Dearborn, MI

Monica Springer
6d ago

What was she thinking 🤔 She could have gone to a car dealership in her area , and got a car for that price. Also, to go to another state , I feel bad for her. The police 🚓 should be arresting the culprit are we speak.

The Flint Journal

Thieves rip ATM machine out of hotel lobby using Jeep

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A group of thieves stole an ATM machine from a hotel lobby by tearing it out it with their vehicle, Michigan State Police said. Troopers initially responded to a 9:45 p.m. report of a larceny Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Baymont Inn, located in the 11000 block of West 8 Mile Road in Royal Oak Township.
ROYAL OAK, MI
US 103.1

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips on vehicle in downtown drive-by shooting

The Detroit Police Department is seeking information on a vehicle wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting Thursday that injured four people. On Saturday, the department released a photo of the vehicle: a newer Jeep Grand Cherokee with red brake calipers. Police said around 11:30 p.m. Thursday multiple shots were...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Customer pulls gun at area Walmart after pickup order takes too long

A customer allegedly pulled a gun while waiting for a pickup order at Walmart on Mercury Drive in Dearborn Dec. 3. The customer had placed the order online, and was waiting in the parking lot when they got upset at the wait time.According to TCD Dearborn, Walmart employees said the customer got upset and brandished a firearm, yelling at employees for taking too long.
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Murder suspect on bond with tether arrested for speeding, gun in car

A 25-year-old man was out on bond in a first-degree premeditated murder charge was arrested Thursday night in Inkster after being stopped for speeding and having a gun in his vehicle, according to Michigan State Police. The man was stopped by police around 8:30 at Glenwood and Inskter roads for...
INKSTER, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Police warn of romance scam that cost man $80,000

(WXYZ) — If you're looking for love online, make sure you're dealing with a real person who is who they say they are. That's the warning from Berkley police after they've seen a rise in romance scams this year. In one case, a 75-year-old Berkley man lost nearly $80,000...
BERKLEY, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man charged in connection with drifting incident

Detroit — Police have arrested Detroit resident Johnathan Taylor in connection with a stunt driving and drifting incident at 7 Mile and Greenfield on Monday. Taylor has been charged with drag racing and weapons offenses, Detroit Police announced in a tweet on Friday. A video of the incident shows...
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Livonia Family Decorating Their Yard With Christmas Dinosaurs

Normally dinosaurs aren't the first thing that comes to mind when anyone asks you about what kind of decorations you're gonna use for Christmas, but Thomas and Jackie McBride are doing something truly unique with their yard. On display 24/7 at 18115 Middlebelt Rd in Livonia, the family may have just started a new trend, although they are known as the Dinosaur House around the neighborhood, as they've also done this during Halloween. Their new Brontosaurus goes well with the Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and many Tyrannosaurus Rex blow-ups, as Thomas said what the inspiration was behind the idea to decorate with dinos:
LIVONIA, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police release video of drive-by shooting outside Westin Book Cadillac

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for the person who wounded four people in a drive-by shooting late Thursday night outside a downtown hotel.On Friday, Detroit police released surveillance footage of the shooting that shows an SUV pulling up to the Westin Book Cadillac minutes before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.Moments later, another SUV drives by, unloading a barrage of bullets. One of the victims got out to fire back at the suspect.Detroit Police Chief James White said the shooting wasn't random."They met up at a previous location, had some type of conflict moved from that location at separate...
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

US 103.1

