Monica Springer
6d ago
What was she thinking 🤔 She could have gone to a car dealership in her area , and got a car for that price. Also, to go to another state , I feel bad for her. The police 🚓 should be arresting the culprit are we speak.
wufe967.com
Detroit Popeyes shuts down after DoorDash driver video shows cockroaches on food order
A Popeyes chicken restaurant in Detroit, Michigan, was forced to close this week after a video posted online from a DoorDash driver showed cockroaches crawling around the store. “They got roaches y’all,” the driver said in one of the videos along with footage of roaches crawling around the counter and...
Thieves use chains to steal ATM from Royal Oak Twp. hotel, suspects believed to be linked to other crimes
Police are searching for a group of suspects in a string of thefts, including stealing an ATM from a hotel lobby in Royal Oak Township Saturday night.
Thieves rip ATM machine out of hotel lobby using Jeep
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A group of thieves stole an ATM machine from a hotel lobby by tearing it out it with their vehicle, Michigan State Police said. Troopers initially responded to a 9:45 p.m. report of a larceny Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Baymont Inn, located in the 11000 block of West 8 Mile Road in Royal Oak Township.
Driver of car hauler shows up drunk to dealership in Troy, tells police he hadn't had anything to drink since the night before
A car hauler driver from California has been busted for a third drunk driving offense after showing up drunk at a dealership in Troy last week. He blew a .217 in a breathalyzer test.
How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?
We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips on vehicle in downtown drive-by shooting
The Detroit Police Department is seeking information on a vehicle wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting Thursday that injured four people. On Saturday, the department released a photo of the vehicle: a newer Jeep Grand Cherokee with red brake calipers. Police said around 11:30 p.m. Thursday multiple shots were...
You Can Escape the Winter Blues Renting This Burton Indoor Pool Oasis
As the temperatures drop, most of us start dreaming once again of those warm summer days relaxing by the pool. We all love the snow for a bit, but nothing beats a Pure Michigan summer. If hoping a plane to the tropics isn't part of your winter plans, we've found the perfect alternative right here in Genesee County.
The Oakland Press
Customer pulls gun at area Walmart after pickup order takes too long
A customer allegedly pulled a gun while waiting for a pickup order at Walmart on Mercury Drive in Dearborn Dec. 3. The customer had placed the order online, and was waiting in the parking lot when they got upset at the wait time.According to TCD Dearborn, Walmart employees said the customer got upset and brandished a firearm, yelling at employees for taking too long.
Paintd Party Services
Patrons of the Paintd Party Services can paint at their leisure and listen to music, eat, drink and party.
Police believe quadruple shooting outside Westin Hotel in Detroit was targeted drive-by
Detroit police are on the hunt for a suspect or suspects after four people were hit by gunfire in what they believe was a targeted drive-by shooting outside a historic hotel in downtown Detroit on Friday.
fox2detroit.com
Missing Westland man may be riding bicycle to old home in Detroit
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Westland police are looking for a missing man who left his home Friday morning and may be headed to Detroit. Sotelo Covarrubias, 73, left his home in the 1800 block of Alberta near Venoy and Palmer roads sometime between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. He...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit thrift store Re|Sale one of the oldest in community
There's no better time to go bargain hunting for Christmas gifts and a great place to start is a Re|Sale, which is operated by the Michigan chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women. Check out some of their deals at www.councilresale.net.
Detroit News
Murder suspect on bond with tether arrested for speeding, gun in car
A 25-year-old man was out on bond in a first-degree premeditated murder charge was arrested Thursday night in Inkster after being stopped for speeding and having a gun in his vehicle, according to Michigan State Police. The man was stopped by police around 8:30 at Glenwood and Inskter roads for...
Alleged argument between parents may have led to shots fired on Davidson Freeway in Highland Park, MSP says
A domestic incident between two family members may be to blame for shots fired on the Davison in Highland Park early Saturday morning, troopers said in an update.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
There are no free rides — Michigan taxpayers will subsidize the QLine through 2039
“If you build it, they will come” is the theory behind every mass transit project. Based on out-of-this-world numbers and watercolor renderings, the public is told the idea for the new train set is viable — it just needs some public money. “If you build it, taxpayers will...
Tv20detroit.com
Police warn of romance scam that cost man $80,000
(WXYZ) — If you're looking for love online, make sure you're dealing with a real person who is who they say they are. That's the warning from Berkley police after they've seen a rise in romance scams this year. In one case, a 75-year-old Berkley man lost nearly $80,000...
Detroit News
Detroit man charged in connection with drifting incident
Detroit — Police have arrested Detroit resident Johnathan Taylor in connection with a stunt driving and drifting incident at 7 Mile and Greenfield on Monday. Taylor has been charged with drag racing and weapons offenses, Detroit Police announced in a tweet on Friday. A video of the incident shows...
Livonia Family Decorating Their Yard With Christmas Dinosaurs
Normally dinosaurs aren't the first thing that comes to mind when anyone asks you about what kind of decorations you're gonna use for Christmas, but Thomas and Jackie McBride are doing something truly unique with their yard. On display 24/7 at 18115 Middlebelt Rd in Livonia, the family may have just started a new trend, although they are known as the Dinosaur House around the neighborhood, as they've also done this during Halloween. Their new Brontosaurus goes well with the Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and many Tyrannosaurus Rex blow-ups, as Thomas said what the inspiration was behind the idea to decorate with dinos:
4 people shot in ‘targeted attack’ outside historic Detroit hotel
DETROIT – Four people were injured by gunfire in what police are calling a “targeted attack” outside Detroit’s Westin Book Cadillac Hotel. WDIV-TV in Detroit reports that three of the victims are in critical condition while a fourth is in temporary serious condition. All of them are in their early 20s to early 30s.
Detroit police release video of drive-by shooting outside Westin Book Cadillac
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for the person who wounded four people in a drive-by shooting late Thursday night outside a downtown hotel.On Friday, Detroit police released surveillance footage of the shooting that shows an SUV pulling up to the Westin Book Cadillac minutes before 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.Moments later, another SUV drives by, unloading a barrage of bullets. One of the victims got out to fire back at the suspect.Detroit Police Chief James White said the shooting wasn't random."They met up at a previous location, had some type of conflict moved from that location at separate...
