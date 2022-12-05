Read full article on original website
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney to consider Municipal Management District agreement for Honey Creek development
The city of McKinney is exploring the possibility of entering into an agreement that would create a Municipal Management District for the Honey Creek Development. The development, located west of US 75 and adjacent to a future US 380 bypass, could have a potential $2 billion in assessed value and is slated to include a mix of uses including residential and commercial, according to a presentation from Republic Property Group.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina, regional representatives celebrate Dallas North Tollway extension
The first time I turned onto the brand new portion of the Dallas North Tollway extension in Celina, most of it was swathed in darkness. I had never ventured onto the new concrete ribbon of the new service roads that stretched northward beyond FM 428, but the evening of Sunday, Dec. 4, it felt like the right time. The northbound route cut through the stretches of land that I had not previously been able to observe up close, and nearby lights marking different spots in the city of Celina glittered to my right.
starlocalmedia.com
Carrollton awards 13 local companies Environmental Leadership Award
Carrollton City Council met on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to award 13 local companies the Environmental Leadership Award thanks to their commitment toward maintaining a sustainable community in Carrollton. The City of Carrollton Environmental Services Department recognized these companies for their commitment to environmental principles. Mayor Steve Babick introduced the Environmental...
starlocalmedia.com
Take a bow: Little Elm lands five on all-5-6A volleyball team
This season ushered in change for the Little Elm volleyball team. Kelly Covert became the Lady Lobos’ third head coach in as many seasons after spending the previous three seasons serving in the same role at Lake Worth.
starlocalmedia.com
City of Plano released transportation advisory for stretch of McDermott Road
McDermott Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Rockledge Lane and Chama Drive. Beginning Monday, December 12, westbound traffic along McDermott Road will be detoured to the eastbound roadway and restricted to one lane in each direction. A 36-inch waterline valve is being replaced under the westbound roadway.
starlocalmedia.com
These Deerfield families take their holiday decor ‘srsly’
David and Melissa Loder have been decking out their home with Christmas decorations since they moved into Plano's Deerfield neighborhood back in 2008, adding more and more holiday cheer to their house each year. For those who don't know, the Deerfield neighborhood is famous for its residents setting up Christmas...
starlocalmedia.com
Devin Hasson's 5-Star Spotlight: Here are a few Eastside Dallas County student-athletes who have shined around the area
There's no shortage of noteworthy performances turned in by student-athletes around the area. Each week, Star Local Media's sports staff will recognize five student-athletes from their respective coverage areas as part of its 5-Star Spotlight. Here are a few athletes from sports reporter Devin Hasson's Eastside Dallas County coverage area...
starlocalmedia.com
The places to get a drink in Celina and Prosper
Looking for a place to grab a drink with friends or family? Lucky for you, Celina and Prosper have many great options. We compiled a list of places you can grab a drink based on Google reviews and online sites.
starlocalmedia.com
Where to go for the best BBQ in Frisco
Frisco has the meats... this town is full of great BBQ joints, offering the flavors, sides, desserts and service that we all love about Texas BBQ. Check out this list of where to go for BBQ in Frisco. This list was put together with the help of Google reviews and...
starlocalmedia.com
Duncanville dashes Prosper's dream postseason with state semifinal shutout
UNIVERSITY PARK — In the coming days, Prosper will get to properly reflect on its most successful season in nearly a decade-and-a-half. But it'll mean moving past a night of hardships at the expense of one of nation's premier football programs, as the Eagles' dream postseason came to a halt in a 41-0 loss to undefeated, No. 3-ranked Duncanville in Saturday's Class 6A Division I state semifinal from Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
starlocalmedia.com
Carrell sisters look to pin way back to state tournament
Coppell senior Scout Carrell and sophomore Piper Carrell are relatively new to wrestling. Scout first took up wrestling halfway into her eighth-grade year, while Piper signed up two years ago when Coppell ISD first offered wrestling as a sport to each of its two middle schools.
starlocalmedia.com
Portillo’s hopes to open up in The Colony before the end of the year
North Texas residents won’t have to wait much longer for Portillo’s Chicago-style food to be available in their area, as the restaurant is slated to open before the end of the year. Portillo’s announced in March 2022 that they would be opening their first location in the Lone...
starlocalmedia.com
Celina News Roundup: Countdown to Christmas and ways to give
The Celina Police Department will be holding its annual Blue Santa outreach for families in Celina with needs this Christmas season. For more information on Blue Santa or to adopt a local family in need, contact Officer Chase Guidera (cguidera@celina-tx.gov).
starlocalmedia.com
Plano's dynamic big man duo overwhelms Frisco Liberty
PLANO — When the Plano boys basketball team graduated the entire backcourt from last season's district championship squad, it was only natural to expect the Wildcats to take a different approach for their 2022-23 campaign. Plano has done just that, flipping the script and funneling offense through its two...
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Planning and Zoning passes downtown rezoning on to council
A zoning change for Downtown Allen has been recommended to Allen City Council. The city held its first public hearing regarding possible zoning changes to its downtown to attract more community members and create a gathering center for residents.
starlocalmedia.com
These are the 10 things that you must do in Plano
We are all a tad bit guilty of bypassing the treasures in our own backyard. Here is a list of museums, attractions, and businesses that are a must-cross-off for your Plano, Texas bucket list. This list was put together with the help of online reviews and recommendations.
starlocalmedia.com
Have out-of-town guests visiting? These are the 5 places you have to take them in DFW
The Dallas-Fort Worth area has no short supply of things to do, eat and see. This list is composed of five iconic places to visit the next time you’re hosting out-of-town guests this holiday season. There's something for everyone, guaranteed to impress and create lasting memories.
starlocalmedia.com
Lady Wolves survive Blow's 57 points, edge Plano in OT
There's plenty that's new with the Plano West girls basketball team, be it a host of newcomers to the varsity limelight or a first-year head coach with a program hungry for a resurgence. But one thing that has been a constant for the Lady Wolves under the watch of Matthew...
starlocalmedia.com
Allen, Little Elm headline challengers 5-6A girls champ Braswell
All roads to the 5-6A girls basketball championship ran through Denton Braswell last season. The Lady Bengals were without peer on the district hardwood last season, running the table for a perfect 12-0 record before making a run to the regional finals in just their second season as a Class 6A program.
