebrate the season together? Feel free to use the Visit Fort Wayne “Holiday House List!”. Every year, the Visit Fort Wayne Insider Blog...
Strolling Through Fort Wayne’s Parks
22-year-old history author Joshua Schipper has released a new book that dissects the history and names of each of the 87 city parks in Fort Wayne. The book, Strolling through Fort Wayne’s Parks, is quickly climbing the Amazon new US History releases chart and will be released in local bookstores in mid-December. This massive 300+ page volume is a park-by-park analysis complete with dozens of quirky quotes, mind-blowing stories, and historic photos.
Holiday Light Shows To Shine At Five DNR Destinations
On-site holiday light shows will shine at five DNR destinations this December. Ouabache State Park in Bluffton will host its ninth annual Wonderland of Lights nightly, Dec. 2–31, from 6 to 9 p.m. in its campground and throughout the park. The presentation features more than 40 light displays and a synchronized music and light show at the Civilian Conservation Corps fire tower. Cost is $5 per vehicle.
Collecting 30,000 Pounds Of Pet Food In just 30 Days
Fort Wayne local, Rachelle Reinking, requests the community’s support to reach the goal of collecting 30,000 pounds of pet food in 30 days for Humane Fort Wayne’s Pet Food Pantry. The 30K in 30 Days Pet Food Drive began collection on November 26, 2022 and will end on December 26, 2022 – Reinking’s 30th birthday.
Potential Location Announced For New Allen Co. Jail
The Allen County Board of Commissioners has selected a potential property for the location of a new county jail and will review and potentially approve a purchase agreement to be submitted to the property owner soon. The decision on a property for a new county jail was shared at the most recent Commissioners’ Legislative Session.
November 18, 2022 – Local Ads
No Experience Required – Must Have Strong Phone Skills & Be A Fast Learner Part Time To Possible Full Time For The Right Candidate. Experience With Microsoft Word Helpful. Must Be A Fast Learner & Reliable. Call 260-888-9256 Or Email Resume To Cindy@Swearingenelderlaw.Com. YOUR AD HERE!. Classified Ads are...
Experience International Fare Without Leaving Indiana
Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne invites the campus and community to get a taste of international cooking through the Special Cuisines program. Culinary students take turns preparing and serving themed meals for class credit in a project-based learning experience. The students rotate through various positions in the kitchen and dining room, creating a full-service restaurant atmosphere.
Final Results Of ‘U Can Crush Hunger’ Food Drive
Community Harvest Food Bank’s 8th Annual U Can Crush Hunger Campaign final results are in! Huntington University, Indiana Tech, Indiana University Fort Wayne, Ivy Tech, Manchester University, Purdue University Fort Wayne, Trine University, and the University of Saint Francis have raised an incredible 106,928 pounds to fight hunger this holiday season.
Holiday Wreath Auction Returns
Hung at the Waynedale Library with care, from November 28 to December 10th, holiday wreaths will await for your viewing and bid to take home in support of the Waynedale Trails & Sidewalks Initiative. This long-standing annual fundraiser returns once again to feature many festively decorated 24” artificial wreaths up for bid in a silent auction format.
Cinema Center Launches Campaign For New Projector
Just in time for the holidays, a local nonprofit is asking the community for a generous gift. Fort Wayne Cinema Center has launched a fundraising campaign to raise $41,000 by February to purchase a new laser projector for its 126-seat arthouse theater in downtown Fort Wayne. The theater’s current bulb...
Collecting Used Shoes
Changing Footprints will have a table at this year’s Christ Child Festival, located in rooms A-C on 1st floor of the downtown Allen County Public Library. All are encouraged to bring in your used shoes on November 23 from 3-8p, and again from 10a-5p on November 25. Cheryl Brockmann,...
Erin’s House Lights Of Love Memorial At Parkview Field
The holidays can be an especially difficult time after the death of a loved one. The Lights of Love Memorial provides the community a meaningful way to tribute their loved ones. Erin’s House teams up with Parkview Field to display personalized candles and messages on the stadium videoboard each evening from November 23 – December 4. The Lights of Love Memorial has become a cherished holiday tradition for many families.
Equipment Needed To Help Cancer Patients
Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is asking the public for donations of durable medical equipment, hygiene supplies, and nutrition drink. These items are essential to helping people with cancer safely manage daily living activities during treatment. The medical equipment needed include rollators (walkers with seats), shower chairs, transport wheelchairs and...
