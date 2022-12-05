Read full article on original website
UK approves first coal mine in decades, sparking anger among environmentalists as energy costs soar
The U.K.'s Conservative government has, for the first time in 30 years, approved a coal mine, stoking anger among environmentalists.
Russians wanted to trade Paul Whelan for an assassin over the summer, U.S. official says
Marine veteran Paul Whelan, now the highest-profile American imprisoned in Russia, was the subject of a dead-end negotiation over the summer, according to a U.S. official. The Russians, the official said, told the U.S. that they would swap Whelan for Vadim Krasikov, a Russian assassin who is part of the Kremlin's domestic spy organization — and who is being detained in Germany for murder.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on recession fears, inflation and the war in Ukraine
As inflation hovers at a 40-year high, the pandemic lingers, and the war in Ukraine rages, a growing number of economists and CEO's are saying the U.S. is headed for a recession. The secretary of the treasury, Janet Yellen, essentially the nation's chief financial officer, says she's doing everything in...
How America makes its money | 60 Minutes
The Bureau of Engraving and Printing took 60 Minutes inside its Texas facility to learn how the U.S. dollar is produced from concept to completion.
Brittney Griner undergoing evaluation after returning to U.S. following Russia prisoner swap
Brittney Griner arrived in the U.S. early Friday following her release from Russia in a prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined Catherine Herridge to discuss the latest.
Incoming House Foreign Affairs chairman favors heavily arming Ukraine "100%"
Incoming House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul, Republican of Texas, enthusiastically supports continuing to aid Ukraine in its hard-fought war against Russia. "I think going with the amount of investment we've had is very small relative to destroying the Russian military," he told CBS News in an interview Friday. "And that's what we've done without one American soldier being attacked, killed or in country. To me, that's a pretty good investment."
Family of Emad Shargi, American held in Iran, urges Biden to do more to secure release
Washington — The wife and two daughters of Emad Shargi, an American who has been detained in Iran for more than four years, are urging the White House and President Biden to step up their efforts to secure his release and return him to the United States. In an...
South Korea adopts international practice for calculating age, reducing citizens' ages by 1 to 2 years
South Koreans may be getting a year or two younger after lawmakers passed a new law to standardize the way people's age is calculated. Starting in June 2023, ages reported on official documentation must be calculated in accordance with the international method — an effort to reduce confusion between the country's different methods of age calculation.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried plans to testify before Congress
The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said in a tweet Friday that he is willing to testify to Congress next week, but that he will be limited in what he can say and that he "won't be as helpful" as he'd like to be. The tweet came...
Jamie Dimon on Ukraine, China, homeownership and more
Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, discusses the economic impact of Russia's war in Ukraine, China loosening its "zero COVID" policy, mortgage rates and more.
Dimon says Ukraine war should be "turning point" for U.S. on global stage
Washington — Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, America's largest bank, said the ongoing war in Ukraine should serve as a "turning point" that lulls U.S. leaders out of a "false sense of security." "Ukraine is a turning point where, you know, maybe all this sort of self-illusion...
The countries where the State Department warns that travelers risk being wrongfully detained
During his announcement that the WNBA's Brittney Griner had been released by Russia, President Joe Biden had a broader message directed at all Americans to "take precautions" and review the State Department travel advisories before traveling overseas. He noted that those advisories now include warnings about the "risk of being wrongfully detained by a foreign government."
