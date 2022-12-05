Kevin Holland turns his attention to middleweight veteran following loss at UFC Orlando: “The type of guy to come back up a weight class and smack that blonde head around”

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Paddy Pimblett reacts to criticism over his UFC 282 win against Jared Gordon: “It’s annoying me a lot”
Paddy Pimblett is aware of the criticism following his unanimous decision victory over Jared Gordon and he’s responded. Pimblett and Gordon shared the Octagon inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout went the distance and Pimblett earned scores of 29-28 from all three judges at Octagon side. The general consensus is that the judges got this one wrong. Of the 24 media members who sent in their score totals to MMADecisions.com, only one had Pimblett winning the fight.
Darren Till reacts following submission loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282
Darren Till has reacted after suffering a third-round submission loss to Dricus du Plessis at tonight’s UFC 282 event in Las Vegas. Till (18-5-1 MMA) had entered the contest looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The Liverpool native had suffered a submission loss to Derek Brunson in his most previous Octagon appearance back in September of 2021.
Paddy Pimblett warns Jake Paul against attending UFC 282: “I’ll pimp slap him”
Paddy Pimblett is warning Jake Paul not to attend UFC 282. UFC 282 takes place tomorrow night, Saturday December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Paddy Pimblett (19-3 MMA) is set to meet Jared Gordon (19-5 MMA) in the lightweight co-main event. Heading into the match-up, Jake...
Demetrious Johnson reveals Paddy Pimblett asked him to do his podcast amid Ariel Helwani beef: “He didn’t offer me anything either”
ONE Championship flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has given his take on the ongoing scandal involving Paddy Pimblett and Ariel Helwani. ‘The Baddy’ is set to return this Saturday night on pay-per-view at UFC 282. The bout will be Pimblett’s fourth in the UFC, as he will face Jared Gordon. Despite his short stint in the promotion, the British star has made a massive impact.
Stephen Thompson reveals he suffered a broken hand in UFC win over Kevin Holland (Photo)
Stephen Thompson has revealed he suffered a broken hand in his UFC win over Kevin Holland. It was just last Saturday, December 3rd, at UFC Orlando, that Stephen Thompson (17-6 MMA) met Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA) in the welterweight main event. It was Thompson, 39, who stopped Holland via way to TKO in the fourth round.
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao announces end of retirement to challenge Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.
Manny Pacquiao is out of retirement and has some big names in mind. ‘PacMan’ has been out of action since a showdown with Yordenis Ugas last August. The bout was a short-notice one for the Cuban. Pacquiao was previously slated to face Errol Spence Jr., but he was forced to withdraw due to injury.
Conor McGregor opens as betting favorite in potential fight against Michael Chandler
Conor McGregor is favored to beat Michael Chandler. On Thursday, UFC president Dana White spoke to ESPN and revealed that Chandler will likely be the opponent for McGregor’s return fight. It’s a scrap that many fans have called for, along with Chandler. “I think at this point he’ll...
Dan Hooker believes if he were to fight Paddy Pimblett he’d make him “look silly”: “I think I do whatever I want to that kid”
Dan Hooker doesn’t think a fight with Paddy Pimblett would be competitive. As Pimblett is set to face Jared Gordon at UFC 282, many have already thought as potential next opponent,s and Hooker was mentioned. The Kiwi is near the bottom of the lightweight ranks so if Pimblett gets a ranked opponent, it makes sense. Yet, Hooker – who admits he likes Pimblett – believes he would beat the Brit rather easily.
Danny Sabatello “pissed off” after split decision loss to Raufeon Stots in Bellator title fight
Danny Sabatello is not happy with the result of his Bellator Bantamweight Championship fight against Raufeon Stots. Sabatello’s title fight with Stots also served as a semifinal bout in the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix. The bout went all five rounds and in the end, Stots was awarded the split decision victory. It was clear that Sabatello wasn’t thrilled with the decision, as he stormed out of the cage.
Pros react after Jairzinho Rozenstruik demolishes Chris Daukaus at UFC 282
A heavyweight bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Chris Daukaus served as one of the featured prelims for tonight’s UFC 282 event. Rozenstruik (13-4 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back losses to Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes in his two most previous Octagon appearances.
UFC 282 Results: Dricus du Plessis stops Darren Till (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 282 main event lineup features a middleweight matchup between Darren Till and Dricus du Plessis. Till (18-4-1 MMA) will enter the contest looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The Liverpool native suffered a submission loss to Derek Brunson in his most recent Octagon appearance back in September of 2021.
Dana White says fight fixing is a “huge concern” for UFC amid betting investigation
Dana White says fight fixing is now a huge concern for the UFC. Last month, a fight between Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke was deemed suspicious and it brought an investigation into the fight. The betting line changed drastically in the hours before the bout took place. Right away, it was clear Minner was not healthy as he threw a kick and grimaced and pain, and lost by TKO in under a minute.
UFC 282 Results: Paddy Pimblett defeats Jared Gordon (Highlights)
Tonight’s UFC 282 event is co-headlined by a lightweight matchup featuring fan favorite Paddy Pimblett taking on Jared Gordon. Pimblett (19-3 MMA) has gone 3-0 since joining the UFC ranks in September of 2021. During that stretch ‘The Baddy’ has scored stoppage wins over Luigi Vendramini, Rodrigo Vargas and Jordan Leavitt.
UFC 282 Bonus Report: Eleven fighters take home an extra $50k
The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC 282 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Jan Błachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev. Tonight’s highly anticipated light heavyweight title fight proved to be a grueling twenty-five-minute affair. Jan Blachowicz found a ton of success with his kicks in the early rounds, battering Magomed Ankalaev’s front leg on frequent occasion. However, the Russian standout would begin to turn the tide in his favor in the championship rounds, utilizing a strong grappling gameplan to overwhelm the Pole. After five rounds of back-and-forth action the fight went to the judges’ scorecards for decision. The ruling was a split draw.
Magomed Ankalaev opens up on UFC 282 post-fight interview: “I know I won that fight”
Magomed Ankalaev has cleared the air following his split draw against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282. Ankalaev and Blachowicz stepped up on short notice to save the UFC 282 card. They fought for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. The title was vacated by Jiří Procházka, who suffered a shoulder injury while preparing for a planned rematch with Glover Teixeira.
Dana White announces Jamahal Hill vs. Glover Teixeira for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 283
UFC President Dana White turned some heads with his post-UFC 282 announcement. The conclusion of UFC 282 was supposed to crown a new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev did battle for the vacant gold this past Saturday night (December 10). The title had been vacated after Jiří Procházka suffered a shoulder injury.
UFC 282: ‘Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev’ Weigh-in Results
The UFC returns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 282. In the main event of UFC 282, the vacant light heavyweight title is up for grabs as Jan Blachowicz takes on Magomed Ankalaev. Originally, Jiri Prochazka was supposed to defend his belt against Glover Teixeira but after Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury he vacated the belt.
Darren Till shares his prediction for potential UFC rematch between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya
Darren Till is sharing his prediction for a potential UFC rematch between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya. Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) dethroned Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) at UFC 281 on November 12th capturing the middleweight title. The come from behind TKO victory in Round 5 marked the third time Pereira has defeated Adesanya, as he’d already defeated him twice in kickboxing.
Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon share wholesome exchange backstage following their battle at UFC 282 (Video)
Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon embraced following their UFC 282 showdown. Pimblett and Gordon shared the Octagon inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout served as the co-main event of UFC 282. After three rounds of action, Pimblett was awarded the unanimous decision victory. With Pimblett’s brash...
Jonathan Pearce eyes Giga Chikadze or Dan Ige next after win over Darren Elkins: “I know there is not a guy in this division that can beat me”
Jonathan Pearce knew it would be hard to finish Darren Elkins, but is happy with his performance. Pearce was looking to improve to 5-0 at featherweight at UFC Orlando and was taking on Elkins. He had a ton of confidence heading into the scrap and he believes he showcased all his skills and showed how good he is.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0