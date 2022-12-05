ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney to consider Municipal Management District agreement for Honey Creek development

The city of McKinney is exploring the possibility of entering into an agreement that would create a Municipal Management District for the Honey Creek Development. The development, located west of US 75 and adjacent to a future US 380 bypass, could have a potential $2 billion in assessed value and is slated to include a mix of uses including residential and commercial, according to a presentation from Republic Property Group.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina, regional representatives celebrate Dallas North Tollway extension

The first time I turned onto the brand new portion of the Dallas North Tollway extension in Celina, most of it was swathed in darkness. I had never ventured onto the new concrete ribbon of the new service roads that stretched northward beyond FM 428, but the evening of Sunday, Dec. 4, it felt like the right time. The northbound route cut through the stretches of land that I had not previously been able to observe up close, and nearby lights marking different spots in the city of Celina glittered to my right.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Carrollton awards 13 local companies Environmental Leadership Award

Carrollton City Council met on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to award 13 local companies the Environmental Leadership Award thanks to their commitment toward maintaining a sustainable community in Carrollton. The City of Carrollton Environmental Services Department recognized these companies for their commitment to environmental principles. Mayor Steve Babick introduced the Environmental...
CARROLLTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

City of Plano released transportation advisory for stretch of McDermott Road

McDermott Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Rockledge Lane and Chama Drive. Beginning Monday, December 12, westbound traffic along McDermott Road will be detoured to the eastbound roadway and restricted to one lane in each direction. A 36-inch waterline valve is being replaced under the westbound roadway.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

These Deerfield families take their holiday decor ‘srsly’

David and Melissa Loder have been decking out their home with Christmas decorations since they moved into Plano's Deerfield neighborhood back in 2008, adding more and more holiday cheer to their house each year. For those who don't know, the Deerfield neighborhood is famous for its residents setting up Christmas...
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Devin Hasson's 5-Star Spotlight: Here are a few Eastside Dallas County student-athletes who have shined around the area

There's no shortage of noteworthy performances turned in by student-athletes around the area. Each week, Star Local Media's sports staff will recognize five student-athletes from their respective coverage areas as part of its 5-Star Spotlight. Here are a few athletes from sports reporter Devin Hasson's Eastside Dallas County coverage area...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The places to get a drink in Celina and Prosper

Looking for a place to grab a drink with friends or family? Lucky for you, Celina and Prosper have many great options. We compiled a list of places you can grab a drink based on Google reviews and online sites.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Where to go for the best BBQ in Frisco

Frisco has the meats... this town is full of great BBQ joints, offering the flavors, sides, desserts and service that we all love about Texas BBQ. Check out this list of where to go for BBQ in Frisco. This list was put together with the help of Google reviews and...
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Duncanville dashes Prosper's dream postseason with state semifinal shutout

UNIVERSITY PARK — In the coming days, Prosper will get to properly reflect on its most successful season in nearly a decade-and-a-half. But it'll mean moving past a night of hardships at the expense of one of nation's premier football programs, as the Eagles' dream postseason came to a halt in a 41-0 loss to undefeated, No. 3-ranked Duncanville in Saturday's Class 6A Division I state semifinal from Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Carrell sisters look to pin way back to state tournament

Coppell senior Scout Carrell and sophomore Piper Carrell are relatively new to wrestling. Scout first took up wrestling halfway into her eighth-grade year, while Piper signed up two years ago when Coppell ISD first offered wrestling as a sport to each of its two middle schools.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina News Roundup: Countdown to Christmas and ways to give

The Celina Police Department will be holding its annual Blue Santa outreach for families in Celina with needs this Christmas season. For more information on Blue Santa or to adopt a local family in need, contact Officer Chase Guidera (cguidera@celina-tx.gov).
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano's dynamic big man duo overwhelms Frisco Liberty

PLANO — When the Plano boys basketball team graduated the entire backcourt from last season's district championship squad, it was only natural to expect the Wildcats to take a different approach for their 2022-23 campaign. Plano has done just that, flipping the script and funneling offense through its two...
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

These are the 10 things that you must do in Plano

We are all a tad bit guilty of bypassing the treasures in our own backyard. Here is a list of museums, attractions, and businesses that are a must-cross-off for your Plano, Texas bucket list. This list was put together with the help of online reviews and recommendations.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Lady Wolves survive Blow's 57 points, edge Plano in OT

There's plenty that's new with the Plano West girls basketball team, be it a host of newcomers to the varsity limelight or a first-year head coach with a program hungry for a resurgence. But one thing that has been a constant for the Lady Wolves under the watch of Matthew...
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen, Little Elm headline challengers 5-6A girls champ Braswell

All roads to the 5-6A girls basketball championship ran through Denton Braswell last season. The Lady Bengals were without peer on the district hardwood last season, running the table for a perfect 12-0 record before making a run to the regional finals in just their second season as a Class 6A program.
LITTLE ELM, TX

