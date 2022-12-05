Sweet Paris Crêperie & Cafe Plans Doral Grand Opening this Month, Second Location Next Spring

Houston -born chain Paris Crêperie & Cafe has officially arrived in South Florida . The brand’s first location in the area soft-opens today at 5335 NW 87 th Avenue in Downtown Doral , with a Grand Opening on December 15.

And that’s not the end of the rollout: a second location is planned at The Plaza Coral Gables next spring. According to coverage in the South Florida Business Journal , Sweet Paris is close to securing two additional locations in Fort Lauderdale and Miami .

“We’re super excited to open our first location outside of Texas, and we look forward to bringing the Sweet Paris brand to South Florida,” franchisee Ivette Escobar , who is opening the location as part of a multi-unit agreement together with Antonio Arizpe , told What Now on Monday.

Escobar has been with Sweet Paris on the corporate side since 2012, serving as the brand’s Chief Development Officer. She and Arizpe signed the multi-unit deal to bring the brand to South Florida in 2021.

“I’ve been with the company ever since they started their first location in Houston in 2012,” Escobar said. “I immediately fell in love with the brand.”

The South Florida menu will be immediately recognizable to anyone familiar with Sweet Paris’s Texas locations: sweet and savory crepes, waffles, soups, salads, paninis, hot drinks, milkshakes, and more. But you’ll need to try the newly-named “Floridian,” a crepe with scrambled eggs, mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, and fresh jalapenos.

Asked what led her from the corporate side to becoming a franchisee, Escobar said, “It was a no-brainer.”

Don’t miss the Downtown Doral location’s Grand Opening on December 15, and be sure to keep an eye for the brand’s second Florida outpost, opening in Q1 or Q2 of 2023 in Coral Gables .

