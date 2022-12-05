The first time I turned onto the brand new portion of the Dallas North Tollway extension in Celina, most of it was swathed in darkness. I had never ventured onto the new concrete ribbon of the new service roads that stretched northward beyond FM 428, but the evening of Sunday, Dec. 4, it felt like the right time. The northbound route cut through the stretches of land that I had not previously been able to observe up close, and nearby lights marking different spots in the city of Celina glittered to my right.

CELINA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO